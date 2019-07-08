Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued

BITA is trading around $10 per share while their cash position averages around $11 per share, making it super safe and highly undervalued.

BITA: A Safer Target That Is Undervalued

Bitauto Holdings (NYSE: BITA) is one of China’s leading online auto platforms that provides content regarding auto brands and facilitate auto transactions. It’s considered to be a direct competitor with Autohome (NYSE: ATHM), the largest auto online platform in China.

Starting from 2018, China’s auto industry was hit by a nationwide slowdown in sales. Overall auto sales tumbled 16.4% in May from the same month a year prior, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. That marked the 11th consecutive month of decline and followed falls of 14.6% in April and 5.2% in March.

This industry-wide slowdown hit the online platforms as well, and the share prices of BITA and ATHM dropped significantly in the past 12 months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Interestingly, as you can see, although the business model from ATHM and BITA are pretty much the same, ATHM’s share price dropped only 18% vs. over 54% for BITA. After looking deeper into the two companies, we feel that BITA would be a much safer target:

I. BITA has a much safer balance sheet

By Q1 2019, BITA reported a total cash position of over $800 MM, representing $11 in cash per share. At the same period, ATHM reported only about $130 MM in cash, a merely 1/6 of BITA’s total cash and astonishingly $1 per share. Given the fact that ATHM is trading at over $80 now and BITA at only around $10, we think BITA presents a much safer and undervalued target.

Source: Earnings Reports, summarized by Author

II. Steady growth trajectory and rating dispersion

Despite the challenging auto industry environment in China, BITA was able to maintain a steady growth trajectory. In 2019 Q1, BITA’s revenue managed to growth 26% year over year to RMB2.73 billion. The major driver, surprisingly, was the transaction services business which continued to expand with revenue reaching RMB1.65 billion, representing a 40.7% year-over-year growth, mainly attributable to the revenue growth of the Company's loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business. In 7 out of the past 8 quarters, BITA was able to beat expectations on the revenue:

Source: BITA SA page

What’s more important, BITA turned profitable in Q1 2019, with net income of RMB92.8 million, compared to a net loss of RMB288 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

When we compare the rating for BITA and ATHM, BITA was apparently hit by the profitability and momentum factors, leading to the overall quant rating of “Very Bearish” compared to “Neutral” for ATHM:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apparently, this rating dispersion is not justifiable, for the following reasons:

BITA just turned profitable in the most recent quarter, and is reported to improve their margins in the future. We expect the profitability to be highly similar across the two companies, and BITA should enjoy an advantage over ATHM since the auto financing business that they have shows a higher margin over the traditional auto business.

The momentum factor came primarily from the price movement, which has been unfavorable for BITA. But this should be a concern but more like an irrational sign for the market.

BITA’s value and growth factors are better which makes it more attractive in terms of potential.

A Foot In The Finance Business Through YIXIN

Another major reason that we are optimistic about BITA is their connection with Yixin Group (2858.HK). Yixin is an online automobile finance transaction platform in China, which was founded by BITA and three other tech giants:

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU),

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and

Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY)

In 2018, Yixin’s automobile transactions increased by 21% year on year to approximately 484,000. In Q1 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 147,000 financed automobile transactions, an increase of approximately 30% from the corresponding period in 2018. In the quarter, through its loan facilitation services for financing partners, Yixin facilitated approximately 97,000 financed automobile transactions, representing a year-over-year increase of nearly 10x and approximately 66% of Yixin's total financed automobile transactions.

The blossoming of the auto financing business with Yixin will benefit BITA in different aspects:

BITA will benefit financially given its significant stakes in Yixin.

The financing service from Yixin will better help BITA’s customers in auto transactions and attract more customers to the platform, since its main competitors (like ATHM) do not have similar financing offerings.

Conclusions

The current price of BITA presents a very good entry opportunity. With $11 per share in cash traded at around $10, it’s not just safe but more like free money on the table. The fact that BITA turned profitable and its major stakes in the financing platform Yixin just add to the attractiveness of this undervalued stock.

Risk Factors

There is not much risk that we can think of at BITA’s current price. One hidden truth is that BITA’s founder, Mr. Bin Li, who is also the founder and chairman of the board of electric automaker NIO Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO), has been living a tough life given NIO’s recent stress. Mr. Bin Li has served as chairman of the board of directors for BITA since 2005. It’s possible that BITA might “help” NIO financially sometime in the future, but we won’t worry about that right now.

