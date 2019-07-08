My Dividend Growth Portfolio: Q2 2019 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past 3 months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

Introduction

It's time to summarize another quarter. The last quarter was very volatile. After the S&P 500 plunged by over 6.5% in May, it more than recovered in June reaching a new all-time high. Unlike the first quarter the gains were very erratic. Year to date the S&P 500 is up 18.6%, and my portfolio showed gains consistent with the broader market. While it's not my ultimate benchmark, I still compare my performance to the S&P 500 as it shows an alternative way of investing.

My main goal is to achieve a growing stream of dividends, which will give me some more financial freedom. In Q2 2019, my dividend income rose by 17.6% QoQ. This is a major decline from the 25.2% growth in Q1. I attribute it to the dividend cut made by Kraft Heinz (KHC) as well as the fact that I contributed less funds to my dividend growth portfolio. I still hope to eventually achieve a 25% dividend income growth in 2019, and hopefully the banks meaningful dividend increases will help me to achieve this goal. In order to achieve it, I will also need to add more funds to the portfolio, 6%-7% overall dividend growth and reinvesting received dividends. This is an ambitious goal, but I still believe I can achieve it.

I predicted at the end of Q1 that Q2 will be volatile, and I was right this time. The reasons for the volatility were diverse. The Brexit still has no conclusion, and the British prime minister has resigned. Trade tensions between the United States and China are still a major issue, and we even see growing tensions in the middle east as Iran is trying to defy the United States.

I believe that in the short term we will keep seeing higher volatility. The long term will be decided by the health of the economy. Investors should consider the possibility of a slowdown. The Federal Reserve is considering an interest rate cut, and investors should prepare for this possibility. We some weaker economic data around the world, and after 10 years of expansion, there is a significant risk of a slowdown, and some even fear a recession.

When we look forward into the short-term future, we should ignore the noise. Nobody knows what the markets will do in the coming month or year, but it will probably be much higher in a decade. While I monitor the markets, and follow the short-term events like the elections, rate hikes and trade tensions, I see it as a long journey.

My plan for the next quarter is to keep executing my investment thesis. I will keep allocating funds to my portfolio monthly. I will invest in stocks I believe are cheap or fairly valued. I will try to achieve higher dividend income and high total return. I see no reason to amend my investment thesis at the moment, as it has worked for me over the past several years. So far, I see any sign for volatility as an opportunity that allows me to buy future income for cheaper prices. If the market will be volatile due to real economic slowdown or even a recession, I will stick to the safest blue chips, which are usually expensive. Their dividend is usually extremely safe, and any price change is a possible opportunity. I wish you all a great quarter.

(Source: Freepik)

Investment Allocation

In Q4 2016, I liquidated my Lending Club position as well as a short-term deposit I had. Since then, I put my emphasis on my three accounts: the brokerage account, the pension fund, and my medium-term account. While I manage my own portfolio in the brokerage account, I use the services of two investment firms to manage my other two accounts.

My dividend growth portfolio was more than 83% of my assets. In order to try to balance it, I allocated more funds to my other accounts. I want to balance it to hedge myself against possible failures in my strategy. Being overconfident in the financial world can lead to devastating results. Therefore, I am making some effort to allocate my funds and make sure that my assets stay diversified.

I want to get my dividend growth portfolio closer to the 75% figure. While I try to get it to 75%, I will have no problem with any figure between 75%-80%. As my dividend growth portfolio grows and becomes more diversified, I will feel more comfortable with it accounting for even more than 80%. Yet in the future I believe that when I buy a house as an investment or to live in, it will lower the percentage of the dividend growth portfolio in my assets. Right now, I am allocating mainly to the pension fund.

My dividend growth portfolio is very well-diversified and contains a collection of 73 blue-chip companies. While I am proud of my achievements as a young investor, I must stay humble and diversify my investments wisely.

(Source: graph made by author)

My Goals

At the end of 2018, I have set my goals for 2019. On the financial side, I hope to achieve significant growth in my net worth, and my dividend income. I believe that as long as I keep executing my strategy, I will be able to achieve these goals. The 25% dividend growth is close to the 2018 dividend growth of 27%, and the strong Q1 increased my net worth significantly.Unfortunately, Q2 delivered slower dividend growth, so my ambitious goal is a little harder to get. In addition, I allocate less funds in 2019 towards my portfolio, and it will also make it harder for me to achieve 100% of this goal.

I am also on track to achieve personal goals in 2019. I am doing well in a great MBA program, and I completed another semester last week. I already have trips to Germany and to the United States planned for later this year. I hope that I can read more books to gain some more knowledge. This way I will become an even better investor.

By setting goals you can organize your time better. I highly recommend it to everyone. It allows you to see your progress during the year. Just set some goals that are challenging but achievable, and make sure they are quantifiable.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to. I don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocation. Over the past quarter, I tried to buy some consumer staples and energy stocks.

Over this quarter, I haven't changed my optimal allocation at all. It seems to work for me well. The real estate sector is an over achiever, so I probably won't add to this sector unless a great opportunity arises. In the coming quarter, I will probably invest more in consumer staples, industrials and information technology.

I usually write articles regarding companies that I find attractive. I bought shares in some of them, while others are still on my radar. In Q3, I will try to add some more dividend growth companies. I hope that the volatility in the Nasdaq index will increase so I may have an opportunity to buy some tech companies for better prices. However, I have been hoping for it for a very long time, and so far without success.

Sector Current Allocation Optimal Allocation Consumer Staples 19.0% 20.0% Health Care 12.2% 12.5% Industrials 11.1% 12.5% Financials 12.9% 12.5% Consumer Discretionary 11.5% 10.0% Energy and Materials 9.9% 10.0% Information Technology 7.5% 8.0% REITs 8.7% 7.5% Telecommunications 4.0% 4.0% Utilities 3.3% 3.0%

My Portfolio

The following table shows the current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. Alphabet and Facebook don't pay dividends. However, they both enjoy steady growth in their free cash flow. This metric is the base of any dividend payment. As a long-term investor, I don't mind waiting until they are ready to share some of this wealth with their investors. Alphabet and Facebook have already started buyback programs. I hope that both will offer dividends in the years to come. You can read my articles about investment in Google or Facebook for the future dividends here and here.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio % of income Information Technology Apple Inc. (AAPL) 1.75% 0.83% Health Care AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 0.86% 1.53% Health Care Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2.48% 1.15% Consumer Staples Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 0.96% 1.00% Financials Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 2.58% 1.55% Financials Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 0.68% 0.56% Industrials The Boeing Company (BA) 1.29% 0.88% Financials Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 2.05% 1.55% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 0.89% 0.33% Energy BP plc (BP) 1.23% 2.20% Financials Citigroup (C) 1.03% 0.91% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) 1.36% 1.69% Industrials Caterpillar (CAT) 2.17% 1.99% Consumer Discretionary Carnival Corporation (CCL) 0.27% 0.36% Information Technology Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) 0.81% 0.63% Health Care CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.32% 0.36% Energy Chevron Corporation (CVX) 1.83% 2.13% Utilities Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 0.32% 0.46% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company (DIS) 3.29% 1.26% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc (DLR) 1.80% 2.01% Utilities Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 0.52% 0.66% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 1.85% 1.65% Energy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 0.34% 0.63% Industrials Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) 0.88% 0.92% Information Technology Facebook, Inc (FB) 1.36% 0.00% Industrials General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 0.21% 0.15% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 1.24% 1.40% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 1.27% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 0.97% 1.39% Health Care Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 4.10% 3.40% Financials JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.65% 1.61% Consumer Staples Kellogg Company (K) 0.38% 0.48% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 2.36% 2.21% Energy Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 1.23% 1.79% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 2.10% 2.00% Consumer Discretionary Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) 0.05% 0.12% Industrials Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 0.43% 0.32% Consumer Discretionary Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 0.35% 0.55% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.67% 2.49% Health Care Medtronic plc (MDT) 1.72% 1.16% Industrials 3M Company (MMM) 0.61% 0.62% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 1.70% 3.24% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.67% 3.44% Utilities NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 0.48% 0.36% Consumer Discretionary Nike (NKE) 0.99% 0.32% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2.23% 1.17% REIT Realty Income Corp (O) 2.03% 2.43% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 2.60% 5.67% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc (PEP) 3.09% 2.74% Health Care Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.51% 0.52% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 1.94% 1.60% REIT Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) 0.32% 0.64% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 2.78% 4.90% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 0.90% 0.89% Consumer Discretionary Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) 0.50% 0.35% Energy Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) 0.77% 1.35% Consumer Discretionary Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 0.99% 0.52% Utilities The Southern Company (SO) 0.98% 1.33% Telecom AT&T Inc (T) 1.97% 3.65% Consumer Staples Target Corporation (TGT) 1.43% 1.32% Financials T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 0.65% 0.54% Information Technology Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 0.41% 0.33% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 1.39% 0.88% Financials Visa Inc (V) 2.04% 0.36% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation (VFC) 1.39% 0.99% Energy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 0.50% 0.64% REIT Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 0.81% 1.13% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) 2.02% 2.59% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) 0.98% 0.84% Financials Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2.23% 2.92% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (WMT) 1.04% 0.61% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1.10% 1.70% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 2.26% 3.11%

I currently own 73 companies in my portfolio. I started one new position in this quarter and made no sells. I started a new position with KTB. I also added to existing positions. I am not worried at all about the number of positions I hold. These blue-chip companies don't need me to follow them daily. In fact, I wouldn't mind holding them even if the stock market is closed for a decade.

Acquisitions Made in Q2 2019

I bought shares in five sectors over the course of this quarter. This is the sixth quarter in a row in which I bought shares of companies in the consumer staples sector. In this quarter, I added to my position in Archer Daniels Midland. The strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yield made it attractive to me. The dividend is very safe, and if we are really going for a slowdown, companies like ADM will be a haven for capital.

In the financial sector I added a little bit to my position in Wells Fargo. The bank despite the short-term weakness is still a beacon of light. Again, I am looking for companies that can sustain well economic downturns, and Wells Fargo who managed well in the 2008 financial crisis, passed the CCAR stress tests, and offer a safe 4% dividend yield is one of them.

In the energy sector I invested in Magellan Midstream Partners. This is one of my favorite MLPs together with KMI (although not a classic MLP) and EPD. I just seized the opportunity to acquire this blue chip with a safe yield that is higher than 6%. I would have added more if the income from MMP wasn't surpassing the 3% threshold.

In the consumer discretionary sector, I got shares in KTB. It was due to the VFC spinoff. Right now, I am going to hold the shares. The company announced that it will be paying $2.24 annually in the form of dividends, and as VFC rewarded me generously in the past years, I will give the opportunity to KTB as well.

In the healthcare sector I bought more shares in Cardinal Health. CAH raised its dividend by only 1% in Q2, but the dividend is safe, and the entry yield is attractive. While dividend growth will stay very low in the medium term, I believe that in the long term the company will be able to execute and take advantage of its growth initiatives. This is a good entry point in my opinion for patient investors who invest for the long term.

Sales Made in Q2 2019

Over the past quarter, I have not sold any stock. I sell when a company cuts its dividend, and that didn't happen in Q2 2019. When I look at the near future, I try to find dividends that are relatively in danger. Right now, I believe that the dividends in my portfolio are adequately safe. The riskiest dividend in my opinion is the one paid by Omega Healthcare.

What Am I Looking For?

When I look at my portfolio, I see a great collection of companies. Every year I feel more confident about some companies, and less confident about others. Two years ago, I was concerned with BP, and last year I became more concerned with OHI and UTX. That's why diversification is a key. I am always looking for the weaker links in my portfolio, and I try to measure the effect of a possible dividend cut on my dividend income.

In Q3, I will keep following Omega Healthcare Investors closely. While the dividend seems adequately covered now, it should be monitored closely. I am looking forward to seeing how this situation will develop. Some investors may suggest that AT&T, Las Vegas Sands, and AbbVie are unsafe, but I disagree. I think they are on the high side and require efficient capital allocation by the management team.

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of my stock analysis. Using this chart contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for Type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income. I will look for these Type 2 stocks in the consumer staples, industrials and information technology sectors.

In the past quarter, I bought companies that are Type 2 like Archer Daniels Midland and Wells Fargo. In the next quarter I will look to add more type 2 stocks, and type 1 and 3 if they are attractive enough.

(Source: graph created by author)

Stocks to Consider

These stocks have all passed my initial screening and should be thoroughly analyzed before I decide to add more or initiate a new position. In the consumer staples sector, I am looking to add more to my position in Archer Daniels Midland. I will gladly add to my position if the share price remains around $40, and hopefully goes lower.

In the IT sector, I am still looking for an opportunity to buy Microsoft (MSFT). I will also consider buying shares in Texas Instruments if the share price gets closer to $100. I have been waiting for these two for over a year, and I still didn't have the opportunity to buy Microsoft.

I will also be happy to add to companies in the Industrial sector. I am looking forward to adding to Eaton around $80 and Boeing around $300. Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Raytheon (RTN) are also attractive options right now in the defense industry.

I also might add to other companies in other sectors if there's an opportunity. I really like EPD and CAH at the current prices.

Conclusion

The first half of 2019 was fantastic for investors. The indices and my portfolio achieved double digits gains. More important, I managed to increase my dividend income. I am looking forward to making the best out of the coming quarter as well. I will keep executing my investment thesis, as I invest in companies monthly. Hopefully, I will be able to achieve my goals and get closer to my long-term objectives.

It seems like more and more analysts and experts predict that the slowing down in the economy may continue. We already saw slower demands in some sectors, and the geopolitical atmosphere may have a negative impact as well. Investors should brace themselves, because after 10 years of constant growth, the economy may hit some hurdles. In any case, dividend growth investors should stick to their plan, and continue to execute it monthly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all stocks in my portfolio. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.