Net 1 UEPS Technologies: Insufficient Disclosure And Unexplained Revenue Declines Make The Stock A Sell

Introduction

Net 1 UEPS (UEPS) is a South African financial technology company focused on payment solutions, telecommunication services, micro-lending, life insurance, and cryptocurrency ventures. The company owns a variety of minority and majority stakes in companies with exposure in diverse sectors, and hence more or less resembles a holding company rather than a traditional fintech service provider.

Last year, the South African Social Security Agency (SAASA) terminated its agreement with UEPS to distribute welfare payments to over 17 million account holders. This resulted in double-digit Y/Y % declines for the company's revenues, and over triple-digit Y/Y% declines for the company's adj. EBITDA and adj. net income in its Q22019 report. Moreover, the rest of the company's aggregate revenue segments remains deeply convoluted with little information available on the source of these revenue streams.

Hence, this article will objectively investigate the following streams of UEPS's operations: SAASA Welfare, EasyPay Everywhere (EPE), DNI, Finbond Limited, KSNET, and its latest Bank Frick crypto venture. Based on these findings, the author finds that aside from historical organic growth in KSNET, the remainder of its holdings are either lacking in information or are suffering material adverse events which make shares of UEPS uninvestable. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

SAASA Welfare Termination

Source: PRNewswire

Since Sept 2018, SAASA terminated its contract with UEPS as a distributor of the country's welfare payment services and awarded this contract to South African Postal Services to be the sole provider of this service. Over 22% of the company's FY2017 revenues came from this segment, which has been essentially reduced to zero and caused over $150 million in lost sales.

As expected, the company is appealing a high court ruling against the nullification of this contract. Recently, a judgement was ruled against the company waiving the requirement for SAASA to pay social grants via the company's EPE, to its welfare recipients who have not submitted a critical form. As of Q32019, the company is still yet reporting losses with regards to this segment, and therefore it becomes unclear why clients cannot submit a simple form to obtain payments from SAASA and hence recognize revenues for the company. To investigate, the author has pulled this "Annexure C Form" directly from SAASA.

Source: SAASA

At first glance, this may seem like a simple form for any educated individual to fill out and may have investors wondering why it is such a hassle. This interpretation, however, is a misunderstanding of the socioeconomic environment in South Africa. UEPS primarily serves beneficiaries in rural, underdeveloped communities, and townships with many residents living in make-shift shacks without formal addresses and or postal codes. For example, one third of the population in South Africa's second largest city, Cape Town, lives in such informal dwellings alone.

To make matters worse, about 54% of the country's population is illiterate or without adequate levels of primary education. This makes the submission of a simple administrative task prohibitively difficult and makes it extremely unlikely for UEPS to recover any part of its lost 9 figures in revenues from its legacy cash processing service. Next, let's look at another portion of its processing solutions:

No Color On EasyPay Decline

Source: Company Presentation

As shown above, all of the company's payment processing solutions; micro-lending, and life insurance policies under its EasyPay umbrella have endured double-digit % Q/Q declines over the past few months alone. In the company's Q32019 earnings call, it is unclear as to what led to this catastrophic loss of growth, i.e. whether this was due to dismal GDP data foreshadowing a recession in South Africa or due to poor business execution. The author was also unable to find in UEPS's SEC filings as to what exactly led to this sudden, material decline. Furthermore, there is also little color regarding how much revenues is coming from this brand as Easypay is not classified as a separate revenue stream in the company's 10-Q and 10-K filings.

With these doubts in mind, let us examine the next asset in the company's holdings.

Cell C S&P Downgrade (15% ownership by UEPS)

Source: techcentral.co.za

UEPS owns 15% of South Africa's telecom and mobile solutions company, Cell C. This affiliate has seen its CEO resign just days before the release of the company's interim filings without any reason whatsoever. To make matters worse, S&P has downgraded this company's debt from CCC to Selective Default. Cell C has delayed payments on more than ZAR 1.4 Billion of its revolver credit facility and has been labeled by the rating agency as "weak" and "distressed" in terms of liquidity.

Since over $50 million, or more roughly 16% of UEPS estimated FY2019 revenues are derived from "Telecommunication Services" segment in its filings, a default on this affiliate can potentially have further material adverse effects on the parent's operations. Next, let us examine yet another questionable business operations from a UEPS subsidiary in this sector.

What on Earth is DNI? (38% Owned by UEPS)

DNI-4PL Contracts Proprietary Limited "DNI" has been described by UEPS in its news release as "engaged in retail communication and distribution of mobile subscriber starter packs and pre-paid airtime services." However, the author was unable to find any online or social media presence for this company whatsoever, other than the some rather puzzling financial information in UEPS' SEC filings.

Source: Company Filings.

As illustrated in this table, DNI is claimed to have over $100 million in intangible assets and an additional $100 million goodwill value but only ~$3 million in cash and cash equivalents. It is unclear where the intangible value of this affiliate comes from as information regarding DNI's intellectual property (patents, trade secrets, copyright, licenses) cannot be found due to lack of any media presence. The company has also discontinued its operations and plans to spend no more than 12 months on further holding this asset:

Source: Company Filings

Again, it is unclear as to why an affiliate generating over $56 million in revenues in discontinued operations has no online presence whatsoever. Shouldn't a company operating in "mobile subscriber starter packs" and "airtime services" have a notable foothold in the consumer and telecommunications sector?

Let us examine yet another affiliate with a questionable presence.

20% Dilution for Finbond Limited Shareholders? (29% Owned By UEPS)

Source: Philimon Bulawayo

Finbond is a South African credit card and insurance company owned 29% by UEPS and currently experiencing a whopping 45 to 55% decline in earnings in its latest fiscal report. These declines are partly due to a 20% dilution in the number of shares outstanding, which will negatively affect the carrying value of UEPS's stake in this investment and hurt its share of net income going forward. Moreover, this is a company with the same exposure to SAASA as UEPS, and is too finding it difficult to adjust to the new environment of South African Postal Service serving as the sole distributor of welfare payments. With all said, it appears the only non-declining, legitimate source of revenues from UEPS stems from its ownership of KSNET. On the other hand, this has some rather peculiar reporting issues.

Is KSNET Growing? (99% Owned By UEPS)

Source: KSNET

KSNET is currently the third most popular payment solutions provider in South Korea with over 240,000+ merchants using this platform, or so claimed by UEPS. A peculiar detail the author has observed is none of this subsidiary's operations are available in English (the entire website is only available in Korean) but more importantly, this is the only available information the author was able to find with regards to its financials.

Source: UEPS 2017 Investor Day Presentation

At first, a CAGR of 18% is rather impressive. After further investigation, however, it turns out this is the only available information explicitly stating the EBITDA derived from KSNET operations and it is from 2017. Again, the author was not able to find such information in UEPS's filings and it is unclear as to why such reporting was discontinued since 2017. This leaves the status of KSNET's revenues, EBITDA, and net income completely in the realm of speculation as to what they are in FY 2019.

Finally, there exists ample speculation about UEPS's new crypto venture, which the author will address below with a comparison to a blockchain debit card company.

Opportunity Vs. Reality In UEPS' Blockchain Venture.

Source: Company Presentation

Net 1 UEPS currently owns 35% of Lichtenstein's Bank Frick. This remains one of the two only exposures UEPS has in regards to crypto, and the author is puzzled as to how an article in 2018 proclaims UEPS is engaged in developing a "blockchain debit card." As shown here, the bank is only engaged in "Custody of Crypto Assets" and "Crypto Brokerage Services." Moreover, the other exposure is a partnership with BitStamp dating from 2017 with only brief mentions of using UEPS's payment provider services with BitStamp's crypto assets. There have been no further development with regards to this partnership since announcement.

Even if this was the case, let us observe what happened to a real case of a company who developed a "blockchain debit/credit card."

Source: TenX

Source: Coinmarketcap

One of the most misunderstood elements of investing is the perception that competition is bad. On the contrary, competition serves as a free market validation to a business idea, and one rarely sees competitors in any market that is not lucrative. In the case, TenX has seen zero revenues after the release of its TenX crypto credit card solution and has seen a devastating loss of more than -95% since its initial coin offering. While the author believes there exists ample room for innovation with regards to blockchain and payment solutions, there simply isn't any demand for this service at the moment.

Conclusion

With insufficient disclosure of the operations of its subsidiaries, inexplicable double-digit % revenue declines in its affiliates, and a crypto venture hype not backed up with market validation, UEPS remains uninvestable in the opinion of the author. In addition, investors should beware deceptive valuation metrics such as single-digit EV/Sales and low P/B ratios. Due to inadequate communication with shareholders, it is impossible to investigate where the true source of its revenues on its filings come from and makes the company's financial data, at the very least, questionable in terms of making an intelligent investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.