New Litigation Over The Lease Between Windstream And Uniti

The bankruptcy court may be forced into making a critical decision regarding $54 million monthly payments by Windstream Holdings (OTPK:OTCPK:WINMQ) to Uniti Group (UNIT) at a hearing on July 26. Two indenture trustees filed a motion (docket 728) on June 28 to modify the Cash Management Order to restrict inter-company loans, which mean that Windsstream Holdings would no longer continue to pay $54 million monthly UNIT. The indenture trustees are asserting that the Master Lease is not actually a lease, but financing. Under section 365((d))(3) of the bankruptcy code, lease payments must continue to be made while Windstream decides to accept or reject the lease. If the court decides it is just a financial transaction, Uniti's unsecured claims would be just part of the reorganization plan.

IRS Private Letter Ruling

Many investors feel that a decision on whether or not the Master Lease is actually a true lease was already decided by the IRS in a private letter ruling in 2014. This assertion is not technically correct. Windstream never specifically requested the IRS to rule if the lease should be considered a lease by the IRS. It was not a PLR lease letter.

Windstream received a Private Letter (this is the link to the published letter) from the IRS on July 16, 2014 (Number 201528006, PLR-122375-13) and it was published on July 10, 2015. Windstream's name and certain information was redacted from the published document. Windstream's 2016 10-K summarized it this way: "We requested and received a private letter ruling ...on the qualification of the spin-off as a tax-free transaction and the designation of the telecommunications network assets as real estate." It is important to note that even Windstream did not assert that they received a ruling on status of the lease. The section “Other Rulings” #26 in the PLR is cited by some as the key ruling by the IRS regarding the lease status.

Other Rulings (26) Payments received by Controlled under the Lease will be treated as “rents from real property” under section 856((d)).

The problem is that one can’t just take #26 out of the context of the entire PLR. #26 actually is part of the determination if the telecommunication network assets are considered “real estate” for REIT purposes. It is not, in my opinion, a ruling on the lease itself.

The October 24, 2014 Information Sheet about the proposed creation of an REIT clearly indicates that even after the July 16, 2014 PLR, there was still uncertainty about the status of the "lease":

Rents received or accrued by us from Windstream will not be treated as qualifying rent for purposes of these requirements if the Master Lease is not respected as a true lease for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is instead treated as a service contract, joint venture or some other type of arrangement. If the Master Lease is not respected as a true lease for U.S. federal income tax purposes, we may fail to qualify as a REIT.

In addition, even if the IRS considers it a “true lease” that does not automatically mean that the bankruptcy court will consider it a lease under the bankruptcy code. There are often disagreements between bankruptcy courts and various federal agencies. For example, Judge Montali recently ruled that the bankruptcy court has jurisdiction over bankrupt PG&E's power supply contracts and not the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Indenture Trustees Motion

The trustees for the unsecured note indentures want to restrict the inter-company loans from the operating Windstream entities to the Windstream Holding that was allowed under the Cash Management Order (docket 382) . The trustees want these operating entities to save the cash for potential recovery payments to unsecured note claim holders under a reorganization plan.

Because of section 365((d))(3), Windstream Holdings is required to make lease payments while deciding to accept/reject the Master Lease. The trustees are asserting it is not a true lease and that Windstream, therefore, does not have to make any further payments because the automatic stay provision of the bankruptcy code. UNIT instead would have to file a claim, which would be classified as an unsecured claim. Any recovery payable to UNIT would be determined under the reorganization plan and would be expected to be paid on the plan’s effective date.

The indenture trustees filed a Memorandum in Support of the Motion (docket 729) that attempted to make their case to recharacterize the lease as financing. They had a very long list of points supporting their case. These are just a few:

* The “rent” payments were not calculated to compensate Uniti for use of the assets, instead were calculated to allow Uniti to make service payments on loans it borrowed in order to finance the sale.

*The Transferor Subsidiaries retained all obligations normally associated with ownership, including making all capital expenditures, paying property taxes, and arranging for insurance.

*It was structured as a lease to secure certain tax advantages.

*Windstream accounted for the transaction as a “failed spin-leaseback” financing arrangement for financial reporting purposes for the year ending December 31, 2018.

I am guessing one of the reasons for this motion is that this Ch.11 case is moving very slowing and the trustees wanted faster actions on the Master Lease. On June 17, the court agreed to extend the exclusive period for the company to file a reorganization plan until December 22 (Windstream wanted an extension until March 22, 2020.) and exclusive period to solicit ballots until February 20, 2020 (docket 699). At the same hearing, the court extended the time to assume or reject leases under section 365((d))(4) until September 23 (docket 700).

Responses to the Indenture Trustee’s Motion

Uniti Group issued a press release on July 1 in a response to the trustee’s motion. They have not, however, made any court filings yet on this motion. Their response contained a number of key points:

*Windstream must continue to pay rent in order to maintain access to the network - otherwise it will not be able to operate its business.

*We believe that the lease is a true lease.

*We remain open to working with Windstream and its constituents on mutually beneficial modifications to the lease.

Windstream filed a preliminary objection to the trustee’s motion (docket 746) stressing two issues. First, Windstream asserts that the indenture trustees do not have derivative standing at this time to file the motion. Second, the trustees are interfering with the negotiations with Uniti. They did not, however, disagree that lease is not a lease. Windstream even stated, “in the absence of a consensual resolution with Uniti, the Debtors fully intend to assert recharacterization and any other colorable claims and causes of action against Uniti”.

The Ad Hoc Committee of Second Lien Noteholders filed a response (not an actual objection) to the trustee’s motion (docket 758). They want the court to “deny consideration” of the motion. They do “not not want to disrupt the ongoing discussions between the Debtors and Uniti” with litigation at this time. They feel the Ad Hoc Committee and not the indenture trustees for unsecured debt, should be the key players during this Ch.11 process. “But if a consensual resolution is not possible, the Debtors, in conjunction with the Ad Hoc Committee, will take the lead on any litigation relating to the Master Lease.”

Ad Hoc Committee of Second Lien Noteholders Members

Source: Docket 353

Bankruptcy Judge Drain-The Key Unknown Factor

Since there does not, in my opinion, seem that any party to this litigation has a clear advantage, one has to look at the judge in predicting a possible ruling. Judge Drain is handling this case in White Plains, New York. I have sat in his courtroom for many hearings and I would like to share some of my direct observations. Investors are also encouraged to read his rulings to get a better understanding of his decision making process.

Judge Drain is also currently handling the Sears Holdings (OTPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy case, which I have written many articles on. During the asset sale approval hearing in February, which I attended, there was a dispute between the buyer (Eddie Lampert/ESL) and Sears over who is responsible to pay about $160 million in accounts payable. Judge Drain stated that because of a Second District Court ruling he could not make a ruling regarding which party should pay under the sale agreement. While this may be correct, he could have, in my opinion, stated that he would not approve the sale to Lampert unless/until they parties settle this disagreement. The result of his lack of involvement on this issue has resulted in chaos for this bankruptcy case. The parties are still litigating over a number of payment issues over the last five months. The issues might finally be settled at a hearing set for this month.

Judge Drain also presided over the WestPoint Stevens bankruptcy case years ago. There was a fight between 1lien and 2lien debt holders over an auction process and what should be allowed as payment to 1lien claim holders. During the hearings, which I attended, it seemed like both parties were “walking all over him”. His rulings resulted in multiple appeals. In my opinion, Judge Drain made incorrect decisions that made this case drag on for years.

Another issue in the Sears case involved a complex sale of inter-company issued/held notes to a holder of credit default swaps. While Judge Drain seemed very confused about the technicalities involved in the deal, he did ask insightful questions and ruled to allow this very unusual sale. He then, however, allowed the proceeds from the sale to be put into a winddown account, which could be used to pay for vendor’s administrative claims. This decision resulted in cash being put into an account that pays a lower priority class instead of putting the cash into the estate as cash collateral for 2lien claims. Months later, there is now a fight by 2lien claim holders over the cash in this account.

Finally, I heard Judge Drain state in court that he had recently questioned what the term “shrinkage” meant in a retailer’s accounting statement. Those of us in court looked at each other in disbelief that he did not understand what a basic retail term meant.

I could give many other examples, but it seems that Judge Drain is “all over the map”. Unlike most members of SCOTUS who are fairly predictable in their decisions, he is not. Unfortunately I am not able to predict his decision on these issues with any degree of certainty.

Judge Drain first needs to decide if the indenture trustees have standing to have their motion even heard by the court. Assuming he decides that they do have standing, he would decide on their motion after the hearing. It will interesting to see if Judge Drain takes the "duck" approach (looks, quacks, walks like a duck=duck) or a very detailed legal approach to deciding the characterization of the "lease". I would not be shocked if he ruled the “lease” does not meet the standards as a “lease” and that monthly payments are no longer required under section 365((d))(3).

Conclusion

I have tried to write a simplified article of some very complex legal issues for a wide audience of Seeking Alpha readers because I did not want the article to seem like a law journal article. I do not have positions in either WINMQ or UNIT and tried to remain neutral on these critical issues. I did, however, make a short-term trade in UNIT in March based in part on an article by Brad Thomas, but I do not expect to trade again in the near future.

Based on the PLR, the IRS did not actually rule on lease status itself, but even if the IRS considers it a true lease does not in itself mean that it is classified as a lease in bankruptcy court. In the event that the court actually has a hearing on the trustee’s motion, it is difficult to predict Judge Drain’s decision. I would not, however, be shocked that he ruled that the Master Lease should be characterized as financing and not a lease.

The trustee’s motion may encourage the various parties to reach an agreement on modifications to the Master Lease soon instead of dragging this out until September. While reductions in monthly payments would help Windstream, it is unlikely WINMQ shareholders will benefit from this positive development because debt holders most likely will own all the new stock under a reorganization plan and current WINMQ shareholders would receive no recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.