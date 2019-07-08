Bed Bath & Beyond Pays You ~6% While You Wait

The company is taking necessary steps to improve its outlook, but I believe this is being ignored by the current share price.

Testing the lows again

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares have been decimated over just about any time period you can think of. The company has certainly been slow to adapt to a changing retail landscape, and nowhere is that more abundantly clear than when one examines the chart below. While it is true that BBBY has struggled, I also think that the company's new strategic priorities, a new leadership team, and a share price valuation I simply cannot understand combine to create a fairly compelling picture. In addition, BBBY has a monstrous, REIT-like yield today.

Necessary change is already underway

A few months ago, I outlined why I think BBBY is worth a look from the long side. At the time, the company was the target of activists trying to take board seats and effect some real change in the company's practices. That is still true today as the company is locking horns with Legion Partners over a variety of things like merchandising and board seats.

However, the difference between BBBY now and back in March is that the share price is much lower than it was, and that the company has taken real action.

In a huge step in the right direction, the company has reset its board composition. BBBY's board formerly consisted of almost entirely very long-tenured members that investors believed didn't understand the changing retail landscape. It is difficult to argue with that given the company's results, but BBBY has now taken decisive action.

Five of the company's ten independent directors were replaced, a new chairman was named, and the co-founders are in largely symbolic positions as co-chairmen Emeriti. The new board has an average tenure of less than four years and consists of a much more diverse panel of members with different experiences that should help BBBY face its problems head on, rather than ignoring them. I love the move to shake up the board as it is exactly what the company needed. In fact, I didn't think there would be any way it would be as comprehensive as it was, so I applaud BBBY for making hard decisions and putting forth real effort to improve its outlook.

In addition, the company's CEO left a couple of months ago, and not a moment too soon. It is a fact that investors had lost faith in BBBY; the share price chart tells you as much. With the CEO being the ultimate decision maker, it follows that with great change, the CEO likely needs to be changed. While this period of significant transition is painful, I believe it alleviates a major issue the company previously suffered from: stagnation.

With a long-tenured board and stale leadership that just continued to try the same things over and over again, BBBY suffered. However, with some fresh blood running the place, BBBY should be in a much better position to execute on its turnaround plan. Indeed, the company has said its new CEO will need transformation and innovation experience in retail, driving home the point that BBBY gets it and understands it is at an inflection point.

Risks remain

I'm not suggesting that halcyon days are immediately in front of BBBY, because that would be unrealistic. The company is still mired in the middle of a turnaround plan that is necessary, but ambitious. It has to undo some of the damage that has been done in recent years with its old, nearly-windowless stores that look ancient in today's changing retail landscape. It is doing so with new merchandising initiatives, including private label brands and fresh new ways to display products in store. These are worthy initiatives - and necessary ones to be sure - but they certainly take time. Investors have to understand we aren't going to see earnings skyrocket immediately, but should see them stabilize, and then move higher over time.

In addition, BBBY faces fairly significant tariff risk given its enormous sourcing out of China. Of course, BBBY isn't the only retailer facing this problem, but it is sizable nonetheless. The daily flows of the trade war mean that there may be no impact from new tariffs, or the trade war could escalate to the point where it becomes crippling for retailers that source heavily out of China. We'll have to wait and see but this is a potential headwind that BBBY holders must keep an eye on.

Cause for optimism

That said, I think BBBY, with its new leadership and merchandising initiatives, presents a strong opportunity for income and value investors.

Source: Author's calculations using company data

This chart shows just how absurdly valued the company is today. BBBY's PE ratio was routinely in the mid-teens years ago, but as results began to deteriorate, so did the valuation. The company's 10-year average PE is 12.4, while its most recent five-year average is 10.5. Today, we trade for 5.8 times this year's consensus of about two bucks in EPS, a valuation that is difficult to understand. Indeed, this sort of valuation is generally reserved for retailers that are going extinct, which I do not believe BBBY is by any means. The company has problems, but it also has very strong earnings that appear to have stabilized, given that this year's earnings will be flat with last year. BBBY isn't dying off; it is in the midst of a turnaround effort that is being ignored by the market.

In addition, it yields almost 6%, which is enormous by any standard. Indeed, many REITs don't yield as much as BBBY, and the payout ratio is just over 30% of earnings, so it isn't like paying the dividend is some huge stretch financially. This is a tremendously positive development for new shareholders as you can own the turnaround potential while also collecting ~3 times the 10-year Treasury rate.

Given all of this, I'm not sure what one could ask for that BBBY doesn't offer. Growth will take time, tariffs are a risk, and the company is in a period of significant transition. However, that transition is necessary and proper if the company is going to survive. In addition, the valuation is untenably low, while the stock yields almost 6%. This combination of value, turnaround potential, and yield are simply too good to pass up; I think BBBY is a buy for those reasons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.