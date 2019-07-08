7 Ways To Beat The Market: Small Cap Update

This article will also discuss relative returns in the first half of 2019, and a longer-run perspective on the strategy.

The first of seven strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "size factor" that has seen small caps outperform large caps over time.

Stock ownership by U.S. households is low and falling, even as the barriers to entering the market have been reduced. Improved financial literacy is a motivator for my authorship.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted five buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500. This semi-annual update expands with two additional strategies.

We have reached the halfway point in 2019, so I am providing my semi-annual update to my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". In this addition, I will be adding two other factor tilts to my typical set. These strategies have been shown to generate long-run outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY) through factor tilts towards stocks with characteristics that have historically generated market-beating performance. All of these strategies are accessible through low-cost exchange-traded funds, giving long-term focused Seeking Alpha readers a passive way to consistently beat the market over time by capturing structural alpha.

In this update to the series, I will briefly cover the background of each strategy and demonstrate its performance through the first half of 2019.

Size

The first factor tilt I will describe - the size factor - has been discussed in academic literature for several decades, with the earliest literature describing the outperformance of small-cap stocks over time periods dating to before the Great Depression. The size factor was memorialized in the Fama-French Three-Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. The Fama-French Three Factor Model observes that small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks, and low market-to-book stocks tend to outperform high market-to-book stocks.

Adding these observations to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes stock market performance than beta alone. Beta is a financial measure of risk arising from general market movements. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a size factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our first way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500, is then to simply buy smaller-capitalization stocks. Below I have depicted the average returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and shown the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. The first graph is for the full dataset available via Bloomberg. This index is replicated through the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) with an expense ratio of 0.07%.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

Over the more than quarter century dataset, small-cap stocks have outperformed by 86 bps per year, a nearly 24% cumulative outperformance over this time horizon. Note that I also included the more popular small cap index - the Russell 2000 (IWM). That particular index actually lagged the S&P 500 over this time horizon, a weak performance that I have attributed to its rebalancing rules and the Standard & Poor's earnings requirements that lead to an important quality uplift that is especially desirable in small caps.

This long-run outperformance of small-cap stocks has persisted despite a material underperformance over the trailing twelve months. As graphed below, small-cap stocks have lagged their large cap counterparts by the largest amount over a rolling one-year period since the tech bubble. Prior to this twelve month sell-off, the annualized outperformance of the S&P 600 versus the S&P 500 was 157bp per year from 1994 through mid-2018.

The underperformance of small-caps over the last year has been broad-based. An underweight to Information Technology, idiosyncratic underperformance in certain consumer discretionary names, an overweight to trade-impacted Industrials, and an overweight to yield curve-impacted Financials all combined to drive the 15%+ underperformance versus the large cap index since mid-year 2018.

Over long-time intervals, small caps have tended to outperform early in an economic recovery (2003, 2004, 2010) and have lagged late in the economic cycle (1998-1999, 2007).

After the underperformance in the first half of 2019, small caps are on pace for their first consecutive three year period of underperformance since the mid-to-late 1990s. That period preceded six years of strong outperformance for small caps, including massive outperformance in 2000 and 2001 as the expanded multiples in large cap tech stocks were unwound.

Of the seven strategies that I will show in this updated series, size's annual outperformance versus the cap-weighted large cap index has now been whittled down to the smallest relative advantage. While this could be a function of declining alpha from this strategy, I believe that it is more likely a function of business cycle timing. If 2019 proves to be an economic recession "head fake" (like 2016), you could see small-caps strongly recover relative to large caps. If 2019 proves to be the turn in the business cycle, small-caps appear to be set-up well for outperformance once again in the early recovery part of the cycle.

For readers interested in reading more about the size phenomenon, please check out the following articles. Many feature ways to pair the size factor with other alpha-generating factor tilts to be discussed in future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.