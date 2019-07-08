Why BMW's CEO Stepping Down Is A Good Thing

Krüger's strategy and leadership style was incompatible with the challenges faced by BMW in the new automotive sector. The stock is more investable now than before.

The company is looking for new talent, and I consider this to be a good thing.

Leadership is an important thing. In this article, I'll delve into the recent departure notice of CEO Harald Krüger that was announced last week, and why I consider this to be a good thing. I wrote about BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) in my article back in March, entitled "BMW: A Great Company Despite The Dividend Cut". I was and remain a BMW long, though my allocation is smaller than my positions in Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Renault (OTC:RNSDF)

Let me show you why I consider this news positive!

CEO stepping down - a good thing

As of last week, CEO Harald Krüger told the board that he did not intend to extend his contract following the expiration in April 2020. The board will meet in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on the 18th of July to discuss Krüger's replacement. Rumors are that Krüger acted before the board found it necessary to remove him.

(Source: Handelsblatt)

Krüger has been four years as CEO of BMW and is now 53 years old. Aside from this, he also has a longer career in BMW behind him, and the stock price took a very small 0.6% hit as the news broke.

(Source: Google Finance)

Above, we can see the BMW stock price during his tenure, starting in 2015.

During the past few months, the CEO has been under fire - and this despite the large, offensive new model lineup focused on EV. This offensive has had the short-term effect of cutting into current sales, something similarly faced both by rivals VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Daimler. Despite similar trends in other manufacturers, however, the perception is that BMW is simply a long way off from recapturing its desired "Number one premium brand" signature from Daimler.

In addition to slumping sales, BMW has delivered several negative news, again much like Daimler, to the market related to guidance adjustments and profit warnings. President Trump's tariff policies and the Dieselgate fines are yet more stakes nailed to the cross here - very little beyond fundamentals and historical results currently make BMW look good. The market does have a tendency to think short-term, and it's in full display here.

What has Krüger done for BMW + EV?

(Source: AutomobileDimension)

Beyond the announced new model lineup, the perception against Krüger in terms of EV development is very negative. His predecessor, Reithofer, began BMW's foray into the EV market by releasing the BMW i3, a car I would never drive personally, but can certainly be an appealing product for some. Nonetheless, it was a signal that BMW would develop EVs.

However, not only did Krüger slash the i3 investment pace prior to its initial poor sales (to which there were many reasons), but also his offense was cutting most to all investments into new EV development back in '15. It wasn't until later that the current new lineup announcement came, and BMW got back in the EV game full-force.

This CapEx/investment reduction resulted in short-term growth and profit increases between 2015 and 2017, but this contributor views this move as having been extremely short-sighted, and at the cost of BMW's potential competitiveness in the EV market, as Daimler and other manufacturers like Renault managed to increase their edges even further. Not only Daimler but also Jaguar, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Mercedes have EV SUVs on the market now - BMW will require another year to release the iX3.

Even in comparison to companies like Tesla (TSLA), BMW's current lineup is looking weak. While this contributor would never actually own a Tesla, the fact is that the Model 3 in the US (and EU) is taking market share from previous BMW drivers and consumers. That's not something you want happening simply because you want some pretty short-term numbers. The fact is the Model 3 competitor from BMW, known as the "i4", won't be released until 2021.

Ouch.

No, Krüger's foray into BMW and EVs has been a failure. And that's one of the reasons, the more significant one, I'm pleased to see him leave.

But it's not just EVs

There's more criticism to be levied at the soon-to-be-departing CEO. Repeated accusations against Krüger have concerned internal and external criticism that he lacks the decisiveness and firm hand that's required to run a company like BMW. To put it bluntly, he's far too soft in a time that requires action. He's too "fair" in a time that requires hard decisions.

Sources within the company speak of a CEO that the employees love - because he doesn't make large cuts and he's predictable (Source: Süddeutsche). Does this sound like the man you want at the helm when other companies are cutting segments and reorienting capital to invest in EV, new technologies and other things?

Unlike Daimler and Renault, BMW doesn't manufacture buses or trucks. BMW has a core business - premium cars (and some bikes). When that business doesn't work and is facing structural changes, that means something needs to change - and Krüger hasn't done this quickly enough.

Krüger is seen as a careful man who likes to compromise. As someone with roots in, and born in Bavaria (without working at BMW however), I believe the company and the people working in Munich need a much firmer hand to turn this company around and fully realize the potential of an EV-centric premium automaker.

Krüger is not that man and doesn't have that hand.

But some people do - let's check them out

There are three primary candidates for the post as BMW's CEO.

(Source: BMW)

First, we have current Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG (Development) Klaus Fröhlich. Born in Soest, he's worked at BMW for ~30 years from everything with V8 development, Engine Development, Product Planning, and Line development. He's known internally as very decisive, firm and ambitious.

There are two hurdles to Fröhlich. First, he's almost 60, which generally speaking is the end of the career in BMW's board. This is a big one, but not insurmountable. Secondly is a point of personal suitability in light of forward demand.

Fröhlich has gone on record several times during 2019 alone as being very hostile towards pure EV development and expressed that EV is "overhyped" and that "there is no EV demand in Europe". His view about EV development is that BMW will do so, not because customers want it, but regulations require CO2 emissions to be lower. I'm no tree-hugger - I love my ICE - but one cannot afford such myopia in the role as CEO.

(Source: BMW)

Second, we have Oliver Zipse. He's the board's member responsible for BMW's production department and has a background with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He's 55 years old and has spent his entire professional career with BMW since graduation, working as a project engineer, with leadership in development and production planning, as well as a plant manager at the Mini-plant in Oxford. He was head of technical planning before becoming head of group planning and production strategy. He actually replaced the current CEO in his position on the board.

Contrary to Fröhlich, Zipse supports BMW's E-mobility expansion and advocates in-house development and competence to not lose employment during the transition period from ICE to e-mobility. Perhaps due to his mechanical engineering background, he's also an advocate for experimenting with new technologies, such as (to exemplify) the use of exoskeletal vests for workers, which was implemented in Spartanburg (Source: Levitate tech).

(Source: BMW)

Third, we have insider sources (Source: Wirtschaftswoche) suggesting Dr. Nicolas Peter. He's currently the board's member in charge of BMW AG's Finance. He comes with a Ph.D. in the field of law (Dr. Jur.) from Munich and joined BMW in 1991. He's been the treasurer in the coordination center in Belgium, group leader in corporate finance, head of BMW Sweden, sales steering, process development and IT, head of all of Region Europe, and a board member since 2017. Born in 1962, he is however 57 years old, and as such, could be considered somewhat too old for the posting.

Peter is considered a firm decision-maker however and capable of making the hard choices that lie ahead.

Sources within the company suggest Zipse as the likely candidate due to his relative youth and business/economic background, including floor experience, as opposed to strictly mechanical/technical expertise. However, we must remember that all things remain open. Back in the '90s, the new CEO was supposed to be Norbert Reitzle - however, after deliberation, the surprising board choice was Joachim Milberg. All things can happen.

What we do know is that all candidates want the job. All candidates are, in their own way, qualified. Due to his expressive opposition toward EVs, I must go on record as favoring Zipse, even though I consider Fröhlich's reported decisiveness and a firm hand to be more suitable on that level.

Conclusion & Thesis update

BMW's CEO is stepping down. Initially viewed as a good middle ground (by people including myself), he's repeatedly proven to be too soft for the job that needs doing in turning BMW around to realize its full potential as a car company beyond 2020. While he's done things that were good as well, including the new model lineup (which sadly should have been released 2020-2021 at the latest), the fact is that he is by most considered unsuited for the task. The people believing this now also include the board and the owners of BMW, lead by the influential Quandt family.

Back in my article, I was a firm BMW bull - and I certainly remain one today. As I said in this article, the BMW fundamentals remain strong. What's in question is the company's evolutionary pace, but unlike smaller manufacturers, BMW has the financial leverage to handle a slightly longer pace than others.

This shouldn't mean that the company should lag behind, however, and that is what BMW has been doing under the leadership of Krüger, and that is why he is leaving.

In short, I believe that the selection of a new CEO - regardless of whom - will result in a small short-term burst in stock price for BMW. The company remains a buy at these share price levels, and I don't believe a quick recovery back to fair valuations is coming in 2019. Quite frankly, the company does not yet deserve it, prior to showing true recovery in terms of EV. The road to that point is likely to be rocky and frayed perhaps with more profit warnings.

However, I view the company's ability to act in the face of the need of a new CEO to be reassuring, and aside from company fundamentals, and current undervaluation in light of forward earnings potential, this forms the foundation of my position as well as my recommendation to "BUY" BMW.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this article, I consider BMW "BUY" at these levels of ~€67/share. I do think investors should size positions accordingly and with respect to their own risk tolerance.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMWYY, DDAIF, DMLRY, RNSDF, RNLSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.