Gilead And The Status Of My Model Portfolio

I think the firm has downplayed its guidance for the year and a surprise sales figure is highly probable. Pricing looks right, stats show slightly lower risk profile for Gilead.

A range of studies shows that there is a moderate probability of success for its phase 3 candidates.

The firm features a pipeline of strong phase-3 candidates, some have been previously approved for other applications/stages.

Gilead is a high potential firm with an emphasis on HIV, Cancer and Inflammatory Diseases, the firm is on my watch list for my model portfolio.

This will be a long article. I will discuss Gilead and the status of my ratings/opinions, bear with me.

Introduction

In the last 3 years, Gilead's (GILD) top line fell by more than 27% and the stock price fell by more than 35%. Investors in the firm are currently betting on its Phase 3 candidates.

Phase 3 Candidates HIV / AIDS Emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide Potential Indication: PrEP Hematology / Oncology Axicabtagene ciloleucel Trial: ZUMA-7 Potential Indication: 2nd line DLBCL Inflammation / Respiratory Filgotinib (JAK1 inhibitor) Potential Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis Filgotinib (JAK1 inhibitor) Potential Indication: Crohn's Disease Filgotinib (JAK1 inhibitor) Potential Indication: Ulcerative Colitis

Filgotinib (JAK1 inhibitor), Gilead's phase 3 candidate focusing on various inflammatory disease like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Chron's Disease, and Ulcerative colitis have drawn considerable interest as studies show various levels of efficacy and safety. Another Phase 3 candidate, Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) was previously approved for large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL not otherwise specified, now the CAR T cell therapy is a phase 3 candidate being evaluated for the second line treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Besides these candidates, Descovy is now being evaluated in phase 3 for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), an HIV prevention method for HIV-negative individuals with high HIV risk, previously Truvada (by Gilead) was used for PrEP and Descovy was not allowed to be used for PrEP.

But phase 3 trials can fail for a number of reasons that I discuss later.

Gilead has a highly potent pipeline

Global Rheumatic Arthritis market was estimated to be valued at $22.6 billion in 2018 and projected to grow at a cagr of 4.5% between 2019-2025, reaching roughly $30.7 billion. However, the market is crowded because there are several types of medication which includes NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), Steroids, Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics and others. Gilead's Filgotinib is a JAK 1 inhibitor which pertains to a family of DMARDs. There are currently two JAK inhibitors approved for RA, Tofacitinib, and Baricitinib, currently Filgotinib's most important competitor is probably Upadacitinib by Abbvie, which is currently approved for RA but under investigation for Chron's disease, Ulcerative Colitis, giant cell arthritis, AND atopic Dermatitis.

Filgotinib has a high probability of approval. A study by Westhovens et al. showed that patients receiving Filgotinib with or without monotherapy (a type of DMARD that's been used for Rheumatoid Arthritis since 1980) achieved ACR 50 response and ACR70 responses. ACR 50 and ACR 70 response are criterions of at least 50% and 70% improvement, respectively, in the number of tenders and swollen joints, global assessment of disease status, patient's assessment of pain and function. The study concluded that Filgotinib n combination with MTX led to significant improvements in RA signs and symptoms, physical function, and patient-reported outcomes compared to MTX alone and was well tolerated in patients with early active RA naïve to MTX.

Westhovens et al.

Please note that one or more authors of the studies presented here has one or more forms of financial relationships with Gilead and other pharmaceutical companies.

Back in 2018, Darwin 1 trial Westhovens et al. concluded that Filgotinib improved the signs and symptoms of active RA (Rheumatoid Arthritis) over 24 weeks and was associated with a rapid onset of action as an add-on to MTX (Methotrexate). Another study by Kavanaugh et al. found that Filgotinib as monotherapy was efficacious in treating the signs and symptoms of active RA, with a rapid onset of action. The researchers also found that Filgotinib was generally well tolerated. A paper with patient-reported outcomes by Genovese et al. also reported that Filgotinib as MTX add-on therapy or as monotherapy demonstrated rapid and sustained (to 24 weeks) improvements in health-related quality of life and functional status in patients with active RA.

Now, the approval of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in the second line of treatment for large B-cell lymphoma, including DLBCL has a medium probability of success. The primary treatment features a combination of cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisolone (CHOP), including the monoclonal anti-CD20 antibody rituximab (R-CHOP). In a phase 2 trial heavily pre-treated patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma delivered 82% in overall response rate with an ongoing complete response rate of 40% after 6 months and expectations of long-term remissions and cure, but the follow-up data is limited. Some common side effects include neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome.

Although studies show considerable promise on its phase 3 candidates, there's a high probability of failure attached to the phase in general, even highly efficacious drugs could fail during the phase. A study by Hwang et al. assessed 640 phase 3 trials with novel therapeutics and found that 54% failed in clinical development, with 57% of those failures due to inadequate eﬃcacy. Moreover, reasons like ﬂawed study design, inappropriate statistical endpoints, or underpowered clinical trial may also lead to the failure of eﬃcacious drugs.

Gilead has a large pipeline of phase-1 and 2 candidates.

Financials

Gilead's 2019 midpoint guidance for sales is $21.55 billion, which reflects 2.61% decrease from the last year, and yes, I think it downplayed; the guidance is economically achievable and there's a high probability of a surprise. But the revenue trend will not be impressive. Gilead is a high potential firm, but it has a large pipeline and it might take some time to form a positive/negative conviction of the firm.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio

The market seems to correctly price Gilead. Both Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead's implied P/E was dominated by the non-growth portion. On the other hand, the growth component for Merck (MRK), Abbvie (ABBV) and Pfizer (PFE) was more than 20%.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

Quantitative risks stats show that Gilead's risk profile was slightly lower than the peer average. Higher risk profiles belonged to Biogen (BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Regeneron (REGN) and Abbvie (ABBV).

Source: Raw data from Yahoo finance, calculations by the author.

Now let's take a look at my model portfolio

Conclusion

Gilead is a high potential firm. The firm has a strong pipeline with promising phase 3 candidates, and a long phase- 1 & 2 pipeline. I am waiting to see any developments about its phase 3 candidates, should any good news pop up, I will add Gilead.

