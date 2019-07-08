AGNC Investment's Q2 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Considerations)

My projection for AGNC’s net loss, net spread + dollar roll income, and EPS for the second quarter of 2019 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

The recent decline in U.S. LIBOR negatively impacted AGNC’s quarterly net periodic interest regarding its interest rate swaps. This trend has partially mitigated the recent decrease in borrowing costs.

Interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities across all tenors/maturities experienced a modest-notable net decrease in rates/yields during the second half of the quarter.

Similar to the prior two quarters, I am projecting AGNC will report a notable loss regarding the company’s derivative instruments and other securities for the second quarter of 2019.

Author's Note: Please see Part 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income") for the second quarter of 2019 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. Part 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in Part 2. The link to Part 1's analysis is provided below:

Focus of Article

The focus of Part 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2019 regarding the following account (including several "sub-accounts"): 4) "gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net". Part 2 will also discuss AGNC's projected net loss, net spread + net dollar roll ("NDR") income, and earnings per share ("EPS") amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account and EPS projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the second quarter of 2019, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC).

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($1.18) Billion; Range ($1.38) Billion - ($981) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference "4" in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Projecting AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never "fully" know management's derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC's overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have typically provided accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past six years; including over various cycles/scenarios.

Now let us take a look at AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC's quarterly SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 - AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the "Ref." column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 3/31/2019):

Estimate of $95 Million; Skewed Range $45 - $245 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account "a)" in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC's "at risk" leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC's at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account's valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the NDR income (expense) generated on AGNC's net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a "re-rolled" TBA MBS position).

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $6.8 billion as of 3/31/2019 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company's net long TBA MBS position by ($0.3) billion (rounded) during the first quarter of 2019. Unlike most of 2017-2018, dollar roll financing across most coupons has remained less attractive during 2019. I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC, AI, ARR, and NLY recently reduced their dividend per share rates (all mREIT peers who modestly-heavily utilize the forward TBA market). Continuing a trend experienced during the prior quarter, "specified pool" MBS have experienced a greater preference versus generic TBA MBS due to overall macroeconomic trends within the broader mortgage universe (rise in prepayment risk). As such, AGNC has recently reduced the company's net long TBA MBS position when compared to 2017-2018 averages. Since AGNC has recently favored a specified pool MBS strategy, the company notably increased its on-balance sheet MBS position towards during the second half of 2018 which I am assuming was basically maintained during the second quarter of 2019.

Through interpreting management's comments via several prior investor presentations and earnings conference calls, along with continued less attractive TBA dollar rolls, I have assumed AGNC maintained a below average net long TBA MBS position (proportionately speaking) during most of the second quarter of 2019. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company's projected quarterly NDR income and a quarterly net valuation gain, I am projecting AGNC's TBA MBS position had a total net valuation gain of $95 million for the second quarter of 2019. This should be considered more of a "cautious" projection (hence the "skewed" range to the upside).

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 3/31/2019):

Estimate of ($765) Million; Skewed Range ($1.02) Billion - ($615) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts "b)" in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the second quarter of 2019. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($48.2) billion as of 3/31/2019 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company's net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by $3.5 billion during the first quarter of 2019.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") 2018 rhetoric regarding gradual, methodical increases to the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, management believed the risks associated with the fixed-rate agency MBS market remained elevated throughout 2018. However, as discussed within several of my recent mREIT articles, starting with the FOMC's March 2019 meeting the Fed indicated a more "dovish" tone regarding monetary policy over the foreseeable future. As such, markets have now taken into consideration this change in tone/rhetoric when it comes to overall rates/yields. As a result, current/"spot" U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, and 6-month tenor/maturity decreased (10), (25), and (45) bps during the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The decrease in the 3- and 6-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR now implies the likelihood of one 25 basis points ("bps") Feds Fund Rate decrease by September 2019 and the possibility of another 25 bps decrease by the end of 2019 (including the futures market).

During 2017-2018, markets experienced a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in Part 1; repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC's risk management priority was to maintain the company's protection across the "belly" of the yield curve. Due to AGNC's more cautious risk management strategy, the company's hedging coverage ratio was 95% and 94% as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, respectively. However, this ratio decreased to 77% as of 3/31/2019. I believe AGNC wanted to continue lowering the company's hedging coverage ratio heading into the third quarter of 2019. As such, I am projecting a minor decrease to AGNC's hedging coverage ratio during the second quarter of 2019 (down to approximately 70% as of 6/30/2019).

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) regarding AGNC's interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC's "net periodic interest (costs/expense) income of interest rate swaps". If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC's interest expense account during Part 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC's interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 3/31/2019, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.01% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 2.69%. When excluding forward-starting interest rate swaps, this weighted average fixed pay rate was 1.96%. When calculated, AGNC's weighted average fixed pay rate (when including forward-starting interest rate swaps) decreased (10) basis points ("bps") during the first quarter of 2019 while the company's weighted average floating receive rate increased 6 bps. As such, the spread between AGNC's fixed pay rate and floating receive rate modestly widened. However, with the recent decrease to LIBOR (as discussed above), I am projecting this positive net spread will begin to narrow starting in the second quarter of 2019.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC will record net periodic interest income of $70 million for the second quarter of 2019 versus $83 million when compared to the prior quarter (some swaps have a one quarter "lag").

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC's interest rate swaps. Across all tenors/maturities, there was a notable decrease in the fixed pay rate of all interest rate payer swap contracts during the second quarter of 2019 (majority of decrease occurred during June 2019). The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity across most of the yield curve had a net decrease of (40)-(60) bps. Simply put, this was a quick, sharp decrease within the matter of several weeks.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, assuming a continued lowering of AGNC's net (short) interest rate payer swaps position, I am projecting the company's second secondary sub-account had a net valuation loss of ($835) million for the second quarter of 2019. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC's interest rate swaps had a total net valuation loss of ($765)million for the second quarter of 2019. This should be considered more of an "aggressive" projection (hence the skewed range to the downside).

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 3/31/2019):

Estimate of ($11) Million; Skewed Range ($100) - $0 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account "c)" in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial "up-front" costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the second quarter of 2019. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($2.6) billion as of 3/31/2019 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC decreased the company's net (short) interest rate payer swaptions position by $1.0 billion during the first quarter of 2019. As of 3/31/2019, AGNC's interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 6 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 7.6 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.94%.

Since an interest rate payer swap with a similar tenor/maturity had a fixed pay rate of approximately 1.85% as of 6/30/2019, I am projecting AGNC's interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation loss of ($11) million for the second quarter of 2019. As such, I believe AGNC's existing swaptions were deemed "worthless" as of 6/30/2019 (options will not be exercised prior to or at expiration). I am also projecting no new swaptions were entered into during the second quarter of 2019. As such, this should be considered more of an aggressive projection (hence the skewed range to the downside).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 3/31/2019):

Estimate of ($500) Million; Skewed Range ($600) - ($350) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts "d)" in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company's investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as "security borrowing transactions" and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value ("FMV") based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the second quarter of 2019. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 3/31/2019: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $0.1 billion; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($18.7) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.7) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account's face amount ("par"). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC decreased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by $2.7 billion during the first quarter of 2019.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities net decreased (40)-(50) bps during the second quarter of 2019. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation loss of ($500) million for the second quarter of 2019. If AGNC modestly decreased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position prior to June 2019, then its loss would be towards the less severe end of my projected range. If AGNC slightly increased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position prior to June 2019, the its loss would be towards the more severe end of my projected range. This should be considered more of a cautious projection (hence the skewed range to a less severe loss).

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. As such, these remaining derivative sub-accounts will be omitted from any analysis even though a projected net valuation gain (loss) has been included in Table 4. This includes valuation projections regarding the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only ("IO") and principle-only ("PO") strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities ("VIE"); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 3/31/2019); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation loss of ($1.18) billion for the second quarter of 2019. Now, I want to briefly discuss my projection for AGNC's net spread + NDR income for the second quarter and compare it to several prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC's Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now let us take a look at AGNC's net spread + NDR income. I believe this is a very important metric to analyze/project. I currently believe this metric (due to the company's capital loss carryforward balance) is the best indicator of AGNC's "true earnings power". Thus, I believe this metric is directly linked to the company's dividend per share rate.

I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below. All past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 5 are derived from AGNC's quarterly SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 5 - AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any "catch up" premium amortization adjustment) of $283, $265, and $279 milli

n for the third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and first quarter of 2019, respectively (see red reference "O"). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.61, $0.53, and $0.52 per common share, respectively (see red reference "O / P"). I would point out these figures were an underpayment (overpayment) of $0.07, ($0.01), and ($0.02) per common share when compared to AGNC's monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and first quarter of 2019, respectively. Mainly due to these two consecutive quarterly underpayments, along with likely projected underpayments in future quarters, AGNC lowered the company's monthly dividend per share rate from $0.18 to $0.16 per common share beginning in May 2019.

Let us now take a look at my projection for the second quarter of 2019. I am projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $271 million for the second quarter of 2019. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.50 per common share. I would point out this figure matches AGNC's monthly dividends totaling $0.50 per common share for the second quarter of 2019 while being an underpayment of $0.02 per common share when based on a new monthly "run-rate" dividend totaling $0.48 per common share quarterly.

As such, even with the recent ($0.02) per common share monthly dividend reduction, AGNC's dividend sustainability heading into the second half of 2019 remains under some pressure; dependent upon the movement of future rates/yields. As such, upon a "worst-case" scenario, I would not be surprised by another monthly dividend per common share reduction towards the end of 2019-early 2020.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of ($372) Million; Range ($572) - ($172) Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.72) Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range ($1.09) - ($0.34) Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference "A" in Table 6 Below Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net loss for the second quarter of 2019. This information is provided in Table 6 below.

Table 6 - AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Four remaining accounts within AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company's net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income; 3) compensation expense; and 4) general/administrative expenses. In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in PART 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC's net gai (loss) amount). While the remaining accounts have been projected within Table 6, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the accounts from Table 6 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had a net loss of ($372) million for the second quarter of 2019. After accounting for AGNC's quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of ($0.72) per share. For a detailed analysis of why I believe most mREIT peers will report a decrease in BV during the second quarter of 2019, please see the following fixed-rate agency article:

Conclusions Drawn ( Part 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the second quarter of 2019 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 6):

4) Quarterly Net Loss on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of ($1.18) Billion

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net loss, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the second quarter of 2019 (refer back to Tables 5 and 6):

A) Quarterly Net Loss of ($372) Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.72) Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income of $0.50 Per Common Share

AGNC's projected net loss of ($372) million for the second quarter of 2019 is a notable decrease when compared to net income of $265 million for the first quarter of 2019. This is mainly due to a projected more severe loss on AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities and a smaller unrealized gain within the company's investment securities acquired after 1/1/2017.

As stated in Part 1 of this article, AGNC's OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company's consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) but is EXCLUDED from the company's net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I suggest holding off on a "final verdict" regarding AGNC's projected results for the second quarter of 2019 until PART 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC's "comprehensive income (loss)" amount is more important than the company's net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2019, a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2019, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2019. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (Part 1).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2019.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and September 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk over time).

Note: Part 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2019. As such, a "final" conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where Part 2's analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC's BV as of 6/30/2019 and the company's CURRENT BV in late July which will be available to readers prior to management's earnings press release for the second quarter of 2019 later this month.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, MORL, NLY, NYMT, ORC, or REM.