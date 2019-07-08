Auburn National Bank: Beaten Down But A Decent Opportunity

In spite of its issues, the fundamentals look sound and may provide a decent upside while returning a good yield in the meantime.

For various reasons, it has been a while since my last article, but my goal is still to have a portfolio of ten community banks identified by the end of the year. As seen in the title, I am adding Auburn Bank (AUBN) this month, and will discuss the reasons shortly.

But first, here is my performance as of market close on July 5. The following spreadsheet assumes one share of stock and one share of the Benchmark was purchased the day the article was published. The bank stock price I used is the one that Seeking Alpha lists beside my articles. Some of the bank purchase prices are different from those used in previous articles, as I was using closing prices of the day after article publication. The benchmark is the First Trust Nasdaq Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) and I have thrown in the S&P 500 data for kicks. As you can see, although I am doubling the QABA performance, I have only gained about 60% as much as the S&P.

Table 1: Researched Banks Vs. Benchmark

Symbol Date Purchased Purchase Price Current Price Dividend G/L Gain (%) KTHN 2/6/19 $16.73 $17.36 $0.23 $0.86 5.11% PKBK 2/14/19 $21.00 $23.51 $0.14 $2.65 12.62% PBBI 3/22/19 $11.85 $11.79 $0.07 $0.01 0.08% NASB 5/6/19 $41.00 $40.55 $0.50 $0.05 0.12% Total $90.58 $93.21 $0.94 $3.57 3.94% QABA 2/6/19 $48.34 $48.56 $0.41 $0.63 1.30% QABA 2/14/19 $49.09 $48.56 $0.41 -$0.12 -0.25% QABA 3/22/19 $44.38 $48.56 $0.22 $4.40 9.92% QABA 5/6/19 $50.30 $48.56 $0.22 -$1.52 -3.02% Total $192.11 $194.24 $1.26 $3.39 1.76% S&P 2/6/19 $2,732.00 $2,990.00 $0.00 $258.00 9.44% S&P 2/14/19 $2,746.00 $2,990.00 $0.00 $244.00 8.89% S&P 3/22/19 $2,801.00 $2,990.00 $0.00 $189.00 6.75% S&P 5/6/19 $2,932.00 $2,990.00 $0.00 $58.00 1.98% Total $11,211.00 $11,960.00 $0.00 $749.00 6.68%

As far as researching my newest bank entry, I noticed that three of my currently recommended banks were from the Northeast (CT, NJ, and ME) so I thought I would find a bank from another area of the country. I looked at banks out west and ended up researching NorthRim BanCorp (NRIM) in Alaska and the financials weren’t bad but it’s covered by analysts already and they’re probably much smarter than me. I then looked at Ames National Corporation (ATLO) in Iowa and they looked overpriced. It’s a solid bank, but my metrics have them selling for several dollars more than expected. Finally, I settled for one about 3 hours from my home, Auburn National Bancorporation, or Auburn Bank.

AUBN was established as Bank of Auburn (Alabama) in 1907 and renamed Auburn Bank in 1995. They currently have eight branch offices in and around the Auburn area. More of their history can be found here.

Before I go to the metrics, a couple of things bother me about AUBN. One is the steep price drop in the past year. The price has dropped from $51.32 on July 5, 2018 to $33.38 exactly one year later. That’s about a 35% drop. It also has dropped about 15% since May 9 of this year (from $39 to $33). As a comparison, the QABA Benchmark closed at $48.56 today, about a 16% drop since last year’s $57.58 high and is at about the same price as on May 9.

Secondly, and probably a significant reason for the drop, is that they lost 4.6% of their deposits from 2017 to 2018. This is a huge number and would normally point to an issue with the bank (solvency, bad publicity, etc.) but the following data indicates the bank lost the bulk of the deposits on their interest bearing accounts (CDs, NOW, Money Market). As deposits have increased 2% in the first quarter of 2019, it appears their rates are getting more competitive.

Table 2: Deposit Details for 2017 and 2018

Finally, from here: “Auburn National Bancorporation was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.”

Ouch, how do we overcome these obstacles? And why are there so many shares shorted for such a little bank with little to no analyst coverage? I can’t answer that but let us look at the same website that talked about the short sells: “… Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. … Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. …Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. … Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.”

Another positive is that the Board of Directors has recently enacted a $5 million stock buyback program. So it appears they believe the stock price is close to bottoming.

So, for myself at least, I have mitigated the issues. The deposit base seems to be increasing after the huge drop, the price has stabilized in the last month or so, and the fact that the “big boys” are buying counteracts the short issue.

Let’s look at the numbers. As always, we will start with the capitalization:

Table 3: AUBN Capitalization

Capital Ratios Min Req 2018 2017 2016 Total Risk-Based 10.00% 17.38% 17.91% 17.95% Tier 1 Risk-Based 8.00% 16.49% 16.98% 17.00% Leverage Ratio 5.00% 11.33% 10.95% 10.27%

The bank is well-capitalized.

Next, we will look at the financial data and ratios:

Table 4: AUBN Financial Data And Ratios

AUBN (Thousands) 2019(1st)* 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $835,014 $818,077 $853,381 $831,943 $817,189 Intangible Assets $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Liabilities $744,065 $729,022 $766,475 $749,766 $737,240 Shareholders' Equity $90,949 $89,055 $86,906 $82,177 $79,949 Total Loans Outstanding $472,650 $476,908 $453,651 $430,946 $426,410 Provisions for Loan Losses $4,808 $4,790 $4,757 $4,643 $4,289 Nonperforming Assets $350 $2,972 $2,522 $2,966 Deposits $739,631 $724,193 $757,659 $739,143 $723,627 Shares Outstanding 3,614,741 3,643,780 3,643,616 3,643,504 3,643,428 Net Interest Income $6,620 $25,570 $24,826 $23,217 $22,518 Non-Interest Expense $4,611 $17,874 $16,784 $15,348 $16,372 Total Non-interest Income $1,160 $3,325 $3,441 $3,383 $4,532 Net Income (Total) $3,169 $11,021 $11,483 $11,252 $10,678 Income Tax Expense $626 $2,187 $3,637 $3,102 $2,820 Net Earnings $2,543 $8,834 $7,846 $8,150 $7,858 Earnings/Share $0.70 $2.42 $2.15 $2.24 $2.16 Dividends/ Share $0.25 $0.96 $0.92 $0.90 $0.88 Share Price at Close of Period $39.14 $31.66 $38.90 $31.31 $29.62 Yield 2.55% 3.03% 2.37% 2.87% 2.97% Financial Ratios Shareholder Equity/Assets 10.89% 10.89% 10.18% 9.88% 9.78% Tangible Book Value $25.16 $24.44 $23.85 $22.55 $21.94 Efficiency Ratio 59% 62% 59% 58% 61% Net Interest Margin 3.17% 3.13% 2.91% 2.79% 2.76% Price/Earnings 13.91 13.06 18.06 14.00 13.73 Price/TBV 1.56 1.30 1.63 1.39 1.35 Dividend Payout 35.54% 39.60% 42.72% 40.24% 40.80% Return on Equity 11.30% 10.04% 9.28% 10.05% Return on Assets 1.23% 1.06% 0.93% 0.99% Stock Valuation P/B $46.80 $45.46 $44.36 $41.95 $40.81 P/E $32.73 $29.89 $26.55 $27.58 $26.59 Capital Ratios Min Req Total Risk-Based 10.00% 17.38% Tier 1 Risk-Based 8.00% 16.49% Leverage Ratio 5.00% 11.33%

* Data annualized when required.

Data for Tables 2-4 taken from AUBN Annual Reports.

Other than the drop in deposits discussed above, I see no other issues with the financials of this bank. Earnings continue to increase and the dividend payout of 35% is pretty standard. The ROE and ROA exceed the magic numbers of 10% and 1% respectively and the dividend has increased each of the past four years. Finally, the current yield of > 3% meets my requirement of the dividend exceeding the current CD rate.

The value range using my two methods is $32.73-$46.80, so we are just above the low value but a good 40% from the high value. To refresh, the P/B value is 1.86 times the Tangible Book Value of the stock (Vining Sparks Advisory Group). The P/E value is 11.63 times the earnings (CSI Market). Both values have steadily increased in the past four years.

In conclusion, I will add AUBN to my portfolio to get exposure in the Southeast. This is a tougher call than most but it seems the shares have been beaten down with little explanation. But, due to its volatile nature, this is a stock I may trade quicker than normal, especially if there is a quick upturn in value.

As always, please do your own due diligence and, if you do buy, always set a limit order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTHN, NASB, QABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.