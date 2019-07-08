Staying Long The Long Bond

The FED is still more than likely going to cut rates and the pressure on the economy has not lingered a single bit.

Let's talk about bonds. There is a lot to discuss given the recent developments. Personally, I have been a bond bull for quite some time as economic growth has significantly slowed down after peaking in 2018. In addition to that, we are currently witnessing pressure on inflation, global weakness and trade war uncertainty. And then we got last Friday's job report which crushed bonds. The iShares 20+ Year Government Bond ETF (TLT) declined more than 1.3% when investors started to expect that good jobs mean that the FED has no reason to start easing. In this article, I will give you my view on TLT and tell you why we are getting a buying opportunity instead of trend reversal.

What Happened?

Non-farm payrolls totaled 224,000 in June which is was above expectations of 160,000. May's NFP gains were revised from 75,000 to 72,000. The average NFP growth rate this year is 172,000 per month. The unemployment rate increased 10 basis points to 3.7% as the participation rate rose to 62.9%.

In other words, Friday's job gains did incredibly well which caused stocks (S&P 500 -0.18%) and bonds (-1.33%) to drop while the dollar gained roughly 0.5%. Gold was down 1.7%. This is what happens when investors sell stocks after pushing them up backed by hopes that the FED is going to cut rates. The same goes for the dollar which was able to prevent a breakdown last week.

It seems that the entire long bonds thesis died on Friday. However, that's only the way it seems. We are far, very far from getting data that justifies an even remotely hawkish reaction from the FED.

Macro Matters

First of all, one needs to be aware that non-farm payrolls are not leading. Non-farm payrolls tell us what is currently happening in the job market. The numbers can also easily be revised. Yes, the jobs report was good, but that's not what counts going forward. What we need is data that guides us into the future so to speak.

The leading regional manufacturing employment index I used has been trending down since 2018. Fortunately, the decline started at the highest levels since the early 2000s and even after a few months of lower numbers, we are still at above-average levels. That's why we are getting strong employment numbers every month. These is still a need for qualified employees in industries like transportation, energy and many more.

Employment is just a small part of the bond thesis. The bigger picture is much more important. And unfortunately, the bigger picture is doing the exact same thing as employment. The economy peaked in 2018 as you can see below and has hit a new cycle low in June when the ISM index just barely managed to stay above the neutral 50.0 level. ISM new orders fell to 50.0.

Extra: I highly recommend you to read my latest economic outlook article as it contains a detailed version of the shorter summarized version I just gave you.

Anyhow, let's move over to a graph that displays both the ISM manufacturing index (orange line) and the US 10-year government bond yield. Even though bond yield have been in a downtrend for decades, the mid-term correlation never fails to make the ISM index a handy tool to spot bond yield cycles. This was one of the reasons I turned bullish on bonds. It is also a reason I am waiting before I start buying more bonds. We are currently at a stage that I consider to be one of the most dangerous stages for any trade. Bonds yields have dropped as expected and are currently offering a rather weak risk/reward opportunity. Nonetheless, the bull case is not dead. We just need a better opportunity to either start buying bonds or go long bonds.

See, purely based on the graph above, I would stay far away from bonds as only an ISM index implosion could cause the risk/reward ratio to turn interesting again. And because a weaker downtrend is much more plausible, one needs to wait for an opportunity.

One of these opportunities is currently in the making. Traders massively sold bonds last week as a result of employment numbers as I already discussed. While doing so, they are forgetting that the bigger picture is not at all that positive.

Adding to that, we are not dealing with a situation where bonds are massively overbought. Noncommercial net 10-year bond positions show that noncommercial traders are still holding larger short positions that during any of the previous economy declines (post GFC).

Moreover, and this might be the most important chart of this article, investors are still expecting the FED to hike 2 times. The graph below shows the difference between US 2-year bonds yields and the Federal Funds Rate. For the first time since the GFC we are in a situation where investors are expecting the FED to cut rates. In this case, 50 basis points translate to 2 rate cuts. The question I asked myself is whether it makes sense that one good jobs report is able to turn this trend around. The answer is obviously: NO.

Bottom Line

Everything considered, I remain a TLT bull. The long bond ETF is still a very good asset to own. It's just a bad timing to buy. Although I completely disagree with the market reaction last week I am going to use it as an opportunity to buy more TLT. At this point, TLT has fallen back after trying leave the sideways trend last week. At the same time, we are seeing an RSI divergence that could give some validly to the concern that we might be in for some short-term selling.

I do not care if TLT falls a bit. I am even happy about it. As long as the economy is down the pressure on the FED is high and rate cuts should still be expected. I think TLT might fall below $130, but I doubt it will go much lower. TLT becomes a sell once we get serious signs that the economy is starting to accelerate again. Until that point, we are still dealing with an overreaction that we should use to our advantage.

