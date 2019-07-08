Darden Restaurants: New Acquisition Can't Dampen A Promising Outlook

Investment Thesis

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), based in Orlando, owns and operates a growing network of 1,785 full-service restaurants mainly in the United States. As full-service restaurant sales growth in 2018 outpaced their limited-service counterparts for the first time since 2014, DRI has gained close to 25.4% so far this year (compared to c. 19.1% of S&P 500).

Declining profitability and same-restaurant sales of the 'Other Business’ segment which includes the recently-acquired Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, is offset by rising margins of the remaining segments accounting for nearly 80% of DRI's total sales. Therefore, management’s revenue and earnings guidance for FY20E look solid as Cheddar’s witness improving guest counts and profits, while DRI’s largest unit, the Olive Garden brand, gradually grows its promising delivery business.

Meanwhile, strong cash flows and little leverage backed by growing profits assures sustainable shareholder returns unless the company pursues more acquisitions in an environment of cheaper debt. Therefore, in addition to the rising dividend yield, an upside opportunity exists for DRI as its current TTM PE trades at a discount to the average TTM PE over the past four years.

Acquisition-led growth widens the portfolio

Ranging from casual dining to fine dining, DRI’s diverse portfolio of brands include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood. Having followed an acquisition-driven growth, DRI’s only internally-developed brands are Olive Garden, Bahama Breeze and Seasons 52. Olive Garden, the largest full-service Italian restaurant in the US generates more than half of DRI’s total sales. LongHorn Steakhouse, bringing in a little over a fifth of the company’s total sales, mainly operates in the Eastern US. The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s make up DRI’s most profitable fine-dining segment which contributes c. 7.1% of its total sales. The Other Business segment consists of the remaining brands and forms nearly a fifth of DRI’s top-line.

Source: Darden Restaurant - Company Website

Darden’s major business segments cushion poor performance of other business

The company’s total sales grew c. 5.3% year-over-year (YoY) in fiscal 2019 (FY19) to USD8.5 billion, comfortably exceeding the the estimate of 4% - 5% YoY growth made during the FY18 Q4 conference call. The growth was led by LongHorn Steakhouse which, along with Olive Garden and Fine Dining segments, made up c. 78.8% of DRI’s total sales. Recording negative same-restaurant sales, brands under the ‘Other Business’ segment struggled as they accounted for the lowest profit contribution amid worsening margins.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Earnings Releases of DRI

New acquisition struggles as integration continues

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a casual diner acquired by DRI in FY17 for USD799 million, forming c. 9.0% of its total restaurant network, is dragging down the overall performance of the segment as its same-restaurant sales decline further. It is worth noting that LongHorn Steakhouse, another acquisition DRI made in FY07, yielded positive same-restaurant sales only in FY12. With Cheddar’s witnessing rising guest counts in FY19 Q4, the company’s integration efforts there are bearing fruit.

Olive Garden focuses on delivery

A latecomer to the delivery business, DRI’s delivery sales at its Olive Garden unit on average made up c. 13.6% of its total sales in FY19. However, in fast-casual giants like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), digital sales only made up c. 10.9% of total sales in 2018 despite its much-publicized digitalization drive. Olive Garden’s recent decision to drop the minimum order value to USD75 from USD100 earlier and the revision of the next day delivery lead time from 24 hours to 5 pm will provide a much-needed boost to its off-premise sales.

Therefore, at 5.3% - 6.3% YoY growth, company’s sales forecast for the 53-week FY20E seems feasible given the improving guest counts at struggling Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and more incentives available to the Olive Garden’s delivery business.

Major brands drive company profitability

Despite recent acquisitions and ensuing integration, DRI has successfully grown its restaurant-level margins and operating margins backed by rising profitability of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands. Oliver Garden, which together with LongHorn Steakhouse, makes up more than two-thirds of DRI’s top-line will see further improvements to margins amid ongoing process simplification efforts there.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Earnings Releases of DRI

With the company admitting the higher staff turnover at Cheddar’s impacting its performance, the profitability of the ‘Other Business’ segment which houses the brand has fallen to c. 14.3% in FY19 from c. 16.9% in FY17, the year of the Cheddar’s acquisition. However, it will not be long before the unit turns the corner as 100 of its outlets has already been transformed to improve efficiency and throughput, resulting in double-digit profit growth in FY19 Q4.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Earnings Releases of DRI

Strong financial position amid rising cash flows

For a company that has funded three acquisitions since FY12, a decline of leverage, calculated in terms of net debt to EBITDA, from c. 3.0x in FY12 to c. 0.4x in FY19 indicates stringent financial management complementing the growing profitability of the business. Meanwhile, the year-end cash position in FY19 has increased more than three times from the previous year consolidating DRI’s already solid financial position which has no contractual debt maturities until 2023.

Source: koyfin.com

DRI estimates EPS in FY20E to reach USD6.30 – USD6.45, a c. 11.3% YoY growth from FY19 at the midpoint of the guidance (cf. 19.6% growth in FY19). Meanwhile, for the fourth time since FY17, the company revised up the quarterly dividend by c. 17.3% to USD0.88 per share that could boost its slipping dividend yield in the coming months. It also plans to maintain the share repurchases for FY20E at USD150 mn – USD250 mn, having first revised it up in FY19 from USD100 mn – 200 mn in prior years.

Despite the small upside, rising dividend yield lifts total return

Compared to the four-year average TTM PE of c. 22.6x to normalize the effect of Cheddar’s acquisition, DRI in terms of its current TTM PE trades at a c. 6.0% of discount. Assuming the former, DRI yields a target price of USD129.21 with an upside of c. 4.5% to the current share price. The total return could reach up to c. 9.8% after adding the forward dividend yield of c. 2.9% for FY20E.

Source: The Author; Data from koyfin.com

Lack of commitment to delivery deprives valuable insights

DRI’s commitment to food delivery is not convincing though it’s justifiable with delivery partners taking a cut of 25% from an order’s dollar value, a sizable expense as the average dollar size of a typical order at Olive Garden stands at USD300. Reluctant to bear the margin-eroding charges and unable to pass it to the customer fearing sales impact, DRI is caught between a rock and a hard place. However, the failure to join the delivery bandwagon will deny the company an opportunity to bring convenience to casual dining, a niche market with tremendous potential.

CMG meanwhile plans to implement dedicated second make lines for online orders in nearly all of its restaurants by the year-end, enabling it to benefit from insights into customer purchasing patterns gained through data in digital orders. Longer DRI puts delivery plans on the back burner, more delayed will be its opportunity to gain such insights to provide a personalized guest experience, a definite competitive advantage.

Unrelated acquisitions could erode value

With a history of acquisition-led growth, DRI currently has strong cash flows and little leverage. Therefore, amid expectations of cuts to the Fed funds rate, the company could capitalize on a lower cost of debt environment to make further acquisitions. However, integration issues persist post Cheddar’s acquisition even two years after the deal. Therefore, the addition of more diverse businesses to the portfolio could diminish DRI’s value and shareholder returns.

Conclusion

From casual dining to fine dining, DRI operates a diverse network of full-service restaurants, mainly in the US. The Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands, DRI's two largest segments making up for more than two-thirds of its top-line, are growing profitably amid rising same-restaurant sales. Meanwhile, the margins of the ‘Other Business’ segment, accounting for a little over a fifth of the company top-line, are falling.

Declining same-restaurant sales at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a unit DRI acquired in FY17 and currently undergoing integration, is dragging down the segment. As the size of the company’s better-performing segments far outweighs those of laggards, the former easily make up for their underperformance. Therefore, the overall profitability of the company is rising. Meanwhile, the low leverage and strong cash flows reinforce DRI’s resilience in providing sustainable shareholder returns. However, the stock looks cheap as DRI in terms of its current TTM PE trades at a discount to its four-year average.

