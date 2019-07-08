The 5 Triggers Of The USD

The value of the US dollar might be more important than the trade war.

The Story of a Higher USD

It is more than likely that the Fed will decide to cut rates at some point this year. If the Fed doesn't ease policy dramatically, the chances of driving a USD rally can't be averted. A higher USD will help to suppress yields, so bonds will continue on an uptrend as well.

The USD is more important than a trade war, primarily because the USD lubricates global finance and global economics. There are over $8T transactions of the USD, which is 3200x more than the amount that is impacted by tariffs. This is also 40x bigger than the US economy, and 61x bigger than China. The USD is very important, as we all know.

When the U.S. is growing, rates go up. Earnings increase. Money chases U.S. equities and debt for higher returns, which can make capital scarce in emerging markets. Countries that need funding do not like a strong USD.

Most trade is also invoiced in USD. Most of China's trade is invoiced in USD, and 80% of global trade is financed by USD. So when the USD rises and domestic FX falls, assets tend to fall in domestic FX banks. Those banks subsequently examine their value-at-risk, and reduce their lending.

Emerging markets are hit twice from a higher USD, first in the form of tightened financial conditions, and secondly through the impact on trade financing. And it looks like the dollar will be going higher from here. So what are the five triggers that will impact the dollar moving forward?

The Currency Trigger

If China triggers a Yuan devaluation, whether by design or default, that could cause the USD to rise sharply, and create a pop in volatility. The Chinese treasury owns ~$3.4T in USD assets and another $1.5T in USD loans. The $3.4T is mostly in bonds, with only about $200-250B in U.S. equities. There is also $1.6-1.9T in U.S. Corporate Debt using Chinese assets as collateral.

Source: XE

To say that we are a globalized economy is an understatement. It matters what China does with their currency. If they make the decision to devalue their currency in an attempt to maintain export volume because of tariffs, the 'strength' of the U.S. will not matter. It will create a global ripple effect and result in weaknesses across all markets. If the USD/CNY continues to move upwards, in the most extreme case, we could see a potential economic contraction of 0.57 points.

Source: Deutsche Bank

The Fed would have to step in to neutralize that movement, presumably in the form of rate cuts. The most extreme scenario would be an equivalent Fed easing of 55 bps. If China does devalue their currency, the U.S. will experience some pain. The dollar will still be a safe-haven asset, but there will be downward pressure on equities, as well as a liquidity squeeze abroad.

The Liquidity Trigger

This dives into the next USD trigger. I’ve always said that the USD makes the weather, but the rate of change determines the severity. A tailwind in a rising USD can trigger a short-covering from emerging market panic, simply due to the fact that there is a shortage of USD.

Emerging markets rely on the U.S. dollar to finance their liabilities, which are purchased in U.S. dollar, and if there is a shortage, that will create some volatility. As Andrew Norelli wrote:

A noticeable reduction of offshore dollar liquidity supply with no change in demand encourages capital to flow out of EM currencies and into dollars, especially when the countries in question have significant dollar liabilities. This is occurring, and is why the EM FX price action can serve as a canary in the coal mine for pressure in offshore USD liquidity.

The trade wars create downward pressure on currencies. If the Fed cuts rates, that will reduce the amount of pressure that tightening put on the outside currencies, but there is still an increasing risk of a combination currency-debt crisis. Both corporate debt in emerging and developing economies is much higher than it was before the 2008 Financial Crisis.

We are entering into a "risk-off" period, where the U.S. is still, for now, seen as a safe haven. There is heightened political and financial risk currently. The dollar appreciates during times of uncertainty. That means that more and more dollars are going to be exiting emerging markets, and coming into the U.S. further exacerbating the liquidity crunch that that those countries already face.

EM equities are essentially a "turbo-charged version of the dollar index, doing well in times of dollar weakness and poorly when the dollar strengthens." There is a strong negative correlation between emerging markets and the U.S. dollar. When the dollar rises, they experience a liquidity crunch.

Source: Yardeni

Equities Trigger

Even domestically, a strong dollar creates substantial impact. Market weakness can prompt a safe haven run to USD (and Yen, but especially USD), which is actually a cruel closed loop for EM countries suffering from the above consequences of a strong USD.

Money gets pulled out of EM equities and invested domestically in a further enhancement of that "risk-off" mentality. A strong dollar impacts bonds more than stocks, but a strong dollar can still create loss effects for equities. There are visible impacts, such as revenue loss and a decline in return, but there is also an increased cost of capital for companies and potentially less investment capital.

Source: Morning Star

Stocks and the dollar tend to be correlated during times of economic recovery, such as the mid-1990s. During economic downturns, there was negative correlation, like in the early 2000s, when the dollar was strong and equities were weak.

Source: Hubert Ratings

When the dollar increases in value, equities are more than likely going to decline in value, which will be important for investors to consider moving forward.

Interest Rate Trigger

Higher rates would impact the debt financing of both corporations and government, domestic and abroad, but higher rates are not an issue right now. However, the combo deal of higher rates and USD would cause a potential default and reset in our global financial system which is a conversation we can revisit another time.

If rates are cut, academically, the dollar should depreciate. The U.S. dollar is supposed to be bolstered by higher interest rates, which more or less has been the case. But because we are in this "risk-on" period of potentially lower rates and severe political and financial risk, the dollar will probably appreciate if rates are slashed.

Technical Trigger

The Fed’s Trade Weighted Real Broad Dollar Index is back to about its highest level since 2003 and global trade volumes are the lowest since the financial crisis. Once it passes that psychologically level of $130, that might mean that we are onto "the next and most destructive phase of dollar rally".

Source: The Daily Shot

Conclusion: The Dollar Has Room to the Upside

Those are the five triggers of the USD, and those are things that investors should keep their eyes peeled for moving forward. The dollar is on the up-and-up, which is bearish for emerging markets and U.S. equities. The USD is approaching escape velocity, and is set to rally soon!

Source: LaDuc Trading

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.