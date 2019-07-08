Merger Arbitrage Mondays - July 8, 2019

Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and six pending deals closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|100
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|7
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|43
|Stock Deals
|16
|Stock & Cash Deals
|13
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|75
|Total Deal Size
|$1.09 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC (NYSE:BIP) for $8.4 billion or $112.00 per share in cash. We added GWR as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on May 23, 2019 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $93.95.
- The acquisition of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) by Synthomer for $909.23 million or $10.15 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) by AXA Investment Managers for $1.08 billion or an estimated price of $17.03 per share in cash. The estimated price is based on three month forward foreign exchange rates for the Euro and GBP and likely to change based on the exchange rate at the time the deal closes.
Deal Updates:
- On July 1, 2019, Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings announced that they have agreed to a tenth waiver and agreement of each party’s right to terminate the previously announced merger agreement. The tenth waiver and agreement extends the previous deadline of June 30, 2019 to November 30, 2019 in consideration of pending regulatory reviews.
- On July 1, 2019, The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) concluded its review of the acquisition of Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) by Wieland-Werke AG and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns.
- July 3, 2019: According to Bloomberg, T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is on the cusp of securing U.S. Justice Department approval for its merger with Sprint (NYSE:S), after establishing the general outlines of asset sales to DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH).
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) by Harris Corporation (HRS) on July 1, 2019. It took 260 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on July 1, 2019. It took 196 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) on July 1, 2019. It took 104 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC on July 1, 2019. It took 126 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) by German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) on July 1, 2019. It took 130 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Amber Road (AMBR) by E2open on July 2, 2019. It took 50 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$3.8
|11/30/2019
|42.89%
|107.98%
|LKSD
|10/31/2018
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)
|$4.83
|$3.62
|06/30/2019
|33.46%
|-1526.61%
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)
|$8.00
|$6.11
|12/31/2019
|30.93%
|64.15%
|STC
|03/19/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)
|$51.34
|$39.78
|09/30/2019
|29.07%
|126.30%
|AVP
|05/22/2019
|Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA)
|$4.52
|$4.0400
|01/31/2020
|11.95%
|21.07%
|MLNX
|03/11/2019
|Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|$125.00
|$112.16
|12/31/2019
|11.45%
|23.74%
|ONCE
|02/25/2019
|Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY)
|$114.50
|$103.07
|07/31/2019
|11.09%
|175.99%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|$7.82
|$7.04
|07/29/2019
|11.05%
|192.12%
|AGN
|06/25/2019
|AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
|$183.51
|$167.69
|03/31/2020
|9.43%
|12.90%
|HPJ
|06/28/2019
|HPJ Parent Limited (N/A)
|$4.80
|$4.4700
|09/30/2019
|7.38%
|32.08%
Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RHT, FNSR, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.