A 9.8% Yielding Portfolio Beating The Market: The Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio Mid-Year Review

Macroeconomics:

Negotiations on the US-China Tariff War collapsed as the President accused China of reneging on previously agreed terms, and threatened to raise tariffs further in response. Recently however that threat has been dropped in return for China's promise to significantly up its agricultural imports from the US. It seems threats and "playing hardball" are a normal part of many negotiations. The US has just never been willing to go there in the past despite having less (from a financial point of view), to lose in these negotiations than China does.

According to this article, had the President actually put a 25% tariff on all imports from China the effect would be equivalent to raising our average tax rate from 26.9% to 27.5% of GDP. Additionally, Chinese exports to the US represent a much bigger percentage of China's economy than do US exports to China so retaliatory tariffs by China are not something to cause significant fear in the US. China is clearly much more hurt by a MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) trade war than the US is, leaving the US in a relatively strong negotiating position economically.

However, China's does have political negotiating strength. China has reason to figure it will have more luck negotiating with the next administration. Previous months of "progress" in the negotiation may in fact have been no more than a delaying tactic by the Chinese. Put simply, to the extent the President may be impeached or lose the election, China has reason to believe new leadership will find it more politically expedient to roll over and play dead for them on trade. There is precedent, we've been doing so for decades under both Democrat and Republican leadership. Prior leaders were always more concerned with getting their party re-elected, and thus sought to "not rock the boat" rather than go into a major election cycle with a negative trade publicity overhang and its resulting economic drag.

Market Indicators:

The Market indicators I follow are currently mixed:

2/10 Yield Curve - Slightly Bullish

New Highs vs. New Lows - Bearish

200 Day Moving Average Slope - Bullish

Investor Euphoria - Bullish

One negative indicator is a very common situation. A situation where I typically make no changes to my investing strategy, proceeding as usual.

The first three measures are probably self explanatory or can be easily looked up on the internet. The final one however, Investor Euphoria, is a lesser known psychological measurement rather than a financial one. Basically we know non-CFK members -- funds, ETFs, most individual investors, etc.-- tend to be S&P 500 followers. Thus, when the S&P 500 has achieved a new high sometime over the last 99 trading sessions they feel good about being in the market and there's ongoing pressure to stay in it. If however that positive "recent high" pressure doesn't exist, the natural tendency to act on whatever the key fear of the day tends to exert more influence (there's always a key fear of the day). The Investor Euphoria indicator thus goes bearish if the S&P500 hasn't seen a new high in the last 99 trading sessions. It does this because it's more likely indexers and closet indexers fear of the day will cause them to turn risk off.

All four of these measures have been backtested with positive result, usually improving risk vs. return if not improvement in the actual average return. When one measure is bearish, I typically do nothing (unless it's a yield inversion which I tend to weight more heavily). When two are bearish I pretty much stop buying equities, and let the cash from dividend stocks build. When three or more indicators are bullish I actively look for things to sell. Three of the four indicators turning bearish doesn't happen very often, maybe three times since the Great Recession. The infrequency of an overall bearish signal is actually a major benefit, it keeps you in the market most of the time.

In my experience there will always be something to fear in the market. This something is usually exacerbated by the media who find fear a better way to capture ratings than greed. However, if the above mathematically defined indicators don't indicate I should be bearish, I stay long. Anecdotally, these indicators have also managed to get me out of the worst of significant downturns a couple of times, albeit nowhere near highs. To be clear, historically one still loses money using these indicators, just less than the market does during major downturns. Basically the goal of the indicators is to help shave a bit off the worst downturns while keeping us invested most of the time.

If you find this Macro update useful, please let me know in the comment section of this blog. If enough people show interest, I can make it a regular blog feature.

Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio Mid Year Performance Review:

For Calendar 2019 YTD the CFK Income portfolio has returned 18.9% vs. a 16.6% gain for its primary benchmark, the Russell 2000, and a 19.5% return for the S&P 500. Expected forward yield is 9.8%. We slipped a little relative to the indices in June primarily due to having about 5% of the portfolio sitting in cash.

Source: Etrade

Since Inception:

Since inception (1/1/2016) the CFK Income portfolio has enjoyed a 58.7% return vs. 37% for the Russell 2000, while simultaneously providing overall portfolio income in the 7% - 10% range.

Source: Etrade

Outperformance vs. benchmark is always a good sign, and over long periods of time studies indicate dividend producing equities, particularly dividend growing equities with solid coverage, outperform non-dividend stocks.

Source: Study commissioned by Hartford funds

However, the psychological benefit of yield is just as important. A relatively steady income stream exerts a calming influence which helps one to act rationally during times of stress. As equity prices fall, yield increases. The increasing yield helps emphasize that selling in a panic would cause one to lose their income stream. Indeed to the extent their is cash available to reinvest during such times, rising yield can even cause one to see stocks as being on sale with an opportunity to "capture a raise" in the dividend stream. Thus, one of the very positive aspects of dividend focused portfolios is not just a higher long-term return expectation, but also an increased psychological ability to do the right thing.

Worst Performers:

The biggest income portfolio losers over the last month have been Chesapeake Energy Preferred (OTCQB:CHKVP) with a 10% decline, and Hersha Hospitality (HT) with a 5% decline.

Chesapeake Energy Series A Preferred (OTCQB:CHKVP)

CHKVP is the 5.75% $1,000 par series A preferred of Chesapeake Energy. Currently trading at $442 it offers a 13% simple yield plus significant capital appreciation if Chesapeake can turn its prospects around. Chesapeake is a large ($15.3 billion economic value), highly indebted (232% debt / equity), North American energy exploration and production 'E&P' firm. It is gas heavy, and with gas trading under $3 for most of the last 4 1/2 years, it has been hurting. However, I suspect its prospects are about to improve.

First Chesapeake has been successfully diversifying its income stream by effectively trading undeveloped gas rich acreage for developed oil rich property. Second it has been successfully working on its debt, buying itself some more time to further enable a turnaround. Third pipelines to the coast, and LNG export facilities are starting to come online. These increased gas exports will improve demand which should help increase volume and hopefully support average US gas prices by bringing them closer to world prices. The combination of these three factors-- greater diversification of revenue streams, refinancing a push out of debt, increased demand -- helps reduces cash flow risk.Something very positive for the preferred.

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Hersha Hospitality's price declined a bit (-5%) in June from a general market worry that we may be going back into a recession. This has brought it to the low end of its typical forward EV/EBITDA range, making HT an attractive purchase or add at current prices.

Data by YCharts

Hotels do perform worse in recessions, especially luxury hotels on the coasts which primarily serve high-end business and vacation travel. However, as you can see in the macro section above, I don't think we are going into a recession. Also, on a company specific bases Hersha has refurbished two hotels in South Florida, the Cadillac and Parrot Key, which make it likely EBITDA per share will continue increasing through the rest of this year as these two hotels come more fully online. Overhead expenses on these two hotels are mostly already fully incurred. So as they come more fully online, rates and occupancy figures improve, and greater amounts of the extra revenues generated drop to the bottom line.

Best Performers:

The best CFK Income portfolio performers over the last month have been the J.C. Penney bonds (NYSE:KTP) at +21%, Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC) at +13%, and Archrock (AROC) at +13%. In my opinion Archrock is currently the most attractive of these three, enjoying strong cash flow with good growth. Cash flow and growth which the market is still not appropriately pricing despite decent gains over the last few years.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC):

Archrock is a compression company enjoying high demand due to ongoing increases in US natural gas volumes being transported. In fact according to HFIR Research LNG exports hit a new record high today.

Source: HFIR Research

LNG moves over the ocean via ships leased by firms like Teekay LNG (TGP), Dynagas LNG (DLNG.PB), and Golar LNG (GLNG). However, before you can ship it, you have to get it to port. That takes pipelines like those owned by Energy Transfer (ET), and compressors to move the gas along those pipelines like those leased by Archrock (AROC) and CSI Compressco. The simple fact is, you don't move natural gas over land from point A to point B without using a compressor. The more volume being transported, the farther it is transported, the more compressors you need. This significant and ongoing long-term growth in North American volume transported is why I made many of these names, and natural gas transport in general my, "Top Idea for 2019".

Archrock is the classic dividend growth investment 'DGI' of these Top Idea choices. It pays out less than half its distributive cash flow 'DCF' in dividends, leaving lots of cash left over for growth and other uses. Yet AROC still yields over 5% at current prices. That dividend yield is very well covered (over 2.8x last quarter), and expected to grow 10% - 15% per year for the foreseeable future.

Though sometimes it may not feel like it (I'm frequently frustrated by the markets lack of recognition in this stock), AROC has actually done pretty well over the last few years. Since oil prices hit bottom (1/1/2016), it significantly outperformed its primary benchmark, the oil services ETF (XES), +71% vs. -44% respectively.

Source: Dividend Channel DRIP Calculator

This is why Archrock has remained one of the top stocks in our "Best Opportunities" list for the better part of the last few years. Only this year was it joined on that list by another compression stock, CSI Compressco (CCLP). This happened when CCLP let us know it was going to appropriately deal with a highly dilutive convertible preferred by paying it off in cash. I consider both great investments. Of the two, I think AROC offers the better risk / return, but CCLP is the one likely to produce the better total return (albeit with more risk). While CCLP is also on the Best Opportunities list, it is not part of the CFK Income portfolio above because it is primarily a growth stock paying only a token dividend (for now), and it carries a higher risk rating (B-).

Both AROC and CCLP are also quite timely buys.

AROC is likely to announce or allude to another 10% - 15% increase in its dividend in the next few weeks (Q2 earnings conference call).

CCLP should have its convertible preferred paid off by the end Q3, freeing up a lot of cash flow. What it will do with that excess cash is unknown, but I expect at least 25% will go towards dividends and / or buybacks, maybe as much as 50%. At today's price that much cash flow directed towards dividends would provide CCLP with a well covered (2-4x), and growing dividend in the 9% - 18% range. Very attractive.

Conclusion:

The market is having a good year (+16.6%). Our income portfolio continues to outperform it on both a YTD (+18.9%) and since inception basis (+58.7%). Notably, it accomplishes this kind of return while simultaneously supporting a high portfolio dividend yield (+9.8% currently).

The way we do this is by looking for specific companies which not only benefit from ongoing macro trends-- strong economy, increasing natural gas volumes being transported, etc. -- but are also compelling in their own right. In addition, we pay attention to market indicators to try to shave off the worst of recessions, and more importantly help keep us invested the majority of the time.

