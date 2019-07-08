The Case For LPG Shipping's Bull Market

Here is a brief summary of short-term events and long-term fundamentals shaping current and future markets.

Spot rates have jumped lately, but is the move sustainable?

Bearish sentiment has reigned over the LPG shipping for the past few years.

Overview

Maritime trade is thousands of years old, so it's no surprise to see studies showing detailed records of market conditions going back hundreds of years, demonstrating the cyclicality of the shipping industry.

However, this cyclicality is often lost on investors who are somehow conditioned to believe that current conditions reflect the future of the trade. They do not. What the current condition represents is simply like the position of a cork afloat at sea, bobbing up and down along the waves. It is either rising or falling, but hardly ever remaining stationary.

Shipping investors can ride trends to be sure, and the journey for just one side of the cycle can often take years to complete. But more important than riding that trend is spotting a reversal, when a cycle comes to an end and a contrarian strategy is required to further capitalize on shipping markets.

Securing heavily cyclical investments during a time of peak pessimism is a hallmark of both deep value investing and contrarian strategy.

However, it's not as easy as it sounds. I've described in the past many times the reactionary nature of ship owners who chase markets rather than prepare for these cycles. Banks, with credit extended to these firms, follow similar reactionary trends, as does institutional investment.

So, what chance does the retail investor have?

Turns out, a pretty good one.

LPG

LPG vessels are designed to carry liquefied petroleum gas such as propane and butane. Additionally, some are capable of carrying ammonia and petrochemical gas cargoes such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and vinyl chloride monomer ("VCM").

Companies engaged in the sector include, but are not limited to, Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), StealthGas (GASS), Navigator (NVGS), BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF), and Dorian LPG (LPG).

Background

To understand where we are in the cycle, we must first know where we have been. Since vessel supply played a starring role in the latest downturn, and will be featured heavily in the recovery, we will spend a great deal of time there.

The LPG segment has been suffering from the same oversupply issues plaguing virtually every segment of maritime trade.

2013 saw a surge in rates as US exports boomed and Asian demand increased significantly.

Source: VesselsValue

However, another factor also contributed to these high shipping rates aside from robust demand. From 2011 to 2014, just 26 VLGCs were delivered into the market. To put that amount of vessel supply hitting the water into context, the previous four years witnessed 59 deliveries. High demand, coupled with low vessel deliveries, laid the groundwork for a bull run.

But that bull run was foiled by owners, who are often collectively the instrument of their own misfortune. Over-ordering led to 35 VLGCs newbuilds hitting the water in 2015, badly outpacing demand, which eventually began to take its toll on the market.

In August of 2015, rates in the VLGC segment started to respond to this influx of vessels and began what can only be described as a free fall. It was at this point where the rapidly expanding VLGC fleet began impacting the smaller classes, as a larger share of the LPG trade was being carried on VLGCs due to greater availability and increasingly attractive economies of scale. This is known as cascading, and as a result, demand for the smaller vessel segments began deteriorating leading to a decline in time charter rates for these ships as well.

This trend was reinforced in 2016 with the addition of 44 VLGC deliveries. Once again, for context, the 2015 and 2016 vessel additions amounted to 79 vessels, which was just six less than what hit the water during the previous eight years. 2017 saw another busy year with a total of 21 VLGCs hitting the water.

But these low charter rates starting in 2015 inspired owners to shift ordering trends the opposite way. New vessels hitting the water, therefore, slowed down in 2018 with just 10 deliveries, while the demolition recorded its most active year in some time with six VLGCs retired, allowing the market to rebalance amid a healthy year for LPG demand growth.

Vessel Supply

Naturally, since we can trace the last bull/bear market cycle back to the supply side, it only makes sense to start there.

Presented below is a chart showing the delivery schedule for Very Large Gas Carriers, or VLGCs, and expected deliveries.

Source: Value Investor's Edge

It becomes apparent just how large the 2015-2017 round of deliveries was from this vantage point. It also brings into sharp focus the current year with 27 total vessels expected to hit the water.

The market has held up well with 10 deliveries so far in 2019 and rates up over 200% since early February. We'll touch on the demand side support in a bit, which allowed for optimal market absorption of new vessels.

Nevertheless, the remaining 17 present a bit of a hurdle.

At the start of 2019, there were 265 VLGCs on the water, meaning that 2019's addition of 27 vessels amounts to a 10.2% increase in gross tonnage.

But the active demo market we saw in 2018, which recorded six retirements, has yet to see a single vessel beached. In fact, it looks like we might be hard-pressed to scare up at least two demolitions before the year is out.

This is likely because the back half of 2018 saw a rise in rates which provided owners with a glimmer of hope. As many know, there is an inverse correlation between charter rate prospects and demolition activity, with low rates giving way to high demolition numbers, and vice versa.

With market sentiment being significantly different than this time last year, owners appear content to sit on older tonnage to see if the latest rate rise really is the beginning of a sustainable bull market.

Therefore, the net fleet growth in 2018 of just four vessels won't be repeated in 2019, and the 1.5% net fleet growth in 2018 will give way to about 8% net fleet growth in 2019.

With so few vessels expected to be retired in 2019, slippage (delayed vessel deliveries) is how we end up getting that 10.2% gross fleet growth down to the net 8% fleet growth. While 27 vessels are expected, I anticipate at least 5 of those will be delayed, and once we add in a single demolition, we arrive at just under 8% growth.

Not only is it common to see delivery dates pushed back due to various issues, but some of these vessels builders are pushing the envelope of what's possible - with 11-month build times for a few vessels and under 18 months for several others.

Notice typical build times are much longer.

Source: Data courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Frankly, a 20-30 month build time is far more realistic for these vessels.

Therefore, while I am still a bit cautious on the supply side outlook, slippage prospects and a back-weighted delivery schedule (which should play into seasonal strength) provide a fair counter to concerns regarding incoming vessel supply in 2019.

Following 2019, the expected net 3.5% - 4% fleet growth in 2020 is downright bullish for a segment benefiting from several favorable demand side trends.

Of course, if supply growth reaches that net 8% in 2019, demand growth would need to keep pace for the market to remain balanced, or exceed it for charter rates to rise.

Of interest lately is the recent spike in rates which has set a fresh three-year high.

Source: VesselsValue

The slow delivery pace of vessels has certainly played into this dynamic, but LPG demand growth has also been robust. However, a few other factors have played into this strength, and they are important to understand.

Why The High Rates?

The latest rally which has been underway since early March appears to be a manifestation of arbitrage opportunities as well as political and logistical issues.

The US-China trade war has led to increasing Chinese demand for Middle Eastern LPG, which has had an upward push on prices from that region. But this comes as OPEC crude output cuts have constrained associated LPG production. Additionally, consider the impact of the ongoing sanctions on Iran.

As a result, Middle East LPG cargoes were getting very expensive relative to those of the US. Meanwhile, increasing LPG volumes and takeaway capacity out of the US has led to a fresh round of available exports.

Taking advantage of available US cargoes were Japan and South Korea, which saw their increased imports counter a drop in Chinese buying interest. Other key buyers like India, which sources about 98% of its LPG from the Middle East, are seeing US LPG imports penetrate their market, possibly representing a new evolution of global trade flow and adding to ton mile demand growth.

Of course, all this would indeed contribute to arbitrage plays, and as expected, we witnessed a wide-open arbitrage for US LPG to Asia and Europe further boosting LPG vessel demand.

Normally, arbitrage windows are fairly short, but given the supply side dynamics for LPG production in both the MEG and US, this arbitrage could last quite a bit longer than normal.

In fact, we are seeing some suggestions that it could carry over well into 2020.

Source: Antero Resources

With OPEC recently deciding to extend output cuts, while the US sees growing NGL volumes and maturing exporting infrastructure, the notion of an extended arbitrage play may not be too far-fetched.

USA

Hampered by bottlenecks, export capacity, and lack of proper infrastructure, the USA has been unable to fully capitalize on the NGL boom. But that has been and will continue to change.

Enterprise Products Partners LP placed the Shin Oak NGL pipeline in service at the end of February, and it's currently running at 250,000 barrels a day. LPG dock expansion is expected to be completed in the third quarter with plans to partially initiate service of the ethylene export terminal in the fourth quarter.

Also opening this past February was Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) Mariner East 2 pipeline, running 350 miles across southern Pennsylvania in the Marcellus shale to the Marcus Hook Terminal along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

The EPIC NGL Pipeline, a 700-mile natural gas liquids pipeline linking NGL reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford to gulf coast refiners, petrochemical companies, and export markets is set to be completed in the second half of 2019.

These facilities, and others, will complement a booming rate of NGL production over the next decade.

Source: EIA

This points to a significant increase in US LPG exports...

Source: BWLPG

...where 2020 volumes are expected to be over 50% greater than that of 2017.

Demand

Exports out of the US are key as main demand epicenters in East Asia and India represent one of the longest voyages an LPG carrier could undertake, thus contributing to ton mile demand, a measure that more accurately factors in shipping's "demand side".

As we noted in the supply section, we are facing net fleet growth of approximately 8% over 2019.

Together, vessel supply and ton mile demand represent the supply/demand part of the equation with prices being represented by charter rates.

While we will focus on ton mile demand, let's start with volume projections. Supported by increasing consumer use and refinery expansions LPG, we will continue to see robust volume demand growth over the course of 2019.

Source: ShipBrief

The projected 6.2% growth for 2019 comes as we enter another period of robust demand, with Asia playing a large role, while the US expands volumes available for export as well as export capacity.

Strong demand growth, particularly out of places like India and Indonesia. South East Asia will continue to be the driving force behind LPG uptake, with imports up 47% in Q4 year over year.

Additionally, three PDH plants commence operations over the course of 2019 in China, and all will have to rely on supply from North America and the Middle East since they are configured to use imported propane.

Ton Miles

While Middle Eastern LPG exports were up 2% in Q4 year over year, North American exports registered a whopping 12% increase.

U.S. crude oil production rates have been growing, and with that comes increasing NGL volumes.

Remember, this short cycle crude oil production growth out of the US is key as typically about 60% of LPG is produced from the natural gas stream that comes out of the wellhead, while the other 40% is produced during the crude oil refining process.

While US infrastructure bottlenecks are cleared up as the year progresses, and record crude production will likely yield a bumper crop of LPG, the result will be a significant year for export capacity gains out of the US.

According to figures taken from the EIA, 2019 US LPG net exports are expected to grow by 23% to 38 million tons. This accounts for a vast majority of expected global supply growth in 2019.

With S. East Asia being the demand epicenter while witnessing the greatest and most consistent growth, US LPG will likely be finding a home there. But another possibility is Europe which saw a strong rebound in LPG imports for 2018. Either way, US LPG will typically be traveling quite far to reach its end destination.

This comes as welcome news as the robust ton mile demand growth that once powered the segment had slowed to a crawl the past couple years.

Source: Data Courtesy Vessels Value - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

The trouble in 2017 can be traced to a drop in European imports, coupled with weak US supply growth. While 2018 was met with the onset of the trade war, continuing weak US supply growth, and infrastructure as well as export capacity constraints.

But 2019 saw many of these infrastructure issues begin to clear up and started off with the fourth busiest quarter ever in terms of ton miles. Q2 was even more impressive as the final tally comes in.

This difference between supply and demand illustrated above is what has led to the massive rate spike as of late.

While arbitrage conditions have contributed to this dynamic, structural fundamentals will continue to improve over the next two and a half years, leading to a market defined more and more by long-term sustainable factors.

As always, here is the catch, should the US/China trade war find an amicable solution trade in LPG between the two nations will almost certainly benefit and may even be a cornerstone of the agreement, as the commodity trade is one of a handful in the spotlight.

Depending on the terms of the agreement, this could alter the demand side outlook considerably, most likely in favor of increasing LPG seaborne trade.

Conclusion

Subdued net fleet growth kept the LPG fleet in check over the course of 2018, but 2019 is a different story. So far, the pace of newbuilds hitting the water has been slow, and the back-weighted delivery schedule makes a high degree of slippage likely.

LPG seaborne volume growth, coupled with increasing exports out of the US, makes for a compelling demand side story. Already the first half of 2019 has seen some impressive ton mile demand gains, and the possibility of an extended arbitrage creates a nice bridge to 2020 where the LPG shipping structural market balance should tilt even further in favor of higher charter rates.

These vessels take some time to build, and the lack of orders lately, coupled with a thinning orderbook, looks to be once again spelling out potentially prosperous times ahead. Even if five deliveries from 2019 are pushed back to 2020, a schedule of 18 deliveries is more than acceptable for a single year, and time is running out to secure a 2020 delivery slot.

Beyond the short-term arbitrage shocks looks to be a market with consistent demand growth and an increasingly favorable order book. That is, if owners can restrain themselves from ordering too many vessels at the slightest hint of meaningful market uptick, which, of course, undermine any sort of sustainable recovery.

