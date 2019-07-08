Levi Strauss & Co. Is Ready To Move Up

Healthy net revenue growth and margin performance in the first quarter of 2019 doesn't seem to have helped Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) move the needle on its stock price. As of now, Levi Strauss is trading at almost exactly the same level as it was during the first-quarter earnings release. Based on certain growth indicators mentioned in the Q1 release, I believe there's definitely some momentum building up in the riveted denim jeans inventor's company. Let's look at some of these indicators to justify investing in this 165-year-old company that went public for the second time earlier this year.

Net Revenue Growth

Levi Strauss has been consistently growing its revenues for the past 10 years, except for a couple of brief dips during the 2011-2012 and 2014-2015 periods, as the table below shows.

FY 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Revenues $4.11B $4.41B $4.76B $4.61B $4.68B $4.75B $4.49B $4.55B $4.90B $5.58B $5.67B

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

DTC and Women's Apparel

Prolonged revenue growth is always a good sign: it means the company is able to attract more customers, encourage higher spending, pass on price increases or execute a combination of those factors. In Levi Strauss' case, recent growth has primarily come from the DTC (direct-to-consumer) segment that includes retail stores and e-commerce. That indicates growth sustainability in the medium to long term.

The question now is whether or not the overall industry segment that the company operates in is also showing potential for the future. Another consideration is one more driver of that growth - women's jeans and apparel.

Data from Statista shows that the apparel industry in the United States - the company's primary market - is expected to grow at a modest 1.9% CAGR over the next several years. The company is growing at a much higher rate than that over the past several years, and that can be attributed to the premium, brand-driven niche that the company operates in. Take that in tandem with strong growth in online and direct retail, and what you have is an example of a company that has put itself squarely on the growth path.

The data from Statista also mentions that women's and girls' apparel is the largest segment within the apparel industry. Let's look at how Levi Strauss is positioned within that niche.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. website

One of the company's core philosophies has always been that "women matter." A brief history lesson about the company reveals several nuggets supporting that. In fact, did you know that Levi Strauss created the first denim jeans for women back in 1934? The founder himself had six daughters and one son, and the company is committed to empowering women in the workplace with its many social initiatives. Levi Strauss was one of the first companies to desegregate its company-owned factories. It also runs the HERproject, which provides access to health and education to female workers across 225 factories in nine countries covering a quarter of a million workers. While this and other initiatives improved productivity, and reduced absenteeism and turnover, it's not the only thing the company has done.

In terms of inventory, the company started making women's apparel as early as 1918, when World War I was in its final stages. These "Freedom-Alls", as they were called, were soon followed by other types of apparel such as jackets and khaki "hiking togs." This eventually led to the Lady Levi's line of denim jeans for women, first released in 1934. Today, Levi Strauss has an extensive range of women's jeans, shirts, t-shirts, polos, jackets, leggings, yoga pants and more.

Interestingly, recent reports show that women's jeans are making a comeback after being routed by market share growth in the athleisure segment dominated by companies like Nike (NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Lululemon (LULU), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) and others. A CNBC article from earlier this year reveals this:

"Women's jeans are expected see a resurgence in 2019, according to NPD's Future of Apparel Report, as 'the social, fashion-forward shopper will be the primary investors in women's jeans as they seek comparable alternatives to their activewear.'"

The article also shows that the women's jeans segment at Levi Strauss grew at healthy rates of 25% and 29% during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 periods, respectively. That trend, supported by NPD's growth assumptions, will continue to serve Levi Strauss' top line. Women's jeans are still a small portion of overall sales, which is dominated by men's jeans contributing more than 70% of its $5.6 billion in revenues in FY 2018. That's a massive opportunity for the company, but the success of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stands in the way. The latter is the No. 1 women's jeans brand in the United States, and its pricing advantage primarily comes from a larger portion of direct sales, which stood at $1 billion in 2018 from company-owned stores and online channels.

Fortunately, that's the direction Levi Strauss is headed as well - e-commerce and company-operated stores. Between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019, the company opened 70 new stores. Through fiscal 2019, it expects to open a total of 100 new stores, which will further position it for top-line growth and greater profitability.

The China Upside

With China being one of the top priorities for the company and the region only accounting for 3% of net revenues, the PRC represents another major growth driver for Levi Strauss. This is a critical market, especially because of the still-looming tariff threat that is currently put on hold by the Trump administration. If that plays out against American companies, Levi Strauss could be caught unawares since nearly 50% of net revenues still come from the United States.

That's one potentially weak area I see for Levi Strauss, and it is something that must be aggressively addressed sooner rather than later in order to turn it into a strength. Fortunately, the outlook for denim jeans in China is quite positive through 2020, and Levi Strauss has a significant brand appeal advantage over the many generic brands flooding the Chinese market.

Investor's Angle

All of this implies significant growth potential for the company. It also suggests that margins will improve as it shifts towards DTC (store and online) sales over the traditional wholesale model. The combined growth rate for DTC including online sales in Q1 2019 came in at 10%. However, wholesale figures seem to be growing as well, with the company reporting a 5% growth rate in the segment across all regions. That could potentially counter the margin gains from moving towards a direct-heavy business model. However, DTC and online are growing nearly twice as fast as wholesale figures, which should temper the drag on margin expansion.

Data by YCharts

Considering the potential for growth and profitability based on the trends discussed here, I think LEVI is a good investment for the future. The apparel segment seems to once again be favoring denim casuals over athleisure, and although a 1.9% CAGR doesn't translate into strong sales growth, Levi Strauss' current growth and its move toward more company-owned stores and higher online sales do bode well for the stock. Since the IPO in March 2019, LEVI has pretty much kept moving sideways. I think there's enough evidence to predict an upward movement over the next few quarters. In the meantime, there's still $55 million left over from the dividend allocation for 2019. Buy the stock in the dips and hold it in your portfolio for a long time. I believe the best is yet to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.