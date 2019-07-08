Bladex: High Dividend Yield Countered By Slight Overvaluation

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) boasts of one of the highest dividend yields among peers at around 7.6%. The bank has consistently given a quarterly dividend of USD 0.385 since December 2014. Unfortunately, we believe that the Bank’s dividend is less than secure because in 2018, its earnings dipped below the level of dividend its board is committed to pay out, and in 2019, earnings are likely to remain below the usual dividend too. Nevertheless, in our base case, we are assuming that the bank will once again manage to pay out more than it earns. We also believe that the bank is slightly overvalued. Details of our analysis are given ahead.

Bladex enjoys one of the highest dividend yields, but dividend is not very secure

Bladex’s high dividend yield of 7.6% is under threat because the bank may not be able to sustain a dividend payout that is greater than its earnings. The Bank has paid a consistent dividend of USD 0.385 every quarter since December 2014, even last year when earnings dipped to USD 0.28 per share. Bladex’s earnings in 2018 dipped significantly due to impairment on loans related to the sugar industry (see page 21 of the annual report). The chart below shows how Bladex’s payout was much higher than its earnings in 2018.

The impairment charge in 1Q2019 was unusually low, but to be prudent, we have assumed that high impairment will be booked in full year 2019, of around USD 20m. This high impairment charge will result in estimated earnings of USD 1.44, which is below the usual annual dividend payout of USD 1.54 per share (USD 0.385 x 4 quarters). Nevertheless, in our base case, we are assuming that the bank’s directors will be able to maintain their commitment to a steady dividend, as mentioned on page 23 of the 2018 annual report. However, we caution that there is a chance that the directors will decide to not pay out more than earned for a second consecutive year. The scenario analysis below gives the dividend payout for the full year 2019 at different levels of impairment and payout ratios.

Other line items may not be able to cover up for Bladex’s high impairment charge

The question arises: Can other components of Bladex’s earnings help counter the effect of high impairment? We think that it’s not possible for 2019. Bladex’s earnings assets are concentrated in Brazil (18%, see page 8 of Bladex’s investor presentation) and Mexico (15%) and both these countries are expected to further cut interest rates this year. The board of Bank of Mexico was split in its latest monetary policy decision, with one member voting for a cut, thereby indicating the likelihood of cuts in the future. Further, according to Bloomberg, economists expect Brazil’s central bank to cut rates to 5.75% by the end of the year from the current 6.50%. Due to the prospects of rate cuts, it seems unlikely that Bladex’s net interest margin, and consequently net interest income, will improve this year.

The table below gives our forecast for Bladex’s financial position and earnings in 2019.

Bladex appears to be slightly overvalued using the justified price to book methodology

Bladex appears slightly overvalued when the Justified Price-to-Book method is used. This method has been derived from the Gordon Growth Model and it determines justified P/B from the following formula:

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

From our projected statements, we have arrived at a value of 4.9% for sustainable ROE. Using this value along with a growth rate of 3.0% and required return of 5.54% gives us a justified P/B multiple of 0.76 for the Bank. Multiplying 0.76 with our forecast book value per share of USD 25.03 for December 2019 gives us a target price of USD 19.13. This is slightly lower than the market price the stock was trading at as of the writing of this report.

Bladex is trading at a price to book multiple of 0.81, which is above our estimated multiple of 0.76.

Conclusion: Unattractive price to book multiple counters attractive dividend yield

In our base case, Bladex has a very high leading dividend yield, but it also appears to be trading at a higher than justified price to book multiple. The attractive dividend yield counters the unattractive price to book multiple; therefore, we are adopting a neutral stance on Bladex. The most important event ahead that could tip our stance one way or the other is the second quarter result announcement on July 19, 2019. We will look at the impairment charge booked in 2Q2019 to determine whether or not it has actually normalized as the 1Q2019 charge implied.

We advise investors to buy Bladex if its market price falls below USD 17.40, which is 10% below our target price of USD 19.13. The entry point of USD 17.40 is likely to provide an upside of around 10%. The stock has a 52-week low of USD 15.30, so reaching USD 17.40 is not unlikely.

About the bank

Bladex is a trade finance and economic integration bank that has been operating in the Latin American region since the past 40 years. The bank is incorporated in Panama but its business majorly comes from Brazil and Mexico. It is sponsored by central banks or designees from 23 Latin American countries, which own its class A shares. These shareholders also provide the bank with deposits, which is why we believe that its funding source is very secure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.