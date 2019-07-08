AcelRx Has A Lot Of Obstacles, But There Could Be A Pot Of Gold At The End

If AcelRx can stay on course and effectively market their two products, their growth will explode and could become a strong company in the biotechnology space.

Overview of Products

AcelRx has two products, Dsuvia and Zalviso. Dsuvia comes in the form of a sublingual tablet to be dissolved under the tongue, containing 30 micrograms of sufentanil. AcelRx has created a proprietary noninvasive delivery method through a one-time use, disposable applicator. Dsuvia is an option for medical professionals to aid in moderate to severe pain management in controlled and distressed settings ranging from postoperative surgery to the battlefield. Dsuvia achieved FDA approval in November of 2018 and is currently in the process of market acceptance and physician recognition, as well as commercialization.

Zalviso is the ‘younger sibling’ to Dsuvia in the sense that Zalviso is made from the same compounds but contains only 15 micrograms of sufentanil. Delivery method is through a handheld device the patient uses to dispense one sublingual tablet at predetermined intervals programmed within the device. Zalviso is used in a professional medically supervised setting as a patient-controlled analgesia for periods greater than 24 hours.

Both products are available only to medically certified professionals and is not intended for use an an outpatient prescription. The primary compound, sufentanil, is a strong opioid that poses severe addiction risk and has been subject to controversy due to the current opioid epidemic in the United States.

AcelRx’s primary reason for the creation of these two drugs is to solve the problems associated with using intravenous patient-controlled analgesia (IV PCA). Several problems associated with using IV PCA are:

Phlebitis – Inflammation and blood clots in the veins IV programming errors resulting in incorrect dosage amounts Decreased mobility from IV wires and tubes IV setup times in distressed situations (i.e. wounded soldiers or gunshot victims) Dependency in patients due to constant exposure of opiates from IV

Current Status of Zalviso

AcelRx initially completed three phase 3 trails for Zalviso relating to placebo effects and comparison studies to morphine. During IAP310 and 311 studies it was shown that patients treated with Zalviso over 48 hours had nausea and itching when treated with the drug. The most recent phase 3 trail, fourth overall, was conducted using a group of 320 postoperative patients. This clinical trial studied the effectiveness of the delivery application and measured the Patient Global Assessment of Method of Pain control over 24, 48, and 72 hours using the drug. 7 out of 320 patients experienced some sort of device malfunction (slide 39). The success rate can be seen in the picture below:

Source: March 2019 Corporate Presentation, Slide 39

In May of 2015 AcelRx filed for a Type B meeting and the FDA stated they wanted more clinical trials to be performed on patients. The fourth trial mentioned above was then conducted throughout 2017 to achieve the FDA’s clinical trial request. We are now awaiting the next NDA to be filed with the FDA. In the most recent presentation submitted by the company in March of 2019, it was provided that NDA resubmission timing is being evaluated (slide 37). Research and development expenses for 2018 decreased significantly for Zalviso from $6,188,000 in 2017 to $732,000 in 2018 (page 65 of annual report). This $5.5 million decrease in R&D was due to completion of all phase 3 clinical trials. This is a significant indicator that AcelRx feels Zalviso is near completion and has a strong chance to receive approval on the next NDA resubmission.

Currently both Zalviso and Dsuvia (Dzuveo in Europe) are approved for use in Europe. Zalviso is being distributed by the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal and AcelRx receives a royalty from an agreed upon transfer price. This excerpt taken from the 2018 annual report states a primary reason why AcelRx is waiting to resubmit the NDA.

…we are currently consolidating the production of some of the components of Zalviso which we expect will result in lower manufacturing costs. To date, we have not yet resubmitted the NDA for Zalviso and sales by Grünenthal in Europe have not been substantial. If we do not timely resubmit the NDA for Zalviso and then receive timely approval and are unable to successfully launch Zalviso in the U.S., or the volume of Grünenthal sales does not increase significantly, we will not achieve the manufacturing cost reductions required in order to accommodate these declining transfer prices without a corresponding decrease in our gross margin (Taken from page 64 of Annual Report).

Why the Future Looks Bright

Commercial launch for Dsuvia began in February of 2019 with 15 hospital account managers and 25 more in the process of being hired. AcelRx also currently has 46 hospital formulary reviews and are on track to receive 125 formulary reviews by the end of 2019, which is up from pervious guidance of 100. The 1 st quarter 2019 report included 5 weeks of Dsuvia sales in the United States totaling about $50,000 in revenue. We should see that number jump significantly in the 2019 annual report as a result of the increased formulary reviews and accelerated hiring of account managers.

The importance of this is that Dsuvia and Zalviso work hand-in-hand. As AcelRx can expand and grow their hospital base, it will set the framework for Zalviso to join formulary acceptance for the same hospitals as Dsuvia after FDA approval. Manufacturing costs will be decreased due to economies of scale of the two products being created simultaneously.

As it stands, the application scenario for the two products is different which helps them complement each other. Dsuvia is used to quickly treat pain in emergency visits for a period under 24 hours, whereas Zalviso is used to manage postoperative and disease related pain for inpatient visits over 24 hours. Zalviso is the lower strength option for patients with low drug tolerance and who need more frequent re-dosing, among other situations.

Source: March 2019 Corporate Presentation Slide 40

AcelRx has already begun identifying their targeted market size for Zalviso shown in the picture above. Investors have not yet received guidance on a commercialization plan to tackle the 10 million patients, but it is safe to assume the same hospitals will be targeted. If achieved it would produce a patient market share of about 9.5% and a significant step towards profitability.

Source: March 2019 Corporate Presentation Slide 26

This graphic above illustrates the real advantage AcelRx has when targeting hospital formulary approvals. In the 2018 earnings call management indicated a wholesale list price for Dsuvia at $58.31 for each single dose applicator. This represents a 148% cost savings alternative for hospitals who primarily use IVs for analgesia. The total average annual hospital spending on drugs was about $11.3 million in 2017. During that same time period average drug spending per patient saw an 18.5% increase showing rapid growth in patient visits and drug costs.

The list price of Dsuvia at $58.31 can help control drug spending for several hospitals in the long-term. There are many risks involved when using an IV on a patient and those risks can result in further costs and liabilities for the hospitals. The sublingual application of Dsuvia and Zalviso can help reduce those risks and limit future liabilities associated with infections and programming errors from using an IV.

Long-term Risks and Competitors to AcelRx

There is a very long list of risks associated with a biotechnology company ranging from litigation due to adverse side effects, supply issues, regulation changes and more. I will highlight the most important risks in the near term for AcelRx that would have the greatest impact on the company’s existence.

The first major risk is the current opioid epidemic in the United States. There has been a lot of controversy and pushback from critics on AcelRx introducing a new opioid product to the market.

Several opposers were outraged with the FDA’s decision to approve Dusiva. Dr. Sidney Wolfe, founder of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group stated the Dsuvia will only worsen the opioid epidemic and result in increased deaths because of the incredibly high potency of the drug and the “unique harms” associated with it. Chair of the FDA’s Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee, Dr. Raeford Brown, openly criticized his colleagues for approving the drug, stating he would never approve the drug for marketing and that the risks involved are the same risks that have been present for several years with opiates; making sure all prescribers are educated fully on the implications.

The most notable objection came from four senators who wrote to the head of the FDA, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, pleading for him to not approve Dsuvia. These are just a few examples of the large outcry from several medical professionals and ambassadors of public health adding to the controversy surrounding Dsuvia.

Steps the company has taken to answers some of the critics are creating a unique application method and not releasing the two products as a retail prescription drug. The applicators used to deliver both drugs are made to account for each individual dose and reduce unaccounted for pills. Neither product is available to be obtained through prescription, limiting their availability only to medical professionals. This allows a controlled dosage and helps limit dependency associated with long-term use. Another problem is that hospitals are already under a magnifying glass when using opiates to treat patients and AcelRx must effectively communicate the advantages of using sufentanil over existing compounds such as Morphine. Sufentanil has a very high potency compared to other opiates which adds to the concern surrounding the overall use of opiate-derived drug options.

Source: March 2019 Corporate Presentation Slide 17

As with all new drugs introduced to the market there are side effects that can be severe in nature. Part of the commercialization process is convincing physicians and hospitals to accept the drug to be used on millions of patients. The clinical test groups during phase 3 trials are limited in their reach in terms of the total number of human patients tested. Less than 1,000 patients were tested during the combined phase 3 trails for both Dsuvia and Zalviso and a challenge is convincing hospitals that these are the only side effects.

Litigation is always a lingering risk for biotechnology companies, even with drugs that have been on the market for several years. The list above covers only side effects observed or mentioned by the patients to AcelRx during phase 3 trials. There is a strong chance more side effects could potentially be discovered when the products become widely used.

Another risk is insolvency due to the lack of cash inflows available to service debt obligations. AcelRx is very capital intensive right now as it accounts for commercialization costs, stock-based compensation obligations, payroll expenses, additional staffing needs, research and development associated with manufacturing, and debt payment obligations. The company states on page 38 that they have accumulated a total operating deficit of $345 million since inception and profitability is still a number of years out. The only incoming revenue is from the partnership agreement with Grünenthal and the royalties received from Zalviso.

As of December 2018, the company has $12.0 million in total debt outstanding with a portion due in March of 2020. This debt is secured by all of the company’s assets except the intellectual properties. If the creditor of that debt sees that AcelRx has become insolvent or will not be able to service the debt payment, they can call all outstanding amounts to be paid at that specific point in time. To assist in raising capital, the company recently got approval to increase the number of authorized shares from 100 million to 200 million. This will be a worst-case scenario for investors if an offering does occur, but the company avoiding bankruptcy should alleviate some of the pain.

Lastly, we will look at the list of competitors for each product. Starting with Dsuvia, the primary competitors are Egalet Corporation and Insys Therapeutics. Egalet makes several pain relief products, with the closest competitor being their intranasal spray SPRIX. The spray is used for moderately severe acute pain relief and is not an opioid or a controlled substance. The advantage SPRIX has is that it is not derived from an opiate base and is more favorable considering the large opioid epidemic currently happening. SPRIX can also be used on pediatric patients above the age of 2 whereas Dsuvia and Zalviso are for patients above the age of 18. Insys just received approval on their sublingual buprenorphine spray used to treat opioid overdose cases. This compound has pain relief properties to it as well as the compound naloxone.

Both of these products appeal more to doctors when on the topic of the opioid epidemic. However, the significant difference for AcelRx is that their product is used in different situations and is the most effective option for severe pain relief. The other potential competitor is going to be Heron Therapeutics and their HTX-011 pipeline drug. HTX-011 will also serve as a postoperative opioid analgesic to be used in a medically certified setting. Heron could see approval of the drug as early as the first quarter of 2020.

Zalviso is more of a concern because they have a much greater level of direct competitors that pose a major threat. There is significant pressure coming from several different companies that produce products such as IV PCAs, generic opioids, and transmucosal opioids. The most important competitors to watch are Avancen MOD Corporation and The Medicines Company.

Avancen is not creating an opioid compound, however they are creating a similar PCA device that sits at a patient’s bedside and provides dosages at predetermined intervals. Because Zalviso comes in its own applicator, hospitals cannot pair the two products together and could opt to use Avancen’s device if cost savings are greater. The Medicines Company had a transdermal fentanyl PCA, called IONSYS, but was recalled after FDA approval and is currently on hold. Should The Medicines Company continue development of IONSYS it could create a problem down the road, although highly unlikely.

Concluding Thoughts on the Future of AcelRx

If you’ve made it to the end, I am guessing you are long on AcelRx, and for a good reason. AcelRx is going to be a high-risk, very high-reward investment opportunity in the next 2-5 years. Their success will depend on their approval of Zalviso, commercialization of both products and risk mitigation efforts.

AcelRx is attacking a very unique opportunity in the pain management field that should draw significant attention from hospitals. There are heavy costs associated with analgesic drugs each year and any reduction in cost is going to be attractive to hospitals. AcelRx increased their guidance for the amount of hospital formulary reviews which is great news towards marketing Dsuvia. The accelerated hiring process shows that commercialization of Dsuvia is effective thus far and that growth is progressing faster than expected.

This sets the framework for Zalviso to have an exciting entry into the market and easy integration into existing accounts. Dsuvia already has a large contract order with the Department of Defense which sets a strong base for the use of Zalviso. Pain management is a field that will never go away and needs more effective treatment methods. Zalviso will reduce programming errors by nurses associated with IVs and reduce future injury liabilities for participating hospitals. Clinical trials illustrated that Zalviso was more effective in pain reduction than Morphine from an IV, which could help receive positive reviews from patients.

The various risks lingering is what casts a cloud on the company’s future. How AcelRx mitigates these risks is what will determine the future. The primary risks are going to be continued efforts to control the opioid epidemic, litigation, competition, and solvency concerns. If the opioid epidemic worsens, we could see heavy regulations come down which could affect the existence of Dsuvia and Zalviso in the long-term. We’ve seen a lot of support in getting Dsuvia out of the market place because of its potency and there is a large possibility we see the same pushback for Zalviso when they resubmit for approval.

We will need to see AcelRx deal with competition primarily through commercialization and marketing efforts, proving to hospitals that their product is the best for moderate and severe pain management. Heron’s new product could become a direct competitor that can end up stealing market share which will hurt overall sales of both products. The other issue is going to be maintaining solvency throughout the next few years and as AcelRx grows their revenues. Capital expenditures are going to grow rapidly to pay for the hospital account managers and medical scientists, along with manufacturing and marketing efforts. An offering may very well be around the corner, as early as the end of this year, based on the authorization of 100 million additional shares. If this offering takes place, capital should not be a concern going forward for the next 2-3 years.

Overall, AcelRx has a very bright future if their efforts are successful. In my personal opinion, although I did not cover it in detail in this article, I think best case scenario is AcelRx gets acquired in the next 3-5 years. They have two truly unique products that fulfill an unmet need in pain management and if marketed correctly, growth for this company could explode. Based on the last earnings report, AcelRx had 61 employees and that number could triple depending on how each obstacle plays out. I think they could get acquired because they have a small product line and not enough infrastructure to support many additional products.

Pay close attention to the sales numbers for Dsuvia in upcoming quarterly and annual reports to get a good idea of how the company is performing. If Dsuvia sales are growing rapidly along with formulary approvals, that is a good sign that the company is taking a big step towards profitability. Pair that with FDA approval of Zalviso and we could see AcelRx move to unprecedented heights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.