Another Bad Month Ahead For The Bears

The month of July is shaping up to be an ominous one for the bears. Some of the most important ingredients for a significant short-covering rally are now in place, including excessively pessimistic sentiment and a powerful surge in the number of stocks making 52-week highs. Add to that a continued strong fundamental backdrop and strength in the labor market, and the month ahead should be quite constructive for the bulls. Here we'll discuss the variables which bode well for a blowout performance in the major averages this month.

Equities started July with a bang after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade negotiations. Even more to Wall Street’s liking was the announcement that the U.S. would reverse some export restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies. This gave some much-needed adrenaline to the semiconductor stocks, as well as to the tech sector in general.

Let’s start today’s report with an observation about sentiment. Normally, when the major indices make new all-time highs, you can expect to see a measure of bullish sentiment accompanying the breakout. Then, as stock prices move even higher in the days and weeks that follow, investor sentiment typically becomes giddy, bordering on euphoric. This, in turn, sets the stage for a reversal and subsequent decline in the major indices.

This time around, however, it might be a while before we see this classic sentiment pattern repeating itself. Consider by way of example that the latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) suggested a carryover of last month's lack of interest in buying stocks. Here's what the AAII poll for July 4 revealed (below).

(Source: AAII)

As you can see, the AAII bulls increased by a mere 3.6% despite new all-time highs in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and SPX. The bears, meanwhile, were unchanged, and neutral investors continued to outnumber both bulls and bears. The reticence which individual investors are displaying toward stocks in the face of fresh highs is atypical, to say the least.

Confirming the public's persistent skepticism toward equities, there have been several mainstream news articles published recently which suggest that analysts and individuals alike are still too cautious to embrace the bull market. One such example is Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, who wrote a research note which was highlighted by MarketWatch. He stated that, “A pause in rising trade tensions is not a fix for slowing U.S. economic activity and earnings pressure.” Wilson went on to suggest that the trade truce could result in a “one-day pop” for stocks, followed by selling pressure. He wrote:

In November, a truce brought a short-lived rally to the S&P, but ultimately induced procurement managers to cancel orders as inventories were already high and there was no longer an incentive to stockpile ahead of incremental tariffs.”

He added that at this time “the set up will be similar,” but the reaction could be even worse, since, according to Wilson, economic data points to a slowdown for both the U.S. and global economies. Is Wilson right to worry about a potential sell-off in the stock market following the good news on the U.S.-China trade front? The data suggests his worries are decidedly premature. Let’s examine some of the more compelling evidence for the bullish case.

The most recent headline to underscore the bullish case is the latest U.S. employment report. The latest report showed that 224,000 jobs were added in June, which was well above the expectations of most economists. The unemployment rate is now 3.7%, which is just slightly above its 50-year low, according to the Labor Department. The employment situation is arguably the single most important factor in evaluating the strength of the economy, and the latest good news adds to the favorable tone which began earlier this month on the trade front. It further confirms that the economy is still fundamentally sound and, therefore, supports the continuation of the bull market in equities.

On the technical front, the situation which confronted investors earlier this spring was completely reversed in early July. It involved the uncertainty swirling around the trade outlook and resulted in an increased number of stocks being liquidated, particularly in the healthcare, tech, and energy sectors. At that time, stocks in these categories were especially driven to negative news, since there was a notable increase in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges. This was particularly true of the Nasdaq. Subsequently, the bad news as it pertained to U.S.-China trade relations was more than enough to serve as a catalyst for a significant sell-off in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). After bottoming at the start of June, however, the SPX embarked upon a modified V-shaped recovery and has since gone on to establish new all-time highs.

(Source: BigCharts)

That the latest highs in the major averages are fully justified is confirmed by the shrinkage in stocks making new lows and the much healthier levels of stocks making new highs on both exchanges. Especially on the NYSE, there has been an exceptionally strong showing in new 52-week highs of late. The new high/new low ratio in recent days has been as high as 11:1 and usually not lower than 5:1. That’s a good sign that the demand for equities is quite healthy and plentiful enough to sustain a continued rising trend. Moreover, the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has been well under 40 of late. This indicates that there is currently no internal selling pressure in the market, and that distribution (i.e., informed selling) isn’t a problem.

My favorite way of measuring just how strong the demand for stocks is on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis is shown below. This is the 4-week rate of change of the 52-week highs and lows on the Big Board. Not only has this indicator established a rising trend, but more importantly, the angle of ascent in this indicator is virtually straight up. This reflects a powerful degree of internal momentum, which can only lead to higher stock prices. This is the arguably the most ideal configuration for a bullish near-term outlook for stocks, and it should result in higher prices in the coming days as long as this condition persists. And given how much short interest still exists in the market, this rising internal momentum will serve as a major catalyst to some potentially powerful short-covering rallies in the near term.

(Source: BarChart)

Now let’s examine the 4-week high-low momentum for the Nasdaq. Here you can see that, like the NYSE, the rate of change in the Nasdaq highs-lows is bullish. This should allow Nasdaq stocks to continue making upside headway in the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook. However, I would also point out that the 4-week high-low momentum for the Nasdaq isn’t as strong as it is for the NYSE. This tells me that the tech sector is likely to lag the Big Board stocks in the near term. Moreover, the fact that there are still a slightly above-normal amount of stocks making new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq is another sign that the tech sector isn’t in as good a shape as the NYSE is right now.

(Source: BarChart)

Speaking of tech stocks, the big winner in the temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China was semiconductors. I’ve been closely monitoring the progress of the chip makers in this report in recent weeks, and my conclusion was that there was definitely some near-term upside potential for the industry based on the rising 4-week rate of change indicator for the new highs and lows among the actively traded semiconductor stocks. July should be a good month for chip stocks, if the recent improvements to the industry's internal condition are any indication. In the first days of July, fully 10 of the 30 most actively traded U.S.-listed semiconductor stocks made new quarterly highs. That’s the best showing of quarterly new highs for chip makers since April, and it's also a sign that the semiconductor bulls are optimistic about the trade truce. This can be seen in the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) chart shown below.

(Source: BigCharts)

The 4-week rate of change for the semiconductor new highs and lows is still trending higher (below), though not at the same pace as that of other leading stock market industries. Nevertheless, this rising internal momentum should give semiconductor stocks in a relative strength position versus the SOX a clear advantage and make it easier for them to make higher highs. However, due to the lagging nature of many individual chip stocks, I also recommend being very selective in the types of semiconductor stocks in your portfolio. They should ideally be the strongest-performing chip stocks with established forward price momentum and strong earnings growth trends.

(Source: Nasdaq)

A final consideration as we enter what should be a constructive month ahead for equities is mid-cap stocks. Another of my favorite indicators for confirming the strength of the large-cap S&P 500 Index (SPX) is the S&P 400 Midcap Index (MID). Mid-cap stocks as reflected in the S&P 400 have actually lagged the large caps in the recent month. That may soon change, however, as the mid-caps are beginning to catch up. A new high in the MID this month would be decidedly good news for the bulls, and would provide yet another reason for adding to existing long positions in stocks this summer.

(Source: BigCharts)

All in all, the bulk of technical and fundamental evidence continues to support a bullish outlook for equities in July. My main emphasis continues to be on the favorable internal momentum for NYSE stocks via the 4-week rate of change indicator of the new 52-week highs and lows. With new highs significantly outpacing new lows in recent weeks, the bulls will continue to enjoy an advantage over the bears this month. Moreover, the bearish scenario envisioned by analysts (including the one mentioned above) will also be disappointed with the new 52-week highs continuing its expansion. In fact, the continued skepticism toward stocks - and the increased short interest this encourages - will make for an ideal environment for short-covering rallies. A bullish posture is therefore still warranted among individual investors.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $52.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed-income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (on an intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.