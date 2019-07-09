Renewi: High-Risk High-Reward?

Introduction

Last week, we were positively surprised to see the robust cash flows of Buzzi Unicem (OTC:BZZUF) (OTCPK:BZZUY) and the management’s capital allocation program. Most of the cash was added to the balance sheet, while the dividends were neglected a bit. Perhaps, this will change once the company reaches a net cash position?

In this week’s edition of Focus on Europe, we will have a closer look at a potential turnaround story. Renewi’s reported financial results appear to be very weak, but once you filter out the exceptional items, the underlying performance isn’t bad at all. The main question is whether or not the market will be patient enough to give Renewi sufficient time to complete its turnaround plan. The net debt remains high, and although a lot of the expenses are ‘exceptional’, it doesn’t help to reduce the net debt as the exceptional items do weigh on the cash flow results as well.

Renewi: a garbage collector and processor

I think my first introduction to the waste management business was in the TV show ‘The Sopranos’. Not only was it a great business to cover certain illicit operations, I soon realized the world would very likely just continue to produce more waste, which is a virtual gold mine for waste management companies. Renewi PLC (OTCPK:SHMCF) (OTC:SNKSY) is a European player in the waste sector, and although it’s headquartered in the United Kingdom, its activities are centered in Belgium and the Netherlands where it employs in excess of 7,000 people, handling 14 million tonnes of waste per year with a fleet of in excess of 2,500 trucks.

Renewi’s main listing on the London Stock Exchange most definitely is the most liquid listing to trade at. The ticker symbol in the UK is RWI, and the average daily volume is around 2 million shares. The current market capitalization is around 225M GBP, but due to the relatively high net debt, the enterprise value of Renewi is 660M GBP after taking the sale of a Canadian division into account. The company is also pursuing a listing on Euronext Amsterdam (which makes sense, considering two-third of its revenue is generated in the Benelux countries, but this process will only be completed in the second half of Renewi’s financial year (October-March).

Non-recurring events had a very negative impact on the 2019 results

The total revenue in FY 2019 came in at 1.78B EUR, and although Renewi reported an underlying operating profit of 86M EUR, the reported operating profit was a negative 57M EUR due to a bunch of exceptional items (see later).

Source: annual report FY 2019

Renewi’s income statement was never able to recover from these exceptional items, and the company’s bottom line shows a net low of 98M EUR. This sounds horrible, but we also can’t ignore the underlying result. If we would filter out all exceptional items from the financial results, Renewi’s underlying net income would have been a very respectable 46.9M EUR or 5.9 cents per share (approximately 5.25 pence per share). So, although the bottom line shows a substantial net loss, Renewi is trading at less than 6 times its adjusted underlying net income.

A large part of these exceptional items are non-cash charges (impairment and depreciation expenses). The cash flows actually do indicate a slightly better picture as the operating cash flow was estimated at a positive 88M EUR. However, after taking the net interest payments (18M EUR) into account, the adjusted operating cash flow (before changes in the working capital position) was just 70M EUR, and this clearly wasn’t sufficient to cover the 108M EUR in capital expenditures.

Sure, there is some growth capex included in that as well, but in the accompanying presentation, Renewi mentions the sustaining capex is approximately 95% of the depreciation expenses. Considering the total depreciation expense in FY 2019 was 99.5M EUR, we can conclude the sustaining capex for Renewi is approximately 95M EUR, and the current operating cash flows still aren’t sufficient to cover that.

Source: annual report FY 2019

Both results are quite bad, but we shouldn’t ignore a large part of the bad performance in FY 2019 was caused by (expected) non-recurring items. The total amount of these non-recurring items came in at 146M EUR in FY 2019, which is substantially higher than the 97M EUR in FY 2018. That being said, the worst should be behind us. Last year, Renewi’s merger-related expenses were estimated at 57M EUR, but the company anticipates this to drop to 16M EUR in the current financial year. As an additional 70M EUR in exceptional items was recognized due to the impairment charges at some assets, the total size of the exceptional items ‘issue’ this year should drop to less than 100M EUR again.

Fortunately, Renewi still expects to generate 40M EUR in cost synergy advantages from this year on, while some of its exceptional items should not be recurring as well. The combination of these two elements should help Renewi in generating a positive free cash flow this year, but it’s still early days, and it’s very difficult to guesstimate the amount of free cash flow Renewi could reasonably expect to generate.

Even after selling the Canadian division, the net debt remains high…

Fortunately, Renewi is taking action to reduce its net debt (556M EUR), and the company has now reached a binding agreement to sell its Canadian activities for up to C$107.5M, of which C$84M will be immediately payable by the Convent Capital, the buyer, while an additional tranche of C$17.5M could be payable upon Renewi Canada securing additional funding.

The total enterprise value of the deal is estimated at the aforementioned C$107.5M, which will consist of C$101.5M in cash as well as certain ‘debt-like items’ and capex adjustments.

The incoming cash will help Renewi to reduce its debt ratio by 0.23 as the incoming 60M GBP will reduce the net debt, while Renewi Canada generated just over 4M GBP in adjusted EBITDA (which means Renewi won’t see a corresponding drop in its EBITDA.

Despite these efforts, it’s perhaps a good idea to be careful with the dividend. Renewi has recently cut the dividend by reducing the year-end payment to 0.5 pence per share (for a full-year dividend of 1.45 pence per share) and will keep the dividend low in the current financial year as it’s working to restore its financial health.

… But the yield-chasing Belgians will absorb the new bond anyway

Given the high net debt position and high debt ratio with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.7 (after taking the Canadian sale into account), it’s perhaps not a surprise Renewi has been focusing on Belgium to renew a part of its existing debt. Belgians are notorious yield-chasers and just blindly sign up for new bonds without even checking or double-checking how a company’s financial situation really is.

Source: company presentation

For Renewi, that’s great. It has engaged ING Bank (ING), which is currently marketing a 75M EUR (green) bond in Belgium which has a 5-year term (maturing in 2024) with a coupon of just 3%. Not only is this a relatively low coupon for a company with a balance sheet full of debt, it’s almost even perverse to see the issue expenses are born by the subscribers to the bonds as the issue price isn’t 100% of par, but 101.875% of par. This means the effective yield of this 5-year bonds is just 2.62% (pre-tax), but mark our words, this bond issue will be sold out on the very first day. Great for Renewi as these terms are very favorable to the company (no issue expenses and a low interest rate), and perhaps, the company should have considered raising more than the 75M EUR it’s currently marketing, especially now, the GBP/EUR exchange rate is quite advantageous due to the weak British Pound.

Investment thesis

Renewi has a solid business model and a strong market position in Belgium and the Netherlands (around 25%, whereby it recycles or composts approximately two-third of the waste it collects), but it should spend most of its time and attention on the balance sheet as the combination of a weak balance sheet (with too much debt) and a few tough years on the financial front (predominantly caused by exceptional items) is optically quite bad.

The situation should strongly improve in the current financial year, but it’s very understandable to see the market remains cautious and first needs to see substantial improvements to make sure the Renewi management isn’t overpromising and underdelivering. We will probably have to wait for Renewi’s half-year results in October/November to see how the company has been performing.

Other news from Europe

Perhaps not immediately actionable, but Blackstone (BX) is nearing a deal to sell about 1B EUR worth of Spanish mortgages to CarVal Investors. The 1B EUR sale comes from a portfolio of in excess of 6B EUR of loans purchased from Catalunya Banc in 2014. This is an interesting move, considering the ‘bad mortgage bank’ in Spain is supposed to be wound down by 2027. As this bad bank still has about 35B EUR of assets on its balance sheet, it could provide additional shopping opportunities for Blackstone now it has some experience with the Spanish markets…

The structure of Deutsche Bank (DB), as we know it, may not exist for much longer. After announcing a severe round of job cuts (up to 20,000 according to some sources), it has also been shopping around some of its divisions, so it looks like the German bank is getting ready for a complete overhaul to reduce the fears about its existential crisis.

Belgium’s AB InBev (BUD) decided to go ahead with the IPO of its Asian operations and seeks up to $9.8B in the IPO of that division. The proceeds will be used to reduce the net debt on the parent level as AB InBev is still aiming to reduce its debt ratio to 2 (from almost 5 as of the end of last year). Raising almost $10B in the IPO and the recent dividend cut should help to reduce the net debt to just over $85B by the end of this year, and push the debt ratio down to just over 4.

After several months of going back and forth with its suitors, OSRAM Licht (OTCPK:OSAGF) (OTC:OSAGY), a German manufacturer of lamps and lighting solutions, agreed to be taken private by Bain Capital and the Carlyle Group (CG) for 35 EUR per share in cash. Leaving the public markets will allow the 110-year old company to focus on its conversion to a ‘high-tech photonics company’, away from the scrutiny of the public markets where investors and analysts only seem to care about the next quarter rather than looking years ahead.

Elsewhere in Germany, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities (OTC:AULRF) has decided to sell its Solidus Solutions division for an enterprise value of 330M EUR, making it the largest exit in Aurelius’ history. The sales price represents a 16 bagger (!) compared to the purchase price of the group just four years ago when it was spun out from Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) (OTCPK:SMFKY). The sale will have a positive impact of in excess of 100M EUR on Aurelius’ net income this year, and perhaps, the Aurelius shareholders can look forward to a special dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.