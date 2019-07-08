Baidu's AI Edge; Chinese Internet Stocks Shine In Comparison

The1 and 5-year revenue growth rates for the top 10 holdings of the KWEB ETF exceed that of their US counterparts.In terms of valuations, Chinese internet companies are also attractive when compared to their US peers.

Baidu's chief Robin Li was in the limelight after he was doused with water while he was onstage.

By ALT Perspective

In the holiday-shortened trading week, shares of the prominent few Chinese internet stocks (FXI)(CQQQ) generally moved in a narrow range. In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was up only 0.45 percent for the week. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the ETF holding the most relevant stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

Data by YCharts

Market participants took their eyes off the screens or were reading all about how President Trump had leveraged Independence Day to pump up emotions and burnish his standing. It was easy to gloss over developments in the Chinese internet space but it was far from quiet. Baidu Inc (BIDU) co-founder and CEO Robin Li was in the limelight after he became a subject of a prank act. I assess the takeaways from the episode in this week's Chinese Internet Weekly, in addition to providing updates on the Chinese search giant's advances in autonomous driving. I will also discuss some of the recent comments in the previous issues calling investors to avoid Chinese companies altogether.

Source: Baidu USA, LLC

Baidu's chief Robin Li praised for staying calm following a prank act

On July 3, a participant of the Baidu Create 2019 event in Beijing jumped onstage and emptied a bottle of water over Chinese internet tycoon Robin Li’s head. Even as there were "gasps from the audience", Robin regained composure within moments of the stunt and continued with his presentation, saying "as you can see, there are many unexpected things in the development of AI too."

Source: Screengrab from CGTN YouTube video

Robin's calmness and quick-witted response to the humiliating water-dousing earned himself plenty of admirers, with many taking to social media to gush over his "cool demeanor and immaculate appearance, even after being drenched." While the local coverage of the event lamented the prank overshadowed the updates on Baidu's latest artificial intelligence ('AI') research, I beg to differ.

The event included the introduction of three new smart speakers, as well as the launch of the country’s biggest robotaxi fleet in Changsha, capital of Hunan province. Passengers would be able to hail a self-driving ride enabled by Baidu’s autonomous driving ('AV') and intelligent road infrastructure technologies.

According to a McKinsey study, the cost of the total AV system (including sensors, computing platform, and software) is forecasted to fall rapidly after the technology matures beyond 2023. After an inflection point sometime in 2026, when self-driven transport will reach economic parity with human-driven transport, demand for autonomous vehicles should rise steadily. Exciting developments for a company dismissed as an also-ran after losing nearly 60 percent of its market valuation from its 52-week high, but I believe if not for the disruptive act, would not have garnered as much international attention.

Source: McKinsey

Recognition of Baidu's strength in AV technologies can be seen from the formation of strategic partnerships with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (OTCPK:GELYF)(OTCPK:GELYY) and Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp (TM)(OTCPK:TOYOF). The two car brands which are among the leading manufacturers chose to cooperate with Baidu on areas related to AI and are getting on board Apollo, an open-source AV software platform operated by the latter. Geely's new vehicles will come equipped with Baidu’s DuerOS for Apollo to a power connected car system.

Cognizant of its smaller size compared to fellow Chinese internet giants, Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), Baidu is not naive to go it alone in its AV journey. It has convinced over 130 partners from major OEMs, auto suppliers, to chip manufacturers to join its alliance, so that it can concentrate its resources towards its area of expertise — AI and software development.

Source: CBInsights

The collaboration has borne fruits. During the Baidu Create 2019 event, the company announced several Baidu Apollo milestones including:

1) surpassing 2 million kilometers for L4 road testing, with Baidu accounting for 91% of the total road tests in Beijing, the leading city for autonomous driving in China, in 2018;

2) accumulating 438 patents in autonomous driving in one year - more than any other company in China;

3) being issued over 100 public road test licenses for autonomous driving, including newly-issued T4 license from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, which represents China’s highest-level permit signifying that an autonomous vehicle possesses the ability to drive on complex urban roads, tunnels, school zones, and other complicated scenarios.

Total test distance driven on Beijing roads

Source: Baidu

Outside of China, Baidu has also proved its mettle on California roads. The distance driven by its autonomous vehicles was the furthest by a non-U.S. project in 2018. At 330.9km before each human intervention, Baidu was also ranked among the top 10 globally on that metric.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

Baidu's lead in AV is particularly beneficial given the receptivity of both the Chinese government and Chinese consumers towards new technologies. Take electric vehicles as an example. China quickly overtook other countries in the adoption and since 2017, the plug-in deliveries of BEVs and PHEVs in China has exceeded the sum of deliveries in the rest of the world.

Source: EV-volumes.com

Specifically, the combined AV for both private usage and mobility service will account for two-thirds of the total passenger-kilometers in 2040 or a staggering 9.11 trillion passenger-kilometers.

Source: McKinsey

All these achievements have not come about at an over excessive cost to Baidu and its shareholders. Baidu's R&D expenses to Revenue on a trailing-twelve-month basis is around 15.8 percent, very similar to its American peer in search, Alphabet Inc (GOOG)(GOOGL). While its Chinese internet peers like Alibaba spent less on R&D relative to its revenue, that's largely because of their disparate business models. For those who deem the operating cash flow is more relevant than revenue, you will be pleased to know that Baidu's R&D expenses to cash from operations ratio is also very close to that of Alphabet.

Data by YCharts

In spite of the numerous ground-breaking developments announced during Baidu Create 2019, the share price hardly got a lift. Ostensibly, based on the current 'very bearish' quant rating on Baidu, the search engine giant compares poorly with its peers on the growth, momentum, and EPS revisions metrics, even as its profitability has been above average. Seeking Alpha authors and sell-side analysts probably are ostensibly more tolerant of the short-term challenges Baidu is facing and are confident of its prospects in the mid-to-longer term.

Source: Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

Why should shareholders give Baidu another chance, after it delivered a negative earnings surprise in the quarter ending March 2019 following 10 consecutive earnings beat? Well, for one, at $10.5 billion, it has the highest net cash on its balance sheet even among its larger internet peers. It also has stakes in leading video-streaming provider iQIYI (IQ) and travel services operator Ctrip.com (CTRP) valued at an estimated $11 billion combined.

Data by YCharts

At a market capitalization of around $41 billion currently, stripping of its net cash and investments, Baidu's core business and whatever it could eventually profit from its AI capabilities are apparently worth only less than $20 billion. To put this into perspective, Pinduoduo (PDD), the e-commerce player with a strong foundation in rural customers, is valued at around $23 billion despite substantial losses with no near-term profitability expected.

Stocks of Chinese-based companies: Not worth the time to consider an investment?

My last article which discussed the implications of Altaba's (AABA) dissolution on Alibaba attracted several commentators dismissive of investments in Chinese-based companies. Such comments are actually quite prevalent in prior issues of Chinese Internet Weekly. Some shareholders had bought stocks like JD.com (JD), Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba at or near their historic highs and are understandably upset with their purchases. Nevertheless, it should be noted that many prominent American companies popularly covered by fellow Seeking Alpha authors such as Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Canopy Growth (CGC), as well as blue chips Apple Inc (AAPL), and Alphabet, are also trading below their recent highs.

Data by YCharts

What's alluring about Chinese internet stocks? The most basic metric to compare technology companies is arguably revenue growth, and those based in China have the results to prove their worth. The 1 and 5-year revenue growth rates for the top 10 holdings of the KWEB ETF averaged 40 percent and 61 percent respectively compared to the 1 and 5-year growth rates of 23 percent for their US counterparts.

Source: KraneShares

Concerns over the impact of the trade war on the Chinese internet companies appear to be unduly. Krane Funds Advisors, the investment manager for the KWEB ETF, estimated that less than 5 percent of the revenue generated by the companies held came from outside China, much of which came from neighboring Asian countries.

"Internet-based companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, Ctrip, and Weibo are all focused on the Chinese domestic market and have limited exposure to global trade policy." - Krane Funds Advisors

In terms of valuations, Chinese internet companies are also attractive when compared to their US peers. Based on a comparison made in May 2019, KWEB’s P/E was 21.5 and forward P/E was 18, while U.S. internet stocks (referencing the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index) had a P/E of 48.3 and forward P/E of 29.9. That was before the recent run-up in the stock market.

For those keen on the Chinese internet sector, the KWEB ETF seems to be a compromise between the potentially higher returns stocks that a targeted investment can bring and lower returns but likely at a lower risk from investing in a basket of stocks. Personally, I am on the adventurous side and prefer to invest in companies directly. In addition, I do not like some of the companies that the KWEB ETF has in its portfolio and feel that the managers could have invested into them due to the need for diversification and representation. What's your take? Share with the Seeking Alpha community via the comments field.

Market Outlook

The Caixin China PMI for manufacturing slid into contraction territory in June. At 49.4, it was the second lowest since June 2016. More worryingly, the sub-index for new orders sank into contractionary territory, indicating that the dependable domestic demand also was disappointing. The gauge for new export orders likewise found itself back in contractionary mode, in spite of some support from front-loading efforts by exporters attempting to ship out goods before additional tariffs kicked in. The seasonally adjusted Chinese Services Business Activity Index remained in expansion mode but fell from 52.7 in May to 52.0 in June.

The weak readings signal an ongoing challenging macro environment in China and that is certainly not helpful for Chinese internet companies. Nevertheless, just as bad employment or inflation data in the U.S. indicates that the Federal Reserve might lower the interest rate, something pleasing to investors, market players could be expecting the Chinese government to be spurred into action upon such macro headwinds. If the latter scenario materializes, the Chinese internet stocks would certainly find interest among investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a Long position in BIDU over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.