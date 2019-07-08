BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount

Between the 2.8% yield, 7% earnings growth, and ~0.8% valuation multiple expansion, BlackRock is likely to generate annual total returns of 10.6% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in BlackRock is the fact that the company is trading at an 8% discount to fair value.

Having raised its dividend for the past 10 years, BlackRock has recently joined the ranks of other Dividend Contenders.

With the market yet again reaching an all-time high last week, it is becoming more difficult to find high-quality companies trading at reasonable prices.

Fortunately, there will always be intelligent investments available. This is because of the fact that markets are inefficient over the short to medium term while they tend to be efficient over the long-term. While a stock may be grossly overvalued in the present, it is almost a certainty that stock will suffer from valuation multiple contraction over the long-term. Conversely, a stock that is undervalued in the present will likely experience a reversion to its fair value, resulting in upside in the valuation multiple on top of any dividends received and earnings growth experienced during that time.

Image Source: Gurufocus

One of the most reasonably valued sectors throughout the economy is the financials sector. With a Shiller PE ratio of 20.8, the financials sector is the second most undervalued sector of the economy besides the energy sector.

One of the premier names within the financial sector and more specifically the asset management industry is BlackRock (BLK).

I'll be discussing why I believe the company is an attractive investment opportunity at the present time. BlackRock offers an attractive mix of dividend yield, safety, and growth, in addition to the strong fundamentals, and a reasonable stock price with relation to my estimate of fair value. I'll then conclude by offering my prediction of total returns over the next decade.

Reason #1: A Desirable Blend Of Dividend Safety And Growth

Dividend safety and dividend growth are both two important considerations for fellow DGIers. While dividend safety is important, if it doesn't come with the prospect of growth, inflation will eat into the purchasing power of the dividends received from the company. Conversely, if a dividend comes with too much growth, it could mean that the dividend is increasing much faster than earnings. This trend can only continue for so long before the dividend must grow in line with earnings growth, and in a worst case scenario, could result in a cut if the company falls on hard times and has an elevated payout ratio.

I'll begin by evaluating BlackRock's dividend safety through the use of the EPS and FCF payout ratios.

During FY 2018, BlackRock generated adjusted EPS of $26.93 against dividends per share of $12.02 during that same time. This equates to a 44.6% EPS payout ratio for last fiscal year.

With analyst consensus being $27.97 in adjusted EPS and assuming a 5% increase in the company's quarterly dividend, BlackRock is likely to payout $13.54 in dividends per share this fiscal year, for an EPS payout ratio of 48.4%.

According to page F-8 of the company's most recent 10-K, BlackRock generated $3.075 billion in operating cash flow against $204 million of capital expenditures during FY 2018, for total FCF of $2.871 billion. Against $1.968 billion in dividends, this works out to an FCF payout ratio of 68.5%.

While BlackRock's FCF will likely grow a bit over last fiscal year, I anticipate the increased dividend payout will result in a small increase in the FCF payout ratio to just under 70%.

Overall, the company's dividend appears to be very safe for a number of reasons, which include the payout ratios being manageable and a very strong balance sheet (more on that later).

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Unsurprisingly, Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that BlackRock's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future, which leads us into the next consideration.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While BlackRock boasts a 5 year DGR of 11% and a 10 year DGR of 16%, these figures are not going to be sustainable in the years ahead. Strong macroeconomic conditions can only last for so long, which is why analysts at Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are predicting 6.4% and 10% earnings growth over the next 5 years, respectively.

Given the payout ratio of BlackRock, I believe it is fair to suggest that dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever earnings growth the company can achieve over the long-term, which is why I believe 7-8% dividend growth is the most likely outcome over the next decade.

We'll now delve into what makes BlackRock such an exceptional company, and why analysts are projecting high single digit earnings growth over the next 5 years.

Reason #2: An Industry Leader With Exceptional Management And A Strong Balance Sheet

Image Source: BlackRock Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Investor Presentation

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with over $6.5 trillion in assets under management. The company has nearly 15,000 employees in over 30 countries, serving clients in over 100 countries around the world. BlackRock offers a wide variety of investment products to meet the varying needs of its clients, with both active and passive investment products.

The company is the clear leader within its industry, boasting an unparalleled brand loyalty and the ability to cater to the needs of institutional investors.

It isn't necessarily difficult for competitors to enter BlackRock's industry. But just because it isn't extremely difficult to enter the industry, that doesn't mean it is easy to build the reputation that BlackRock has built for itself over the decades.

The company's reputation is surpassed by none of its competitors and as the largest asset manager in the world, its size and scale means BlackRock is operating at a tremendous advantage over its competitors, making it unlikely the company will be overthrown as the leading asset manager in the world any time soon.

BlackRock serves its retail clients through a wide array of vehicles across the investment spectrum, including private investment funds and unit trusts, open-end and closed-end funds, and separate accounts. Retail investors are served through broker-dealers, banks, insurance companies and independent financial advisors, and trust companies. Retail accounted for 10% of AUM at the end of Q1 2019.

BlackRock also serves clients through its iShares ETFs, which accounted for about 30% of AUM at the end of Q1 2019. iShares ETF is the leading provider of ETFs in the world, with just under $2 trillion in AUM at the end of Q1 2019.

Far and away the largest client profile for BlackRock is the institutional investor, which comprised 60% of BlackRock's AUM at the end of Q1 2019.

BlackRock serves institutional investors in a variety of ways, including through pensions, endowments and foundations, and financial institutions.

Image Source: BlackRock

With over 2,700 funds, BlackRock offers something for everyone, whether you're an institutional investor or a retail investor.

Image Source: BlackRock Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Investor Presentation

BlackRock's wide variety of fund offerings, its large size and scale, and industry leading reputation are among the reasons the company will be able to continue expanding its AUM, benefiting from a continuation of long-term net flows, which will drive the fees that company collects higher over the long-term. This will in turn, lead to a long-term increase in earnings as the world grows wealthier and asset managers become even more necessary to managing the world's wealth.

Adding to the argument for an investment in BlackRock is the fact that the company boasts the strongest management team in the industry.

Chairman and CEO Larry Fink founded the company in 1988, along with 7 other partners, growing the company into the largest asset manager in the world in the past 3 decades. BlackRock is the most trusted asset manager in the world, and that is in large part thanks to Mr. Fink's leadership.

Chief Risk Officer and co-founder of BlackRock, Ben Golub is responsible for the investment, counterparty, technology, and operational risk of BlackRock. It is under Mr. Golub's guidance, BlackRock has become the largest asset manager in the world.

President Rob Kapito is another co-founder of the company, and has played an instrumental role in taking BlackRock from just another asset manager to the premier asset manager in the world.

While no management team is infallible, I find comfort in the fact that these gentleman built BlackRock from just another asset manager to the largest in the world.

The final factor bolstering the case for an investment in BlackRock, is that the company boasts a strong balance sheet. Morningstar awards BlackRock an AA- investment grade credit rating, and BlackRock's interest coverage ratio in its last fiscal year was over 29.

BlackRock's leading reputation as an asset manager, coupled with its management team, and strong balance sheet make the company an excellent choice for a blend of dividend safety and growth, along with total return potential.

Risks To Consider:

While BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world and has an incredible reputation, that isn't to say the company is without its fair share of risks.

The first risk is that as an investment management company, BlackRock's investment management revenue is comprised of fees based on a percentage of the value of AUM (page 18 of the company's most recent 10-K). Should the economy enter into a recession in the future, this would result in a decline in BlackRock's AUM, which would have a negative impact on the company's financial results.

When we consider that the S&P 500 appears to be set to suffer its first earnings recession in three years, this isn't exactly an encouraging sign for investors. It's important to note that the S&P did recover from this with strong a strong 2017 performance, but given that we're a decade into an economic expansion period, it doesn't seem unreasonable to think this time could be different, and that companies don't immediately bounce back.

This increased volatility amid fears of a recession will be a short term headwind for BlackRock moving forward.

Yet another risk outlined on page 18 of the company's most recent 10-K is that as an investment management company, it's important to note that the industry is highly competitive. In an industry as vast as the one BlackRock operates in, there is plenty of room for new competitors and the fairly low barriers to entry make this a necessary risk to consider. New entrants could result in additional fee compression or require more product modifications on the part of BlackRock to remain the leader in its industry.

Expanding upon this risk, if BlackRock is unable to continue developing products that are able to satisfy shifting client and market preferences, this could result in BlackRock losing market share (page 21 of the company's most recent 10-K).

As an investment management company, the success of BlackRock is highly dependent upon its reputation (page 23 of the company's most recent 10-K). It is worth mentioning that although BlackRock promotes a positive workplace culture, there is always the risk that an employee, a contractor, or other third parties may circumvent the company's established controls in order to commit fraud or pay or solicit bribes. Any occurrence of this would certainly result in damage to BlackRock's reputation, not to mention costly fines or sanctions as well.

Another risk is that as a global company, BlackRock is subject to regulations around the globe that dictate how the company is to conduct its operations (page 24 of the company's most recent 10-K). Any modifications in existing regulations or an implementation of new regulations would result in increased compliance costs, which could weigh on the company's financial results.

While the risks I've outlined above are what I consider to be key risks facing BlackRock, they are by no means an exhaustive list of all the risks to BlackRock. For a more comprehensive list of the risks to BlackRock, I would refer interested readers to pages 18-28 of the company's most recent 10-K.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Trading At A Fair Price

Now that we have a better understanding of BlackRock's business model and the risks associated with an investment in BlackRock, we'll determine the fair value of BlackRock's shares.

While I would typically use the 13 year median yield via Gurufocus as a method to arrive at a company's fair value, I will refrain from using that method and will instead use Simply Safe Dividends' 5 year average yield in its place.

I am doing this because I view BlackRock's 13 year median TTM yield of 2.35% as an overly favorable representation of the company's fair value.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, BlackRock's current yield of 2.78% is well above the company's 5 year average of 2.50%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 2.5% and a fair value of $528.00 a share, BlackRock is trading at a 10.0% discount to fair value and offers 11.1% upside from its current price of $475.16 a share (as of July 4, 2019).

The second valuation metric I'll use is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, BlackRock's current forward PE ratio of 16.8 is a bit below its 5 year average of 17.5.

A reversion to a fair value forward PE ratio of 17.5 and a fair value of $494.96 a share implies that BlackRock is trading at a 4% discount to fair value and offers 4.2% upside from its current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. BlackRock's current annualized dividend per share is $13.20.

The next variable into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I use a 10% rate of return because that has historically beaten the market over the long-term.

The third and final variable to plug into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is also unsurprisingly the most difficult variable in this formula.

There are a number of considerations that go into reasonably estimating a company's future dividend growth rate, which includes the company's dividend payout ratio (and whether there will be a contraction or expansion in the ratio or if it will hold steady), the company's balance sheet, and overall industry fundamentals.

Given that I believe BlackRock will in all likelihood grow its earnings by 7-8% over the long-term and I believe the payout ratio will remain steady, I believe it is reasonable to assign a 7.5% dividend growth rate to BlackRock.

Factoring in the above inputs, we yet again arrive at a fair value of $528.00 a share. This represents a 10% discount to fair value and offers 11.1% upside from BlackRock's current stock price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $516.99 a share. This indicates that shares of BlackRock are trading at a discount to fair value of 8.1% and offer 8.8% from the current stock price.

Summary: An Exceptional Company With Strong Fundamentals Trading Near Fair Value

As an industry leader, BlackRock has been able to increase its dividends for the past 10 years, making it a Dividend Contender.

Despite the risks to the company, I believe its fortress-like balance sheet and proven management team will be able to continue to deliver solid results for shareholders.

Bolstering the case for an investment in BlackRock is the fact that the company is trading at an 8% discount to fair value, which is a gift for long-term investors.

Between the 2.8% yield, 7% earnings growth, and ~0.8% valuation multiple expansion, BlackRock is likely to generate annual total returns of 10.6% over the next decade.

I believe this is a more than satisfactory return considering BlackRock's position as the leading player in its industry and the company's very safe dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.