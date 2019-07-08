Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks

Of all the names in the sector, Kansas City Southern appears poised to be the best performer going forward.

The S&P 500 has a return of 9% over the last year. All of the major North American railroads have outperformed the market index over this period of time.

One railroad that has done well, but not as well as the others, is Kansas City Southern (KSU). The stock has returned more than 18% over the last 12 months, which doubles that of the S&P 500, but is well behind the gains that some of the larger railroads have produced.

These increases in price for many of the railroads place many of these stocks in fair value to overvalued range under my investing rules. At the same time, the underperformance of Kansas City Southern relative to other rails place gives the stock enough potential return to warrant purchasing right now.

Company Background

Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and initially connected Kansas City, MO and Port Arthur, TX. The company has nearly 6,700 miles of track today that connects the Midwest and southern U.S. states with Mexico and ports along the Gulf of Mexico. Approximately 53% of annual sales come from the U.S. side of the southern border with the remainder coming from Mexico. Kansas City Southern produced $2.4 billion in sales last year and has a current market capitalization of $12.3 billion

Recent Financial Results

Kansas City Southern reported first quarter financial results on April 17th, 2019. Adjusted earnings-per-share for the first quarter improved 18% to $1.54. This was $0.10 above consensus estimates. Revenue increased 5.7% to $675 million, which was $6 million higher than expected.

Cross-border revenue and volumes improved 18% and 13%, respectively. Revenue per unit, or RPU, grew 7% due to an improvement in business mix.

Carloads were down 1% during the quarter, primarily due to service interruption due to teacher protests at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas. These protests interrupted the railroad’s ability to move freight through this area. Despite this decline in carloads, Kansas City Southern’s operating ratio improved 160 bps to 64.2%.

The company’s earnings-per-share, revenue and operating ratio all showed improvement even as shipments declined. This shows that Kansas City Southern has the ability to perform well even if its business isn’t booming.

Source: Kansas City Southern’s First Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 14.

Four of the six categories of shipments showed revenue growth during the quarter. Chemical & Petroleum products, which is Kansas City Southern’s largest contributor to sales, grew 21%. Much of this growth came from a 52% increase in refined petroleum shipments to Mexico. Carloads shipments were the strongest here among the different product segments that Kansas City Southern ships.

Revenue for the Industrial & Consumer segment increased 2%. Lower volumes, again due to protests, were offset by improved pricing.

Agriculture & Minerals had the second best carload increase among different product categories. While grain volumes improved just 6%, revenues for this product were higher by 12% as Kansas City Southern saw improvements in pricing.

Energy revenues were up 5% on a 6% increase in carloads. Utility coal had double digit improvements for both revenue and volumes. Crude oil revenues increased 27% during the quarter.

Automotive sales were down 4% as a 5% increase in RPUs was more than offset by an 8% decline in volumes.

The Intermodal segment was the chief underperformer during the quarter, with carloads, RPUs and revenue all showing declines compared to the previous year’s first quarter. Much of this decline is due to the previously discussed protests as well as an extended shutdown at an automotive plant at the beginning of the year.

The main reason that RPUs were up high single digits is that Kansas City Southern saw a shift in mix away from Intermodal, which is a lower revenue business, to the higher revenue Chemical & Petroleum segment.

The majority of product categories showed gains in revenue, with much of the decreases in other areas due to issues that were outside of Kansas City Southern’s control. These protests ended in early February and shouldn’t impact the railroad’s results going forward.

Kansas City Southern expects volumes to increase 2% to 3% during the current year and revenues to be higher by 5% to 7%. The operating margin is also expected to continue to improve. Kansas City Southern has guided towards adjusted earnings-per-share of $6.64 per share in 2019, which would be a 13% increase from last year’s results.

Dividend Analysis

Unlike some others in the railroad industry, Kansas City Southern is relatively new to paying a dividend. The first dividend was paid in 2012. The company has increased its dividend for the past seven years, which means the stock is excluded from dividend databases such as the Dividend Aristocrats.

Kansas City Southern is not the most consistent dividend grower. It has maintained the same dividend for eight quarters in a row. This means the railroad’s dividend growth streak could be nearing an end.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend by:

An average of 4.3% over the past three years.

An average of 11.4% over the past five years.

The company is expected to payout $1.44 in dividends-per-share in 2019. Using the company’s guidance for the year, dividends will consume just 22% of adjusted earnings-per-share. The stock currently yields 1.2%.

Many investors prefer to use free cash flow as a measure for dividend safety.

Kansas City Southern generated $273 million of cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter and spent $180 million on capital expenditures during the same time period for free cash flow of approximately $93 million. The company distributed $36 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 39%.

Using a longer term perspective, the payout ratio appears to be very safe. The railroad generated $1.08 billion of cash flow from operating activities over the last twelve months and spent $678 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $400 million. The company distributed $147 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow payout ratio of 22%.

Using either earnings-per-share or free cash flow, Kansas City Southern’s dividend appears to be very secure. While the company may not raise its dividend on a regular schedule, it is unlikely that a decline in either earnings or free cash flow would result in a dividend cut given the low payout ratios for both metrics.

My Valuation for Kansas City Southern

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I first consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings tell me that the company is on sound financial footing.

If the stock passes this first test, I then take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are compared to these estimates.

I also use the stock’s expected earnings-per-share for the current year to determine a current price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio. I then compare this to the stock’s five-year average P/E from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

I am willing to pay above what I consider to be fair value if a company has more than a decade of dividend growth. A lengthier dividend growth track record shows that a company can withstand a recession and still manage to increase its payment to shareholders.

For a company with less than 10 years of dividend growth, like Kansas City Southern, I want to acquire shares when they are trading at least at fair value. This is due to the shorter track record of dividend growth and the dividend not being tested by a recession.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.20% 7 11.40% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 3 / A 18.5 20.1 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $143 $133.81 $132 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $130.34 $123.54 Under $126

Value Line gives Kansas City Southern a 3 for safety and an A for financial strength. The safety rating is one level below my target, but this isn’t necessarily a deal breaker as the company receives an A for financial strength. I am, however, looking to acquire shares of Kansas City Southern at a 5% discount to my fair value. This is to account for the safety rating.

Using the current share price of $123 and the guidance for adjusted earnings-per-share for the current year, Kansas City Southern’s stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. This is a 8.5% discount to the stock’s five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1.

CFRA has a one-year-price target of $143, which would result in a 16.3% gain from the current share price. Their fair value estimate is $133.81, which means that the stock is trading at an 8.8% discount to this estimate.

Morningstar estimates that shares have a fair value of $132. Shares trade with a 7.3% discount to their fair value.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $130.34, which would be a 6% increase in price if the stock were to reach this level. Their fair value estimate is $123.54, which is just slightly above the current price.

Average these values out and I find fair value for Kansas City Southern to be $133. At the current price, the stock is 7.9% undervalued against my fair value. This makes the company the most undervalued railroad that I follow.

As stated previously, I am targeting at least a 5% discount to my fair value for Kansas City Southern. The stock currently satisfies that requirement. Under my investing criteria, Kansas City Southern can be bought at any price under $126.

Final Thoughts

Kansas City Southern hasn’t performed as well as most North American railroads over the last year, but the stock has still offered a higher return than that of the S&P 500. The company had a solid first quarter, with growth in most product categories. Those categories that declined from the previous year were mostly impacted by protests that are no longer taking place. This should allow the railroad to improve in these areas in future quarters.

While Kansas City Southern is not a consistent dividend grower, it does offer a very low payout ratio. I also find that the stock is attractively valued and would consider purchasing the stock at the current price.

An investor looking for an undervalued stock in the railroad sector could do very well in buying shares of Kansas City Southern.

What are your thoughts on Kansas City Southern? Is there a railroad you prefer? If so, why? Feel free to leave a comment below.

