Long-Term Portfolio Out-Performance By Reducing U.S. Equities

U.S. vs Global Equity Allocation

Right now, putting new money in U.S. equity indexes with a long-term, multi-year holding period would seem to be a massive portfolio allocation error. Despite the wide swings in U.S. equity indexes since January 2018, U.S. stocks have still done better than global stocks. However to make money, traders have needed to nimbly trade around the volatile uptrend. Buying S&P 500 stocks after a price dip then taking profits after a short rally is not easy and certainly not a source of consistent portfolio returns. Bad "in-and-outs" are inevitable, and net performance from trading around the trend often does not outperform just holding the benchmark indexes.

The big equity portfolio money is made by buying and holding onto stocks in a secular uptrend. Research by academics has shown that the main drivers of portfolio returns are (1) the asset allocation decision and (2) sector selection. The most winning portfolios today are owned by investors which bought U.S. index stocks in 2009 and went about their business, leaving their portfolios untouched. In this article, we look at secular out-performance of U.S. stocks relative to global stocks and suggest that a major portfolio allocation choice may be at hand.

Background On U.S. Stock Out-Performance

Since 2008, the S&P 500 (SPY) has outperformed the MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. (ACWX) by roughly +150% (falling curve in our chart below). This is a lot. By comparison, global stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by about +90% from 2001 to 2008. Then in the prior cycle, from 1992 to 2000, the S&P 500 outperformed the global benchmark by close to +130%.

Outperform of U.S. stocks from 2009 to present has been due to several things:

Simply the prior cycle (2001-2008) under-performance More "innovations" from the Federal Reserve (relative to other world central banks) to pump up the prices of risk assets. Relatively stronger economic growth in the U.S. (blue line in chart below)

So that is the past. All these factors are priced into the relative out-performance of the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. Going forward, can we expect that "this time is different" and relative U.S. compared to global stocks will be permanent? Not likely. It may take the next recession to inverse the relative performance trends (like in 2000 and 2008), with a shift in relative GDP growth rates. But eventually valuation differentials will drive a rotation out of expensive U.S. stocks into cheap emerging and other developed nation stocks.

The table below shows current Price/Earnings ratios by national stock markets, ranked from cheap to most expensive. The U.S. is one of the most expensive companies by P/E.

Country PE Country PE Russia 5.5 Australia 16.9 EMERGING EUROPE 6.8 DEVELOPED EUROPE 17.1 Turkey 7.5 EMERGING ASIA-PACIFIC 17.2 China 10.3 Sweden 17.3 Hungary 10.8 WORLD AC 17.3 Korea (South) 11.3 Canada 17.5 Austria 12.1 Israel 17.5 Poland 12.6 France 17.6 MIDDLE EAST 13 DEVELOPED MARKETS 17.9 OTHER EMERGING MKT. 13.2 Netherlands 18.4 BRIC 13.3 Finland 19.3 Italy 13.6 Philippines 19.5 Japan 13.8 Indonesia 19.8 Singapore 13.9 United States 20.3 EMERGING MARKETS 14.1 Malaysia 20.4 Greece 14.1 Belgium 21.3 DEVELOPED ASIA-PACIFIC 14.5 New Zealand 21.3 Czech 14.7 Denmark 21.4 Spain 14.7 Switzerland 22.3 EMERGING AFRICA 15.1 India 28.1

The cyclically-adjusted P/E (CAPE), or Shiller P/E, also suggests that U.S. stocks have reached relative extreme valuations compared to global peers. At 31, the S&P 500 Shiller P/E is above the 15-year average of 25, and nearly twice a long-term average of 16.8 that goes back to 1881. The only other times it has topped 30 occurred in 1929, before the Great Depression, and between 1997 and 2002, during the dot-com bubble.

Country CAPE Country CAPE Greece -3.3 Australia 19.2 Russia 7 DEVELOPED EUROPE 19.2 Turkey 8 Mexico 19.3 EMERGING EUROPE 9.4 Italy 19.4 Czech 9.9 EMERGING AMERICA 19.5 Poland 12.3 Philippines 20.2 Korea (South) 13.1 Taiwan 21.3 Spain 14.2 France 21.9 Singapore 14.4 Sweden 22 BRIC 15.5 Canada 22 Malaysia 15.5 India 22.7 Brazil 16 Japan 23.7 EMERGING MARKETS 16.1 Finland 23.8 Portugal 16.3 WORLD AC 24 Israel 16.3 Belgium 24.9 China 16.4 DEVELOPED MARKETS 25.4 United Kingdom 16.4 Netherlands 25.8 Norway 16.5 Switzerland 26.2 Hungary 16.6 New Zealand 27.9 EMERGING ASIA-PACIFIC 16.8 United States 30.6 Hong Kong 17.3 Denmark 33.2

Looking forward, the MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. P/E is estimated at 12.8x. The forward P/E for the S&P 500 is about 17.5x. The chart below, borrowed from Yardeni, looks messed up prior to 2008, but we are only interested in this cycle And we see clearly the valuation divergence between U.S. and global stocks.

We have launched a MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. Top Picks portfolio to focus on global companies with the best prospects. We are not saying that companies with good prospects and great valuations don't exist in the U.S. (we still believe in our U.S. Top Picks portfolio). We are saying that going forward investors need to be much more careful in picking U.S. companies (avoiding the big U.S. index stocks) while great opportunities will be more abundant among global companies.

Conclusion

It has been a great ride for those with the intestinal fortitude to stay in U.S. index stocks. It still may be precocious to call the end of the relative U.S. out-performance run, and as mentioned, this may require going through the next recession. Our prediction is that global stocks will hold up better in the next recession (perhaps in 2020) and then emerge as market leaders in the next expansion. For those still holding a majority of portfolios in U.S. stocks, it may be time to slowly begin rotating into global stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.