New York Mortgage Trust - A Juicy 12.8% Yield

While the common stock pays almost a 13% dividend, the preferred stocks yield close to 8% which might be a better play for informed investors.

Source: NYMT

Introduction

As equity markets continue to churn ahead, we have been looking to take some money off the table while looking for higher yields. Long-term, we expect interest rates to decline or at least stay around current levels. With possible slowing growth, it is still likely to see rate cuts in late 2019 or 2020.

With that in mind, we have been looking to lock in higher yielding, fixed income investments including bonds and possible preferred shares that have a high chance of continuing to pay dividends with strong underlying assets. If a recession is on the horizon, these investments could prove to be even more valuable.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) appears to meet the requirements above. Many have not heard of and do not follow New York Mortgage Trust. To give you a quick summary from their site:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in residential mortgage loans, including loans sourced from distressed markets, multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments, and Agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

We will unpack what they do further below.

Common and Preferred Shares

The Company completed two accretive common equity offerings during the 1Q19 which raised approximately $185 million and increasing the Company’s common equity market capitalization to approximately $1.16 billion. In addition to the common shares which have their own risk profile, NYMT has preferred shares that might fit investors better.

Source: NYMT

From the above screen shot, the preferred shares can be summarized as follows:

New York Mortgage Trust Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares - Series B ( NYMTP )

New York Mortgage Trust Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares - Series C (NYMTO)

New York Mortgage Trust Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Common Stock - Series D (NYMTN)

Symbol Coupon % Call Date Dividend $ Current Price $ Yield % NYMTP 7.750 6/4/2018 1.94 24.35 7.97 NYMTO 7.875 4/22/2020 1.97 24.79 8.02 NYMYN 8.000 10/15/2027 2.00 24.47 8.21

While these numbers are dated, it gives the reader an idea of what the liquidation preference is for the preferred shares - approximately $290 million in addition to strong asset coverage and positive cash flow.

Source: NYMT

In addition, they are a relatively healthy balance sheet with the bulk of their assets in multi-family loans which we will look at closer below.

Source: NYMT

Source: YCharts

Of the three classes of preferred shares, there appears to be little difference on the surfact. However, NYMTP is trading past its call date meaning that it could be called at any time. It does not appear that management expects to exercise the call, but it is always an option.

That leaves us with NYMTO and NYMTN. NYMTN has a slightly higher yield, but a call date approximately seven years past NYMTO. The primary difference in these two classes is that NYMTN is fixed-to-floating. This means that after the call date, it converts to a floating rate equal to LIBOR +5.695% which introduces additional interest rate risk. While it is impossible to predict interest rates, if you believe that rates are heading lower in the longer term, this might be a negative factor to holding NYMTN.

What They Do

As briefly mentioned above, NYMT is a mortgage REIT which invests primarily in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Source: NYMT

As can be seen above, agency RMBS which are residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Since these are guaranteed by the federal government, these are considered low risk. As such, they provide a very small margin of 0.11%. While its not an exciting area, it does provide for a stable return.

The residential credit segment is generally seen taking investment in 'distressed' residential mortgage loans. Most of these loans are being paid, even though the word distressed sounds like they are not. The numbers above include $875.6 million of distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value, $262.2 million of distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, $314.1 million of non-Agency RMBS and $11.2 million of investments in unconsolidated entities.

Source: SEC 10-K

One area of concern is while loan to value ratios have improved, they appear to be covering loans to people with lower credit scores.

Source: SEC 10-K

However, this seems to be somewhat unfounded as the majority are being paid on time. Less than 10% are over 90 days delinquent. These mortgages are considered distressed as they might be reperforming (RPL). A RPL loan is a loan in which the borrower was behind on payments by at least 90 days, but has resumed making payments. Some might also be considered distressed due to lower credit scores.

The sweet spot for the company is in multi-family where the bulk of their investment is and has the highest net interest margin north of 6%. The bulk of this segment is investment via Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (NYSEARCA:CMBS) under what is referred to by the company as “Consolidated K-Series” Consolidate K-Series refers to Freddie Mac- sponsored multi-family loan K-Series securitizations, of which the company owns the first loss principal only (PO) securities.

This is important to understand for investors. As discussed in their annual report,

Moreover, each first loss security of multi-family CMBS in our portfolio is the most junior of securities issued by the securitization, meaning it will absorb all losses in the securitization prior to other more senior securities being exposed to loss. As a result, each of the first loss securities in our portfolio has been purchased, upon completion of a credit analysis and due diligence, at a sizable discount to its then-current par value, which we believe provides us with adequate protection against projected losses. In addition, as the owner of the first loss security, the Company has the right to participate in the workout of any distressed property in the securitization. We believe this right provides the Company with an opportunity to mitigate or reduce any possible loss associated with the distressed property.

Their investments in first loss PO securities generally represent 7.5% of the overall securitization which typically initially totals approximately $1.0 billion in multi-family residential loans consisting of 45 to 100 individual properties diversified across a wide geographic footprint in the United States. These securities are typically backed by fixed rate balloon non-recourse mortgage loans that provide for the payment of principal at maturity date, which is typically ten years.

Source: Company 10-K

Profitability Risk

The primary risk that NYMT faces are 1) rising interest rates and 2) default risk. These securities are paying 8% as there is perceived risk relative to other assets. Rising interest rates would most likely put pressure on margins which hurts the bottom line. In addition, increased or unplanned for mortgage defaults could crush their effective yields of their holdings.

While there does not appear to be a risk of rising interest rates anytime soon, mortgage defaults are a possibility. The key is can the company anticipate, mitigate, and account for these losses before they occur. The common stock dividend was cut during the great recession, but never stopped. As mentioned, delinquency rates are low as are foreclosures. However, this is an area to keep an eye on as we extend into a very long economic cycle.

Conclusion

As equity markets continue to churn ahead, we have been looking to take some money off the table while looking for higher yields. Long-term, we expect interest rates to decline or at least stay around current levels. With possible slowing growth, it is still likely to see rate cuts in late 2019 or 2020.

With that in mind, we have been looking to lock in higher yielding, fixed income investments. With yields hovering around 8% for the preferred shares, investors might want to take a look at this company especially if interest rates continue their downward side.

Why You Should Join Financial Freedom Insights? Simply: Save more money now, invest with actionable recommendations, and have more security in retirement. In addition to analysis like you just read, we provide valuable advice related to stocks, stock options, and bonds. In addition, you will glean key information for retirement planning. Most investors don’t have the time it takes to make wise decisions in the markets. That’s why you need someone to give you actionable recommendations – showing you the best investment opportunities for both in the near and long term. Join Today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANY OF THE ABOVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.