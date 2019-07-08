ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully

ConocoPhillips (COP) is an aggressive play on higher crude oil prices, and one that could potentially outperform IF the U.S. economy remains in shape and price realizations continue to tick upwards. Last week's jobs report showed strength in the U.S. labor market, which could support oil price and demand growth. Tensions in the Middle East also work to the benefit of ConocoPhillips, and so do OPEC's extended output cuts. Yet, multiple warning signs are flashing that investors should take into account.

ConocoPhillips - A Pure-Play Upstream Business

ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream operations in 2012 which is now called Phillips 66 (PSX). Hence, ConocoPhillips is the only major oil company out of the Big Three - ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil (XOM), and Chevron Corp. (CVX) - that does not have a downstream/midstream business but rather operates as a pure-play upstream company. The difference in business model has profound implications for investors: ConocoPhillips is much more reliant on higher energy prices than its more diversified energy peers in the United States.

Since ConocoPhillips is a pure-play upstream business, rising and falling price realizations have a larger earnings, cash flow and valuation impact for the company, relative to its peers. Companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. have large downstream businesses in their portfolio that offset price volatility in the energy markets.

ConocoPhillips' share price, therefore, is highly sensitive to changes in crude oil prices: If crude oil prices rise, ConocoPhillips' share price tends to move in the same direction. As a result, I think, ConocoPhillips is an energy stock that should be bought at the beginning of an energy bull market rather than at the end of it.

Here's ConocoPhillips' positive correlation between share price and crude oil prices over the last three years.

A $1/barrel increase in the price of crude oil is set to improve ConocoPhillips' cash flow by a whopping $265 million. Thus, a $5/barrel increase in (realized) crude prices could potentially boost ConocoPhillips' cash flow by $1.3 billion.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Production Upside

ConocoPhillips has guided for 1,300 - 1,350 MBOED in production for 2019, which would reflect a 5 percent increase in total production compared to 2018. Growing production volumes, obviously, makes sense in a rising oil environment when prices are well above break-even levels.

Source: ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips' fast-growing U.S. shale operations have outsized potential to boost production and are a key driver of profit growth for the energy company. The Eagle Ford, Bakken and the Delaware exploration field have grown production in excess of 25 percent annually since 2017, and all outperformed expectations. As the company ramps production in these shale plays, ConocoPhillips has considerable FCF upside...as long as prices hold up.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Market Risks

ConocoPhillips depends on strong economic fundamentals in the U.S. economy and rising price realizations in order to report strong earnings figures and cash flow. A slowdown in the U.S. economy would be a major negative for the investment thesis, as would be a drop in price realizations akin to the last crude price collapse that started in 2014.

I ditched COP in the last quarter due to concerns over the trade war, growing recession risks, and the cyclical nature of an investment in ConocoPhillips. Most recently, though, the stock market reached new all-time highs as the U.S. and China agreed on a trade truce. Further, last week's jobs report crushed expectations (224,000 jobs created in June vs. 165,000 expected), showing that the U.S. economy is still in good shape. Growing Middle East tensions between the U.S. and Iran catalyzed higher energy prices in June, which helps ConocoPhillips just as much as OPEC's extended output cuts.

The Fed, however, is expected to cut interest rates, which would be a major red flag indicating the end of the current rate hiking cycle and an approaching U.S. recession. The yield curve already inverted (another recession tell), and I peg the odds of a U.S. recession within the next 6-12 months at 50-60 percent. Hence, despite the strong jobs report and trade truce, I would caution against buying highly cyclical E&P companies including ConocoPhillips.

Valuation

ConocoPhillips' shares are not overvalued yet, based on forward earnings. As a matter of fact, COP is the cheapest stock in its peer group of large U.S. energy companies, selling for just 13.3x next year's estimated profits. As long as energy prices rebound, ConocoPhillips' share price could rise going forward. Nonetheless, the economy is in a very mature place right now with record unemployment and low inflation. The current economic upswing, in fact, is the longest U.S. expansion ever which exposes cyclical stocks such as COP to large downside risks.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

The trade truce between the U.S. and China and the jobs report last week were good news for (cyclical) stocks, and the stock market headed for new all-time highs. However, my concerns about the U.S. economy have not changed at all. Though ConocoPhillips has a lot going for itself (strong production upside from its Big 3 U.S. shale investments, robust economic backdrop, reasonable valuation) and energy prices are recovering, chances are that we will slide into a U.S. recession sooner rather than later. A recession will hurt cyclical E&P companies such as ConocoPhillips with above-average oil price sensitivity more than its diversified peers. Investors still widely underestimate correction risks. Time to tread carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.