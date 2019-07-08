Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won't Work

Boeing at this point is in the end-game, we want to buy this name in the bottoming process

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has round-tripped several times from $345ish to $370s and even the $390s for the last 6 months. As a speculation (as I define it), it has been pretty reliable in holding the $350 level on the downside. My hope has been that the long-term readers among you have bought at this support level and trimmed the name when it gained in value. Since I have been reminding you to trim at fairly regular intervals, it's my hope that you profited from this cycle.

Now at this point, I believe we are coming to the end-game of BA. Very soon we will finally know all the dimensions of the 737 Max rejoining the fleets of airlines globally. So now I am going to call this a longer-term speculation. I am going to ask you to plan to build a position that will take you into the fall, and perhaps the year-end. If we don't hear any further bad news in the next 4-6 weeks, then BA will be a lot higher than it is now. So if you already have BA but not a full position, add more as BA gets to $350, and get more aggressive if it goes lower.

The loss from a no-name airline in the KSA is basically not news, they never signed anything and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) probably offered a better discount. I think that points up to BA's confidence in the 737 Max more than anything. We may have more volatility as we get closer to the end of this month, so if BA breaks the $340 level, I would be excited to get it even cheaper. Typically in these types of situations, a controversial name has one last break-down shaking out all the weak hands before the narrative finally changes.

This is a strong recommendation to buy BA at $350, $340 and anything lower, so please be judicious in pacing your purchases. Know how much in dollars you want to be in a full position in BA until fall or even into year-end.

WeWork Won't Work

WeWork (VWORK) has telegraphed that it will be going public in months. Now in preparation for their IPO debut, it is going out and selling at least $4 billion in bonds. The logic is unique, going to the bond market to load up on debt to help it appeal to retail investors. Let that hang in the air for a moment. Sounds dumb, right?

WeWork is spending money faster, you know I can't think of a metaphor that would appropriately convey how dumb this business model is and how irresponsibly this company is spending someone's pension money. I hope it's only sovereign wealth funds and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) money that is being destroyed.

Renting office space is one of the oldest services in existence. Taking a long-term lease and then renting it out in the short term shows revenue growth, but where is the disruption? It is risky and in my opinion unsustainable at this scale. This business has been around nearly as long or as long as the office leasing business itself. Yes, they have beer nights and ping-pong tables and that is all good. But how is this adding more value for what an investor is going to get in their stock? What happens when we do finally have a recession, WeWork will not survive. WeWork will have expensive leases with high overhead and very little value-added. Please stay away from this debt-laden stinker. It is up there with Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in odiousness.

Pick from some of the existing IPO names

There are already some interesting IPO names for 2019; CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) got some nice upgrades this morning (9 of them). If the market does move lower, you can shoot against the $100 price target that JPMorgan set for CRWD. I still like Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM). I want you to slowly collect WORK on any weakness whatsoever. I haven't mentioned them in a while but Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW) is another IPO name that I really like. It's 10% higher since we talked about it. I hope that if we do take a leg lower, we should get aggressive at the right price in all these names.

Speaking of stinkers

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) announced a huge restructuring this morning. If you are tempted to buy on this news, close your trading app and go take a walk around the block and re-think your decisions. Don't you dare touch this rolling disaster, I would much rather you get on Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) or a JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or any big American bank than DB. You might consider a "pairs trade", with DB on the downside of the bet.

I am more curious about the "Bad Bank" they are creating to hold all the stuff that they can't get to perform. Someone will get in there and make a fortune, but that is above our pay grade. If you haven't heard, and I assume you did, Deutsche Bank is closing down its iBank and putting out of work 18,000 people. The bulk of those people will be based in NYC. Gee, wouldn't it have been great if NYC had that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) HQ2 to fall back on? Oh well.

Good luck this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.