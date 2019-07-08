Build-A-Bear Workshop: A Great Pick With Over 50% Upside

There are many catalysts that could propel the share price upwards, and valuation analysis shows significant upside in a conservative scenario.

BBW has robust fundamentals, including a strong brand that has allowed it to become a cultural phenomenon, appearing in popular movies getting millions of views on YouTube.

During these few years, BBW has continued to execute on its turnaround plan and has continued to plan for the long term, and many key metrics have improved drastically.

BBW faced some severe headwinds in the last few years, which has caused its share price to drop over 70% but has caused very little long-term damage.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) may be one of the best opportunities in 2019. After its carefully-planned and well-executed multi-year turnaround plan was derailed unexpectedly in 2018 by the perfect storm, investors fled in droves and caused the stock to decline nearly 60%. Despite all the worry, though, there has been very little long-term damage, and the worst of the storm has passed, yet most investors do not see the clear skies ahead and are still avoiding the stock, which makes us believe that this is one of the best opportunities in the market currently.

Source: google images

As the storm fades and financials improve, BBW stock is likely to rebound much more and may even be a multi-bagger if everything goes well. There is also very little downside due to a solid balance sheet with zero long-term debt as well as tailwinds that will manifest this year.

Sailing into the storm

In 2012, management of BBW put out a very optimistic plan to turn the unprofitable retailer around. Although not everyone believed the plan, it turned out to be a resounding success, allowing BBW to turn profitable and generate over $55mil in operating income from 2014 to 2017 compared to $14mil in losses from 2010 to 2013.

However, the first speed bump came in June 2016 when UK residents voted FOR Brexit. Sales saw a sharp and immediate decline in the UK in Q2 2016.

Source: Q2 2016 10Q

The YOY decline only got worse in Q3 2016 (as the vote happened near the end of Q2). Sales declined 21.5% YOY in Q3 compared to a 17% decline YOY in Q2.

Source: Q3 2016 10Q

This massive Brexit headwind was enough to bring BBW's operating income down from $18mil to just $8mil as consumer confidence plummeted.

Source: tradingeconomics

It got worse in 2017 after BBW was forced to close its Disney Anaheim store. However, with the help of some cost cutting, BBW managed to improve overall profitability to $12mil.

The real storm hit in 2018, however. Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy and announced their liquidation in March 2018. Management explained the impact of the Toys "R" Us liquidation in the Q1 call.

Approximately, 75% of our stores had a Toys"R"Us location within 5 miles. And we have seen a greater correlation between negative sales impact and the proximity of our store to their liquidating site as well as impact on our e-commerce site.

Source: Q1 2018 call

It did not help that as BBW switched to a new accounting standard in this time frame.

Source: 10K 2018

As you can see, revenues were negatively impacted by $2.8mil, while profits were impacted by $2.7mil.

Another major headwind was an extremely weak children's movie slate in 2018. After a few years of popular movies like Despicable Me or Frozen, 2018 was a fairly dry year for popular kids movies, with perhaps the most anticipated and popular being Incredibles 2.

Since 30-50% of BBW sales are from licensed products, according to management, a decline in popular kids movies tends to reduce sales significantly.

Source: 2019 ICR presentation

Lastly, GDPR started to be enforced last year, which hindered marketing and sales efforts in the UK.

The culmination of all these factors was absolutely devastating for BBW, which saw UK revenue fall nearly 40% from 2015 to 2018, while US revenue declined nearly 10%. These were what investors focused on as they bid the stock down over 70% from its high in 2015, and these factors are what is causing the mispricing of this stock today.

Furthermore, it did not help that Point72, one of the largest holders of BBW, sold its stock in March at around $5. Although this depressed the stock price significantly, we don't view this as a negative as Steve Cohen, the founder, isn't really a long-term investor.

What investors missed: The positives

The many headwinds that cut into revenues and profits prevented investors from seeing that management's turnaround plan has continued to play out in the last few years.

Firstly, management has continued to diversify revenues. Commercial revenues, or revenues from licensing and wholesale products, have tripled since 2015. Franchise revenues have grown by 50% in the same time period.

Source: 10K

The slower growth of the franchise business, according to management, is due to the termination of marginal franchisees. In fact, from 2013 to 2015, the franchise business actually shrunk from $3.5mil to $2.2mil. However, growth has accelerated dramatically from 2016 to 2018, and strong growth should likely continue in the long term, as BBW starts to add stores in new areas like India. BBW is guiding to reach 150-175 franchises in the next 3-5 years, a meaningful increase from the 122 current franchises. Although the franchise business has underperformed in Q1 2019 due to the restructuring of an Australian franchisee, this process is now over, and growth should continue soon enough.

As for commercial, it has been growing double digits since 2013, with BBW products being offered in thousands of stores and with over 15 licensees and 22 categories covered. BBW intends to grow to over 20+ licensees in 3-5 years. It also has signed many partners in wholesale, including major companies like Southwest or professional sports teams. Commercial did especially well in Q1 2019, delivering $2.7mil of revenues in 1 quarter, one of the highest in BBW history.

Source: Investor presentation September 2018

Secondly, cost cutting has also been very successful, with SGA + COGS being $350mil in 2018 vs $395mil in 2012. The reason why we use total expenses to measure cost cutting and not margins is because BBW has a lot of operating leverage, and using margins would mask the real success of cost cutting at the company. Cost cutting is continuing to this day, with BBW managing to decrease SGA expenses by $0.5mil YOY despite increasing revenues by $1.2mil.

Thirdly, management has managed to significantly increase the brand awareness of the company. In the past few years, both YouTube and Twitter followers have increased dramatically.

Source: socialblade

However, BBW's largest following is on Instagram, in which it has nearly 240k followers.

Source: socialblade

Management has taken many steps to increase brand awareness in recent years, including the famous/infamous Pay Your Age day.

Although widely criticized by the media and angry parents, we personally believe BBW did extremely well in both execution and damage control.

BBW managed to build up a lot of publicity before the event, with news outlets like ABC covering it. BBW also set up the events to increase its online profile significantly, with millions of new accounts added and billions of media impressions generated.

The event also fueled the acquisition of new loyalty club members and contributing to the now nearly 6 million total Bonus Club accounts, added social followers that now totaled to over 3 million, and delivered billions of media impression that have elevated Build-A-Bear's top of line brand awareness.

After the event turned sour, BBW closed the stores due to crowd safety concerns. This is widely regarded as the right move. It managed to regain a lot of credibility by offering $15 vouchers to affected parents. Although there were still some very annoyed parents, most people were satisfied and BBW saved a lot of money.

Overall, BBW did not lose too much credibility, especially with the CEO apologizing and with the $15 vouchers. In fact, on the apology video, there were significantly more likes than dislikes, with most commenters criticizing the parents instead of the company.

Source: YouTube

Though some consumers were angered, we believe these consumers were in the minority and wouldn't have purchased BBW's bears in the future anyways. We believe that, including media impressions and bonus club member signups, BBW saw net long-term gains from this day.

BBW continued generating buzz with its April Fools' joke this year, putting up a website for a fictitious dating app. This was meant to increase the awareness of BBW towards young adults, and it worked, with over 250mil media impressions.

For a consumer-facing company like BBW, brand is very important, and management's steps to increase brand awareness and credibility will only lead to higher future sales and profits.

Fourth, management has adapted very well to today's online economy. After an improvement to its website in 2017, sales have grown double digit every quarter in both the UK and the US, and e-commerce sales now make up 10% of total sales.

We have seen our digital sales gain momentum with the recent fourth quarter reaching 10% of net retail sales compared to 7% in the prior year's period.

Source: Q4 2018 call

Management has added significant features to its site including gifting, exclusive bears, and even a feature which allows users to build their own bear.

Source: buildabear.com

The website looks professional and functions extremely well when we visited it. It honestly doesn't feel like a website that a >$100mil company would operate. It has decent rankings on Alexa, being ranked the 60 thousandth website based on engagement with people spending 6mins on average. For comparison, Toys "R" Us, a much larger company, has the 33 thousandth website with people spending 3min 20s on average.

Of course, like any other respectable e-commerce business, BBW also sells products on Amazon. We believe there is still much room for improvement for its Amazon business as reviews are rare, which most likely indicates low sales.

Source: Amazon

The highest ranking product we found only had 305 reviews, which is extremely low by Amazon standards. The low Amazon sales can probably be explained by the fact that Amazon is a more price competitive platform, while BBW products are on the more expensive side of the stuffed toys spectrum.

To capitalize on the increasing popularity of mobile, BBW has also launched several mobile apps, mostly games, that have gotten off to a decent start. So far, the company has published 5 games that have garnered a few thousand reviews. Not bad for such a small company.

Source: apptrace.com

These apps are free and serve the purpose of helping BBW strengthen its private label brands so it can reduce its dependence on licensed products. It may not be a major developer, but it definitely has a foothold in this market.

These moves should help BBW capitalize on the increasingly important digital market to build its brand and increase sales but, most importantly, show that it isn't just a brick and mortar retailer.

Overall, despite the major share price decline, BBW fundamentals have improved drastically, and BBW is a much more leaner and more improved company today.

Extremely robust core fundamentals

BBW's fundamentals have never been better. Brand awareness is extremely high, balance sheet continues to be clean, and the company continues to be positioned very well in a shaky retail environment.

Source: Investor presentation 2018

BBW has an extremely well known brand for such a small company, with awareness above 90% and distinctiveness nearly 80%, which are numbers rivaling world famous kids brands like LEGO or Disney (NYSE:DIS).

BBW experiences are also very valuable, as you can see from the queues during Pay Your Age day. Despite fierce competition and low prices from other stuffed animal sellers, people were willing to queue for hours to get a BBW experience on the cheap and were ecstatic after receiving the bear. This can also be seen from the extremely positive reviews online regarding BBW.

BBW is no longer a commodity but rather a luxury that people will pay for. This is very important in the era of price-matching and online retail. BBW does not need to compete with other retailers but rather offers its own unique experience that lures in customers. BBW is so interesting and unique that its videos of kids shopping at BBW have received millions of view on YouTube and has appeared in Avengers: Endgame, the 2nd grossing movie of all time.

Source: YouTube

These factors protect BBW from the volatility affecting retail today and guarantee that BBW stores around the world will attract millions of families every year.

To add on to this natural protection, BBW also has an extremely strong balance sheet, with over $20mil in cash and no debt. It currently trades at less than book value. This is an extremely low price for a retailer that has diversified and is planning to diversify a significant portion of its revenue to capital-light businesses like franchising or e-commerce.

Source: Q1 2019 10Q

In summary, BBW offers a unique and interesting experience that children around the world cannot resist. It has built up capital-light businesses to diversify revenues and developed different types of stores to cater to different markets. It has a world-famous brand that generates millions of impressions on YouTube and other social media platforms. Lastly, it has a rock-solid balance sheet with no long-term debt and millions in cash, which has allowed it to maintain its long-term strategy even in times of distress. These factors combined significantly lower the downside risk for BBW.

Catalysts

Dissipation of headwinds - Most of the major headwinds afflicting BBW should be alleviated or gone in the next few years.

2019 has an extremely strong movie slate, with sequels to some of the largest movie series of all time - Frozen, Toy Story, How To Train A Dragon, being released this year. This will likely prove a major tailwind to BBW revenues. Management has noted that movies drive higher transaction values, increase traffic, and broaden the consumer base. The larger slate of kids movies will be a major positive for BBW and massively help its turnaround.

BBW has also taken steps to mitigate the impact of GDPR, which should help improve the EU decline. It is working on rebuilding its customer base and with luck, the impact of GDPR should be greatly reduced in the next few years.

Lastly, the Toys "R" Us headwind will be gone as Toys R Us has been liquidated and Toys R Us emerging as a new company.

One major headwind, Brexit, is more uncertain, but Britain could leave the EU by October. There may be initial volatility, but overall, the economy likely will stabilize in the long run. The completion of Brexit should help quell economic uncertainty and increase UK stocks.

Next, we believe growth in e-commerce, international franchises, and commercial could be a catalyst. With BBW being very optimistic about these businesses in the next few years, the growth of these businesses could improve BBW's financials and help investors see the larger picture.

Increased brand awareness could also act as a catalyst, considering a lot of potential investors simply haven’t heard of BBW because of its small size. With management’s moves to increase brand awareness, retail investors may start buying BBW. Increased brand awareness may also help to grow sales and profits for this still tiny company.

As the Q1 2019 results show, BBW is well on its way to recovery. It earned $2.4mil in pretax income, significantly up from $0.6mil last year. We believe these improved results should carry over into the next few quarters as the tailwinds help speed up BBW’s recovery.

Valuation

We believe the best way to value BBW is a sum of the parts valuation of the different businesses.

Firstly, after looking at other omni-channel retail business, we found out that PE multiples ranged from 12 to 22x. With the dissipation of most of the headwinds, we believe BBW's retail business can generate up to $8mil in profits after tax yearly over the next few years. We believe this number is conservative as it doesn't take into account any fundamental improvement in store mix or expense management since 2017. Since BBW has slower growth, we believe a PE multiple of 12 is appropriate, which would value the retail business at $96mil.

As for the commercial business, it has been steadily growing since 2013, and since profits can fluctuate, we'll use a P/R to value this business. Since comparable companies like Disney or Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade at 2-3.5x revenues, we believe a multiple within this range is appropriate. BBW has a very volatile earnings stream, so we believe a multiple nearer to the bottom of the range is more appropriate. If we apply a multiple of 2.5x revenues, this would give a valuation of $13mil.

The franchise business can be valued in a similar fashion, but instead using McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) as a comparable, considering most of its stores are franchises. McDonald's trades at 7.6x revenues, and we believe BBW’s franchise business should trade at a similar multiple, but maybe at a 6x revenues instead due to its more volatile profits and to be conservative. This would value it at 22mil.

Do note that corporate expenses have been included in the model.

In total, the total value of these 3 businesses adds up to $131mil. This is a significant premium to the $83mil BBW is currently trading at and signals significant upside. However, we believe that even this number is conservative, considering this valuation doesn’t take into account increased revenue growth from the retail business or possible improvement in the British economy.

Risks

The main risk we see with BBW is execution. BBW has executed poorly before and needlessly destroyed shareholder value, even if their intentions weren’t malicious. For example, recently, a BBW employee caused massive social media backlash by telling a grieving woman that she could not use her Pay Your Age ticket in honor of her son. Although accidental, these incidents just make us wonder how these employees are trained.

Another risk is that the economic uncertainty in the UK will get worse. This is unlikely but possible if Brexit gets delayed for a much longer time period. With the UK business still making up a large portion of sales, this could continue to affect financials for years to come.

Lastly, there is a risk that BBW could be acquired. With the extremely strong core fundamentals we mentioned earlier, BBW could prove attractive to a potential acquirer. This could reduce upside as an acquirer may not pay the full intrinsic value of the company.

Takeaway

Overall, BBW is significantly mispriced and has a significant amount of upside, with significant downside protection due to its robust fundamentals, including its solid balance sheet. Valuation analysis shows that there is plenty of upside to BBW. However, investors should take note of the risks when buying this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.