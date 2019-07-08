5 Best CEFs To Buy For July 2019

We will go over our filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 closed-end funds.

In this monthly series, we highlight five CEFs that have a solid track record, pay high distributions, and are offering "excess" discounts.

In the CEF world, it is hard to figure out which funds to buy and when to buy. But we will try to separate the wheat from the chaff.

For income investors, closed-end funds, or CEFs, are an attractive investment class that offers high income generally in the range of 6-10%, broad diversification in terms of a variety of asset classes, and market matching total returns in the long term if selected carefully.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks and challenges that the investors should be aware of. We list various risk factors at the end of this article.

The markets have bounced back strongly since the panic in May and breaking new all-time high records, this time on the hopes of multiple rate-cuts from the Feds. During a rising market, though there is a feel-good factor for the existing positions, it makes putting new money to work much more difficult. It becomes hard to find anything with reasonable valuations, and there is this fear of what if we were buying near the top.

So, what is an income-focused investor who cannot afford to sit in cash, supposed to do? How do we find good candidates to buy in any kind of market? We generally prefer systematic ways by applying broad-based screening criteria to find out good candidates at any given time.

For regular stocks, there are several well-known metrics that we could use to figure out if the stock was overvalued or undervalued at a given time, though it is not easy. But it is even harder to figure out which CEF funds to invest in and if they are attractive buys at a given point in time. This is what this series of articles does; to attempt to separate the wheat from the chaff in the CEF world.

This is our monthly series on CEFs, where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 8.35% and offer an average discount/premium of -9.32%. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Goals for the Selection Process

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors, including retirees those who wish to dabble in CEFs. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Here is a summary of our primary goals:

Reasonably high income/distributions.

High long-term performance in terms of total return on NAV.

Cheaper valuation at the time of buy, determined by the "excess" discount offered compared to their past history.

A well-diversified CEF portfolio should at least consist of ten CEFs or more, preferably from different asset classes. It is also advisable to build the portfolio over a period of time, rather than invest in one lump-sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month, in a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk-appetite, or risk tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset-classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, govt. and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice is always good, but it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to.. Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.0% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than 10 years (inception date 2007 or earlier) Approx. 300 Funds We want funds that have a long track record. UNII* Balance > -$2.00 Approx. 280 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate that that fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +5% Approx. 250 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Since Inception Annualized Return on NAV > 0% And 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > -5% Approx. 230 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% Approx. 125 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high.

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with 121 funds in our list, which is still too long to present here or meaningfully make a selection of five funds.

Narrowing Down to 40 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to a more manageable number, we will shortlist 10 funds based on each of the following criteria. Thereafter, we will apply certain qualitative criteria on each fund and rank them to select the top 5.

Four broad criteria:

Excess Discount/Premium (explained below)

Distribution rate

Return on NAV since inception (long term over 10 years)

Return on NAV last 5-years (medium term over 5 years).

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes, we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So what is important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their past record say 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5% but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium

So what is the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12-months period. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) simply compares the current valuation with the last 12-months average.

We sort our list (of 121 funds) on the excess discount/premium in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

(All data as of 06/28/2019)

Ticker Fund Name Effect. Leverage % Baseline Expense Distrib. Rate Distrib. Freq. Excess Disc. / Prem. Disc. / Prem. Since Incep. RTN on NAV Inception Date NCV AGIC Convertible & Income 33.40% 1.33% 11.15% M -7.64% 0.89% 7.20% 3/31/2003 NCZ AGIC Convertible & Income II 29.95% 1.37% 10.69% M -5.36% 0.60% 6.24% 7/31/2003 ETW EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps -- 1.09% 8.91% M -4.99% -4.58% 5.75% 9/28/2005 CHY Calamos Convertible & High 34.54% 1.28% 9.25% M -3.99% -3.33% 8.28% 5/30/2003 IAF Aberdeen Australia Equity -- 1.45% 10.22% Q -3.68% -8.82% 7.10% 12/12/1985 BME BlackRock Health Sciences -- 1.12% 6.17% M -2.90% 1.65% 12.49% 3/28/2005 CHI Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc 34.58% 1.29% 9.14% M -2.82% -3.18% 9.51% 6/28/2002 BTO JH Financial Opportunities 18.11% 1.62% 6.83% Q -2.19% -2.84% 11.12% 8/18/1994 RMT Royce Micro Cap Trust 5.99% 1.07% 8.27% Q -2.08% -11.80% 9.59% 12/14/1993 HQL Tekla Life Sciences Investors -- 1.19% 8.78% Q -2.08% -8.17% 9.16% 5/8/1992

High Current Distribution Rate:

We sort our list (of 121 funds) on current distribution rate. We select the top 10 funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Fund Name Effect. Leverage % Baseline Expense Distrib. Rate Distrib. Freq. Excess Disc. / Prem. Disc. / Prem. Since Incep. RTN on NAV Inception Date IIF MS India Investment -- 1.35% 14.30% S -0.16% -11.89% 9.14% 2/25/1994 GGT Gabelli Multimedia 10.36% 1.59% 11.17% Q -0.28% 2.15% 7.77% 11/15/1994 NCV AGIC Convertible & Income 33.40% 1.33% 11.15% M -7.64% 0.89% 7.20% 3/31/2003 IFN India Fund Inc -- 1.29% 11.09% Q 1.14% -10.21% 8.72% 2/23/1994 TDF Templeton Dragon Fund -- 1.31% 11.00% S 0.15% -11.43% 9.33% 9/8/1994 FTF Franklin Limited Duration Inco 25.50% 1.22% 10.82% M 1.30% -6.50% 5.67% 8/27/2003 SPE Special Opportunities Fund 32.19% 1.91% 10.78% A 0.62% -11.12% 5.93% 6/8/1993 NCZ AGIC Convertible & Income II 29.95% 1.37% 10.69% M -5.36% 0.60% 6.24% 7/31/2003 USA Liberty All-Star Equity 0.00% 1.00% 10.59% Q 2.11% -3.60% 8.16% 10/31/1986 GLQ Clough Global Equity 40.74% 2.14% 10.56% M -1.69% -6.37% 6.23% 4/27/2005

Long term Return on NAV (since inception, over 10 years)

We then sort our list (of 121 funds) on the Return on NAV (since Inception) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Fund Name Effect. Leverage % Baseline Expense Distrib. Rate Distrib. Freq. Excess Disc. / Prem. Disc. / Prem. Since Incep. RTN on NAV Inception Date CAF MS China A Share -- 1.72% 7.96% A 2.44% -10.65% 13.14% 9/28/2006 BME BlackRock Health Sciences -- 1.12% 6.17% M -2.90% 1.65% 12.49% 3/28/2005 UTG Reaves Utility Income 22.36% 1.10% 6.03% M 5.89% 2.81% 11.35% 2/24/2004 BTO JH Financial Opportunities 18.11% 1.62% 6.83% Q -2.19% -2.84% 11.12% 8/18/1994 EMF Templeton Emerging Markets -- 1.33% 5.17% A 0.97% -10.86% 11.08% 2/27/1987 HQH Tekla Healthcare Investors -- 1.03% 8.96% Q -0.36% -10.00% 10.89% 4/23/1987 AWF AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc 0.77% 0.99% 6.67% M 1.43% -10.55% 10.59% 7/28/1993 QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over -- 0.92% 6.97% Q -0.96% -0.09% 10.35% 1/30/2007 RFI Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty 0.00% 0.88% 6.81% M 6.66% 3.76% 10.11% 9/27/1993 PHT Pioneer High Income Trust 28.86% 0.98% 9.00% M 0.29% -10.45% 10.10% 4/26/2002

Medium Term Return on NAV (last 5-years)

We then sort our list (of 121 funds) on the Return on NAV (last 5-years) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Fund Name Effect. Leverage % Baseline Expense Distrib. Rate Distrib. Freq. Excess Disc. / Prem. Disc. / Prem. Since Incep. RTN on NAV 5-YR RTN on NAV Inception Date CAF MS China A Share -- 1.72% 7.96% A 2.44% -10.65% 13.14% 15.58% 9/28/2006 BME BlackRock Health Sciences -- 1.12% 6.17% M -2.90% 1.65% 12.49% 11.69% 3/28/2005 ASG Liberty All-Star Growth 0.86% 1.28% 8.25% Q -1.67% -3.64% 6.70% 11.63% 3/14/1986 BTO JH Financial Opportunities 18.11% 1.62% 6.83% Q -2.19% -2.84% 11.12% 11.43% 8/18/1994 QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over -- 0.92% 6.97% Q -0.96% -0.09% 10.35% 10.91% 1/30/2007 EOS EV Enhanced Equity Income II -- 1.09% 6.98% M 1.23% 1.98% 8.15% 10.44% 1/26/2005 RQI Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty 26.43% 1.32% 7.02% M 4.67% -2.49% 9.44% 9.87% 2/28/2002 RNP Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref 26.92% 1.05% 6.88% M 3.63% -7.01% 9.04% 9.49% 6/27/2003 HTD JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc 33.19% 1.21% 6.52% M 3.89% -2.16% 9.86% 9.35% 2/27/2004 UTG Reaves Utility Income 22.36% 1.10% 6.03% M 5.89% 2.81% 11.35% 9.23% 2/24/2004

Now, we have 40 funds in total from the above selections. We will see if there are any duplicates from the above selections. In our current list of 40 funds, there are 9 duplicates, meaning there are funds that are appearing more than once. So once we remove the duplicate rows, we are left with 31 funds.

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Funds

In our list of 31 funds, we already have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far, they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That’s not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to six factors and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights (from 0 to 10) to each of the SIX criteria:

Current distribution rate

Current discount/premium

Excess discount/premium

NAV return since inception

NAV return last 5-years

Excess NAV return over distribution rate (can be positive or negative)

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate an “Overall Total Weight.” The sorted list of 31 funds on the “combined total weight” is presented below.

TICKER DISTRIB. RATE DISC. / PREM. EXCESS DISC. SINCE INCEP. RTN ON NAV 5 YEAR ANN. RTN ON NAV Combined Weight WT. Dsitr. Rate WT. Dis/ Prem WT. Excess Dis Ret WT. NAV Ret since Incep. WT. NAV RTN 5-YR WT. Excess Return Over Distr. CAF 7.96% -10.65% 2.44% 13.14% 15.58% 40.70 7.96 10.00 -2.44 10.00 10.00 5.18 BTO 6.83% -2.84% -2.19% 11.12% 11.43% 36.15 6.83 2.84 2.19 10.00 10.00 4.29 HQH 8.96% -10.00% -0.36% 10.89% 3.95% 35.20 8.96 10.00 0.36 10.00 3.95 1.93 RMT 8.27% -11.80% -2.08% 9.59% 3.66% 34.92 8.27 10.00 2.08 9.59 3.66 1.32 HQL 8.78% -8.17% -2.08% 9.16% 5.84% 34.41 8.78 8.17 2.08 9.16 5.84 0.38 AWF 6.67% -10.55% 1.43% 10.59% 4.59% 33.75 6.67 10.00 -1.43 10.00 4.59 3.92 BME 6.17% 1.65% -2.90% 12.49% 11.69% 33.74 6.17 -1.65 2.90 10.00 10.00 6.32 TDF 11.00% -11.43% 0.15% 9.33% 6.12% 33.63 10.00 10.00 -0.15 9.33 6.12 -1.67 EMF 5.17% -10.86% 0.97% 11.08% 2.79% 32.90 5.17 10.00 -0.97 10.00 2.79 5.91 PHT 9.00% -10.45% 0.29% 10.10% 2.82% 32.63 9.00 10.00 -0.29 10.00 2.82 1.10 IFN 11.09% -10.21% 1.14% 8.72% 7.16% 32.37 10.00 10.00 -1.14 8.72 7.16 -2.37 QQQX 6.97% -0.09% -0.96% 10.35% 10.91% 31.40 6.97 0.09 0.96 10.00 10.00 3.38 RNP 6.88% -7.01% 3.63% 9.04% 9.49% 30.95 6.88 7.01 -3.63 9.04 9.49 2.16 IIF 14.30% -11.89% -0.16% 9.14% 6.45% 30.59 10.00 10.00 0.16 9.14 6.45 -5.16 CHI 9.14% -3.18% -2.82% 9.51% 5.03% 30.05 9.14 3.18 2.82 9.51 5.03 0.37 IAF 10.22% -8.82% -3.68% 7.10% 2.72% 29.20 10.00 8.82 3.68 7.10 2.72 -3.12 CHY 9.25% -3.33% -3.99% 8.28% 4.87% 28.75 9.25 3.33 3.99 8.28 4.87 -0.97 ASG 8.25% -3.64% -1.67% 6.70% 11.63% 28.71 8.25 3.64 1.67 6.70 10.00 -1.55 HTD 6.52% -2.16% 3.89% 9.86% 9.35% 27.34 6.52 2.16 -3.89 9.86 9.35 3.34 RQI 7.02% -2.49% 4.67% 9.44% 9.87% 26.57 7.02 2.49 -4.67 9.44 9.87 2.42 ETW 8.91% -4.58% -4.99% 5.75% 4.68% 25.75 8.91 4.58 4.99 5.75 4.68 -3.16 USA 10.59% -3.60% 2.11% 8.16% 8.21% 25.43 10.00 3.60 -2.11 8.16 8.21 -2.43 SPE 10.78% -11.12% 0.62% 5.93% 4.70% 25.16 10.00 10.00 -0.62 5.93 4.70 -4.85 GLQ 10.56% -6.37% -1.69% 6.23% 4.55% 24.51 10.00 6.37 1.69 6.23 4.55 -4.33 EOS 6.98% 1.98% 1.23% 8.15% 10.44% 23.09 6.98 -1.98 -1.23 8.15 10.00 1.17 UTG 6.03% 2.81% 5.89% 11.35% 9.23% 21.88 6.03 -2.81 -5.89 10.00 9.23 5.32 NCV 11.15% 0.89% -7.64% 7.20% 1.85% 21.85 10.00 -0.89 7.64 7.20 1.85 -3.95 NCZ 10.69% 0.60% -5.36% 6.24% 1.82% 18.37 10.00 -0.60 5.36 6.24 1.82 -4.45 RFI 6.81% 3.76% 6.66% 10.11% 8.29% 17.98 6.81 -3.76 -6.66 10.00 8.29 3.30 GGT 11.17% 2.15% -0.28% 7.77% 4.51% 17.01 10.00 -2.15 0.28 7.77 4.51 -3.40 FTF 10.82% -6.50% 1.30% 5.67% 1.28% 17.00 10.00 6.50 -1.30 5.67 1.28 -5.15

The Final Five:

From the top, we rejected CAF due to the very inconsistent dividend history.

Since HQH and HQL both appear in the top 10, we select the first one “HQH,” since they are both are from the healthcare/biotech sector and from the same fund family.

Also, we do not select BME, since again, this is from the healthcare sector. We want to avoid sector concentration.

Our selection #5 (“TDF”) is an Asia specific Emerging market fund and has a semi-annual distribution. The distribution amount can vary quite a bit from year to year. It is also overweight in China with 72% and Hong Kong at 9%. Taiwan is at 11.5%.

The final five are BTO, HQH, RMT, AWF, and TDF.

The more conservative investors can avoid “TDF” and select the next one from the list, i.e., “PHT” or “QQQX.”

Final List:

(Data as of June 28, 2019.)

TABLE

Ticker BTO HQH RMT AWF TDF AVERAGE of 5 Funds INCEPTION-DATE 8/18/1994 4/23/1987 12/14/1993 7/28/1993 9/8/1994 CATEGORY Financials Healthcare/ Biotech Equity-Micro Cap High Yield Lvgd. Emerging Markets - Asia Average of 5 Funds DISTRIBUTION. FREQ. Q Q Q M S EFFECTIVE LEVERAGE % 18.11% 0.00% 5.99% 0.77% 0.00% 4.97% BASELINE EXPENSE 1.62% 1.03% 1.07% 0.99% 1.31% 1.20% DISTRIBUTION RATE 6.83% 8.96% 8.27% 6.67% 11.00% 8.35% DISCOUNT / PREMIUM -2.84% -10.00% -11.80% -10.55% -11.43% -9.32% MARKET CAP $601 MM $850 MM $326 MM $1,016 MM $654 MM $689 MM UNII BALANCE ($0.54) ($0.06) ($0.01) ($0.12) $0.32 -$0.08 52 WK AVG Discount/Premium -0.65% -9.64% -9.72% -11.98% -11.58% -8.71% Z-SCORE- 3 MONTH -1.2 -0.7 -2.2 -0.7 -1.1 -1.18 Z-SCORE- 6 MONTH -1.4 -0.5 -1.3 0.2 -0.9 -0.78 Z-SCORE - 1 YEAR -0.9 -0.4 -0.9 0.8 0.1 -0.26 5 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 11.43% 3.95% 3.66% 4.59% 6.12% 5.95% 10 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 14.42% 14.22% 11.65% 10.29% 7.48% 11.61% ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV Since Inception 11.12% 10.89% 9.59% 10.59% 9.33% 10.30%

Municipal CEFs:

You may have noticed that there are no municipal funds in our top 40 list. Generally, these funds would not make the cut in our final screening criteria for multiple reasons:

They have generally performed very well this year and are no longer cheap in terms of valuation. Their distributions are normally federal tax-exempt, but low in the range of 5-6%. This can impact their overall weight in our screening process, even though 5-6% distribution rate can be quite attractive considering tax-exempt status. However, for the same reason, they are not considered suitable for tax-deferred accounts. Since these are relatively conservative investments, their long-term NAV returns are normally in the range of 6-7%. This can also impact their overall weight in our screening process.

We recognize that for some folks, especially retirees, it is important to have these funds in their income portfolio to provide steady income with less volatility. So, we have started evaluating the municipal funds in a separate category. In our original list of 121 funds, there are 14 municipal funds. After we applied our weighting process, here are the top 10 in the order of total weight:

Ticker Fund Name STRATEGY EFF. LVRG. % BASELINE EXPENSE DISTRIB. RATE DISC. / PREM. Excess Discount SINCE INCEPTION RTN ON NAV 5 YEAR ANN. RTN ON NAV TotalCombined Weight WT.Dsitr. Rate WT.Dis/Prem WT.Excess Dis Ret WT.NAV Ret WT.5-YRRTN Excess Return Over Distr. IQI Invesco Quality Muni Income National Municipal 39.07% 0.98% 4.99% -8.00% 1.85% 6.29% 5.45% 24.18 4.99 8.00 -1.85 6.29 5.45 1.30 VKQ Invesco Municipal Trust National Municipal 39.25% 0.99% 5.04% -7.92% 1.93% 6.01% 5.01% 23.02 5.04 7.92 -1.93 6.01 5.01 0.97 VPV Invesco PA Value Muni State Municipal PA 42.42% 1.04% 5.04% -8.41% 2.05% 5.53% 4.68% 22.10 5.04 8.41 -2.05 5.53 4.68 0.49 PMM Putnam Managed Muni Income National Municipal 25.72% 0.77% 5.03% -5.57% 2.88% 6.52% 6.10% 21.83 5.03 5.57 -2.88 6.52 6.10 1.49 NZF Nuveen Muni Credit Income National Municipal 37.65% 1.14% 5.03% -4.26% 3.06% 6.84% 6.90% 21.78 5.03 4.26 -3.06 6.84 6.90 1.81 PMO Putnam Municipal Opportunities National Municipal 30.71% 0.76% 5.03% -6.36% 3.31% 6.20% 6.13% 21.58 5.03 6.36 -3.31 6.20 6.13 1.17 BFK BlackRock Municipal Income National Municipal 39.19% 1.06% 5.05% -3.20% 3.38% 6.74% 5.52% 18.82 5.05 3.20 -3.38 6.74 5.52 1.69 MHI Pioneer Municipal High Income Municipal High Yield 31.08% 1.01% 5.16% -4.84% 3.31% 6.15% 4.98% 18.81 5.16 4.84 -3.31 6.15 4.98 0.99 DSM Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond National Municipal 48.03% 1.01% 5.30% -4.00% 3.37% 6.28% 5.19% 18.38 5.30 4.00 -3.37 6.28 5.19 0.98 NMZ Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Municipal High Yield 39.76% 1.05% 5.11% 0.36% 3.76% 7.27% 7.08% 17.50 5.11 -0.36 -3.76 7.27 7.08 2.16

Risks:

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks that the investor needs to be aware of.

Leverage and high-fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. While the leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. Please note that two of our selections this month do not use leverage at all, and the other two use very low leverage. However, if a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long term returns on the NAV. NAV is the “Net Asset Value” of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile, as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period of time. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices which are different from their NAVs (Net Asset Values). They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. There are many funds that may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find 5 likely best funds for investment each month, using the screening process. Please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month to month (or even week to week). However, some of the funds can repeat from month to month if they remain attractive. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 8.35% and an average discount/premium of -9.32%.

Nonetheless, the underlying purpose is to shortlist and highlight a group of funds that have a solid long-term record, offer high distribution rate and are relatively cheaper and offering a better discount/premium in comparison to their 52-week average. Also, we have tried to pay attention not to allow duplicity in asset-classes among the five funds and have selected them from a diverse group. So we believe that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.





