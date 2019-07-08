SPGSHU: Expect Additional Tightness

The prolonged Independence Day weekend will further lift gasoline demand, while the trade truce between the U.S. and China is likely to continue to support the complex.

During the week, gasoline inventories in the U.S. dipped moderately, approaching their 5-year average.

Investment thesis

With recent withdrawal of U.S. gasoline stocks, speculative bets lifting vigorously on Nymex gasoline futures and demand expected to remain strong during this prolonged weekend, the S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot (SPGSHU) is poised for further bullishness.

Source: Tradingview

SPGSHU - S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot

The S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot duplicates the performance of gasoline spot markets through direct investments in first nearby future contracts. The Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted, representing the global commodity market beta. Besides, SPGSHUO is designed to be investable by including the most liquid gasoline futures.

In addition, SPGSHU tracks precisely the movements of its underlying, reformulated gasoline blend-stock for oxygen blending (RBOB) Gasoline futures, as can be seen in the chart below:

Source: Nasdaq

One downside of SPGSHU is its high sensitivity to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Petroleum stocks and cracks

According to latest EIA report, U.S. gasoline inventories declined for the second consecutive week on the June 14-21 period, down 0.43% (w/w) to 232.2m barrels. With this slim weekly decrease, gasoline seasonality weakens (w/w), establishing in a deficit to 3.7% or 8 971k barrels versus last year and reducing its surplus compared to the 5-year average to 0.7% or 1 571k barrels. That being said, these developments provide strong support to the gasoline complex. Concomitantly, the RBOB lifted 7.47% (w/w) to $78.29 per barrels, whilst SPGSHU advanced 6.38% (w/w) to $385.73 per share.

Source: US Stocks of Crude Oil Report and Petroleum Products - EIA

Besides, WTI-gasoline cracks surged 19.97% over the corresponding period to $13.84 per barrel and is now close to its latest high reached May 2018, as refined petroleum backdrop improves, following decreasing overall U.S. refining capacity that is due to recent explosion and shutdown of largest East Coast plant owned by Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

Source: Quandl

In spite of that, refining utilization rates advance for the sixth consecutive week, establishing at 94.2% of total U.S. capacity, offsetting recent overall refining capacity drop. Yet, with summer driving season will continue to sustain demand for refined petroleum products and notably for gasoline blends in the coming weeks.

Source: EIA

In addition, the American gasoline equilibrium improves significantly over the period, following rushing motor gasoline exports, up 49.05% (w/w) to 939k bpd and slightly declining imports, down 2.51% (w/w) to 816k bpd. However, U.S. net production of finished motor slightly counterbalance that, ramping up 1.52% (w/w) to 10.41m bpd.

Source: EIA

That being said, dipping U.S. gasoline inventories, surging exports and the decline of American total refining petroleum capacity will continue to support SPGSHU shares and gasoline futures.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Meanwhile, during the week ending June 25, the Commitment of Traders Report, published by the CFTC shows a net appreciation of speculative bets on Nymex gasoline futures, up 12.51% (w/w) to 82 272 contracts, whilst SPGSHU posts a gain of 8.45% (w/w) to $391.57 per share.

This sharp advance is attributable to robust long accretions, up 8.34% (w/w) to 134 713 contracts and is partly offset by short covering, up 2.38% (w/w) to 52 441 contracts. With that, the sentiment on RBOB futures has reversed significantly over the week, thanks to increasing signs of a healthy gasoline demand and accelerating inventory withdrawals.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length on gasoline decreased marginally, down 0.75% or 625 contracts, whereas the SPGSHU YTD performance climbed 40.53% to $407.44.

Backdrop developments

Since our last article, released on June 21, SPGSHU lifted 6.99% to $397.24, following an improving gasoline fundamental picture. Indeed, the trade truce between the U.S. and China that agreed last week to freeze new tariffs and the OPEC+ supply cut agreement extension on another 9 months, contributed significantly to the appreciation of the complex' backdrop.

Going forward, U.S. gasoline demand is likely to remains healthy, as the long Independence Day week, corresponding to the year's biggest travel days will boost gasoline withdrawals from current stocks.

Concomitantly, the RBOB future curve tightened considerably over the week, following surging gasoline cracks, whereas Brent curve edge slightly higher, remaining in a slight backwardation, which is positive for the roll-yield of oil related products, such as gasoline futures or the SPGSHU Index.

That being said, declining gasoline inventories, lifting net speculative bets on RBOB, easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as surging demand for the blend as Independence Day week approaches should continue to sustain the blend's futures and SPGSHU.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPGSHU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.