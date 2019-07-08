Long-Term Portfolio Out-Performance By Reducing U.S. Equities

U.S. vs Global Equity Allocation
Right now, putting new money in U.S. equity indexes with a long-term, multi-year holding period would seem to be a massive portfolio allocation error. Despite the wide swings in U.S. equity indexes since January 2018, U.S. stocks have still done better than global stocks. However to make money, traders have needed to nimbly trade around the volatile uptrend. Buying S&P 500 stocks after a price dip then taking profits after a short rally is not easy and certainly not a source of consistent portfolio returns. Bad "in-and-outs" are inevitable, and net performance from trading around the trend often does not outperform just holding the benchmark indexes.
The big equity portfolio money is made by buying and holding onto stocks in a secular uptrend. Research by academics has shown that the main drivers of portfolio returns are (1) the asset allocation decision and (2) sector selection. The most winning portfolios today are owned by investors which bought U.S. index stocks in 2009 and went about their business, leaving their portfolios untouched. In this article, we look at secular out-performance of U.S. stocks relative to global stocks and suggest that a major portfolio allocation choice may be at hand.
Background On U.S. Stock Out-Performance
Since 2008, the S&P 500 (SPY) has outperformed the MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. (ACWX) by roughly +150% (falling curve in our chart below). This is a lot. By comparison, global stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by about +90% from 2001 to 2008. Then in the prior cycle, from 1992 to 2000, the S&P 500 outperformed the global benchmark by close to +130%.
Outperform of U.S. stocks from 2009 to present has been due to several things:
Simply the prior cycle (2001-2008) under-performance More "innovations" from the Federal Reserve (relative to other world central banks) to pump up the prices of risk assets. Relatively stronger economic growth in the U.S. (blue line in chart below)
So that is the past. All these factors are priced into the relative out-performance of the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. Going forward, can we expect that "this time is different" and relative U.S. compared to global stocks will be permanent? Not likely. It may take the next recession to inverse the relative performance trends (like in 2000 and 2008), with a shift in relative GDP growth rates. But eventually valuation differentials will drive a rotation out of expensive U.S. stocks into cheap emerging and other developed nation stocks.
The table below shows current Price/Earnings ratios by national stock markets, ranked from cheap to most expensive. The U.S. is one of the most expensive companies by P/E.
|
Country
|
PE
|
Country
|
PE
|
Russia
|
5.5
|
Australia
|
16.9
|
EMERGING EUROPE
|
6.8
|
DEVELOPED EUROPE
|
17.1
|
Turkey
|
7.5
|
EMERGING ASIA-PACIFIC
|
17.2
|
China
|
10.3
|
Sweden
|
17.3
|
Hungary
|
10.8
|
WORLD AC
|
17.3
|
Korea (South)
|
11.3
|
Canada
|
17.5
|
Austria
|
12.1
|
Israel
|
17.5
|
Poland
|
12.6
|
France
|
17.6
|
MIDDLE EAST
|
13
|
DEVELOPED MARKETS
|
17.9
|
OTHER EMERGING MKT.
|
13.2
|
Netherlands
|
18.4
|
BRIC
|
13.3
|
Finland
|
19.3
|
Italy
|
13.6
|
Philippines
|
19.5
|
Japan
|
13.8
|
Indonesia
|
19.8
|
Singapore
|
13.9
|
United States
|
20.3
|
EMERGING MARKETS
|
14.1
|
Malaysia
|
20.4
|
Greece
|
14.1
|
Belgium
|
21.3
|
DEVELOPED ASIA-PACIFIC
|
14.5
|
New Zealand
|
21.3
|
Czech
|
14.7
|
Denmark
|
21.4
|
Spain
|
14.7
|
Switzerland
|
22.3
|
EMERGING AFRICA
|
15.1
|
India
|
28.1
The cyclically-adjusted P/E (CAPE), or Shiller P/E, also suggests that U.S. stocks have reached relative extreme valuations compared to global peers. At 31, the S&P 500 Shiller P/E is above the 15-year average of 25, and nearly twice a long-term average of 16.8 that goes back to 1881. The only other times it has topped 30 occurred in 1929, before the Great Depression, and between 1997 and 2002, during the dot-com bubble.
|
Country
|
CAPE
|
Country
|
CAPE
|
Greece
|
-3.3
|
Australia
|
19.2
|
Russia
|
7
|
DEVELOPED EUROPE
|
19.2
|
Turkey
|
8
|
Mexico
|
19.3
|
EMERGING EUROPE
|
9.4
|
Italy
|
19.4
|
Czech
|
9.9
|
EMERGING AMERICA
|
19.5
|
Poland
|
12.3
|
Philippines
|
20.2
|
Korea (South)
|
13.1
|
Taiwan
|
21.3
|
Spain
|
14.2
|
France
|
21.9
|
Singapore
|
14.4
|
Sweden
|
22
|
BRIC
|
15.5
|
Canada
|
22
|
Malaysia
|
15.5
|
India
|
22.7
|
Brazil
|
16
|
Japan
|
23.7
|
EMERGING MARKETS
|
16.1
|
Finland
|
23.8
|
Portugal
|
16.3
|
WORLD AC
|
24
|
Israel
|
16.3
|
Belgium
|
24.9
|
China
|
16.4
|
DEVELOPED MARKETS
|
25.4
|
United Kingdom
|
16.4
|
Netherlands
|
25.8
|
Norway
|
16.5
|
Switzerland
|
26.2
|
Hungary
|
16.6
|
New Zealand
|
27.9
|
EMERGING ASIA-PACIFIC
|
16.8
|
United States
|
30.6
|
Hong Kong
|
17.3
|
Denmark
|
33.2
Looking forward, the MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. P/E is estimated at 12.8x. The forward P/E for the S&P 500 is about 17.5x. The chart below, borrowed from Yardeni, looks messed up prior to 2008, but we are only interested in this cycle And we see clearly the valuation divergence between U.S. and global stocks.
We have launched a MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. Top Picks portfolio to focus on global companies with the best prospects. We are not saying that companies with good prospects and great valuations don't exist in the U.S. (we still believe in our U.S. Top Picks portfolio). We are saying that going forward investors need to be much more careful in picking U.S. companies (avoiding the big U.S. index stocks) while great opportunities will be more abundant among global companies.
Conclusion
It has been a great ride for those with the intestinal fortitude to stay in U.S. index stocks. It still may be precocious to call the end of the relative U.S. out-performance run, and as mentioned, this may require going through the next recession. Our prediction is that global stocks will hold up better in the next recession (perhaps in 2020) and then emerge as market leaders in the next expansion. For those still holding a majority of portfolios in U.S. stocks, it may be time to slowly begin rotating into global stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.