Kraft Heinz: The Time Is Now

Image source

A very tough couple of years

Processed food giant Kraft Heinz (KHC) has been absolutely destroyed in the past couple of years. The stock has fallen by nearly two-thirds after cresting near $90 in 2017; it trades for just $31 today. That fall from grace has been epic in an industry where boring is supposed to be good. Kraft Heinz has clearly put a foot wrong more than once in recent years in terms of adapting to consumer tastes, and shareholders have paid the price for it.

However, amidst the carnage, I see opportunity. This company is a very long way from perfect, but the current share price offers not only a very reasonable valuation – even considering the company’s issues – but also a tremendously high yield. I think investors with a long time horizon can take a look at Kraft Heinz here, and get paid handsomely to do so.

Ugly results have been overblown

The company’s full-year 2018 report was the catalyst for the most recent leg down; the point when the report came out is very obvious on the chart above. The report has been out for several months so I won’t bother recapping it; that has been done here on SA and other places as well. However, the issues that caused the fall in the share price are worth noting.

First, the company wrote down $15.4 billion of goodwill on Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks. I generally don’t care when a company writes down goodwill because this is a line item of little importance on a company’s balance sheet. After all, goodwill isn’t real money, it cannot be sold, cashed out, or otherwise used; it is simply a guess of what intellectual property may be worth. Thus, when it gets written down, the income statement is a mess for a quarter, but there is no actual impact to the company’s financials on a real basis. However, in Kraft Heinz’ case, it is an acknowledgement that perhaps the brands it owns aren’t as valuable as they once were. In other words, the goodwill impairment itself is meaningless, but the fact that management went through with the impairment means there is some angst among company brass about the future of its core brands.

Second, the company announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC regarding the company’s procurement practices, specifically related to agreements with vendors. The company took swift action to remediate any potential issues, and I believe this is likely a non-starter in terms of further downside risk to the stock. Investors get worried whenever something like this occurs, and rightfully so; you don’t want a company you own to be doing shady things in any regard. However, it appears Kraft Heinz has handled this situation with the help of outside counsel, and it shouldn’t be a problem going forward. Thus, the negative impact of this announcement should minimal or nothing going forward.

On the bright side, the company’s Q4 report showed organic net sales up 2.4%, which I think is a pretty strong showing. Kraft Heinz has had a difficult time with growth since the time the two giants merged, but an organic revenue gain of that nature is a sizable positive. Given the mix of acquisitions, divestitures, currency movement, and organic revenue growth, I think we can expect Kraft Heinz to produce roughly flat sales in the near term as a worst-case scenario, with low single digit gains as the best case. Despite the issues the company has had in recent years, I just don’t see enormous amounts of downside to its revenue given what is already priced in.

KHC has a plan

That’s important because I think the company has a viable plan to cure its ills. Or, at least, it is on the right path to doing so. Given the valuation of the stock, that should be plenty good enough.

Source: Investor presentation, page 4

The three considerations Kraft Heinz has laid out are above, with a focus on strengthening the company’s debt-laden balance sheet, and improving its aging and underperforming portfolio.

Speaking of that, the company recently sold its Canadian cheese business, netting $1.24 billion in proceeds. It retains its core cheese brands, including Philadelphia, Cheez-Whiz, and Kraft, but divests non-core brands in the process. Moves like this not only let the company focus on growth brands, but generate cash to pay down debt, invest in product development, marketing, and the like. The point is that Kraft Heinz is putting into action its plan to transform the company, and I think it is on the right path in doing so.

Along with divesting non-core brands, Kraft Heinz is focused on pricing actions with remaining products, investing in R&D, spending on targeted marketing initiatives, and focusing on its costs. Combined, these actions should help drive incremental improvement in sales and margins over time, although these things will not happen quickly. That’s okay; the point is that the company is trying some new things and to my eye, they look quite prudent. I think we’ll see Kraft Heinz’ results improve steadily into calendar 2020 due to these initiatives.

The 5%+ yield is a big draw for investors

Of course, the elephant in the room is the recent dividend cut from 62.5 cents quarter to 40 cents. Kraft Heinz is obviously an income stock and no one likes when an income stock cuts its distribution. However, it was necessary in this case given the struggles the company has had in terms of maintaining its earnings of late – never mind growing earnings – and while it is certainly painful, it was the right thing to do. The new payout of $1.60 annually is much more sustainable against the backdrop of well under $3 in EPS this year, and probably next year.

On the bright side, this move will help Kraft Heinz free up cash flow for acquisitions, some of the strategic initiatives I mentioned above, and for paying down debt. All of these things should produce gains for shareholders over and above what simply paying the cash out would have over the long-term so again, while I don’t like dividend cuts any more than anyone else, it was the right thing to do for the long-term health and growth of the company.

Keep in mind the stock still yields in excess of 5% today with the lower payout, so it isn’t like Kraft Heinz just stopped bothering to be a strong dividend stock. Yes, part of that yield is because the share price has been destroyed, but part of it is because the company is still paying out a significant amount of earnings to shareholders. The 5% yield by itself is likely enough to entice income-oriented holders, but I find the valuation to be attractive as well.

The stock is cheap

Current consensus is for $2.77 in EPS this year, a number that has drifted lower for pretty much all of 2019. That means lots of bad news is already priced in, but even so, the stock trades for just 11 times that estimate today. That’s very low not only on an absolute basis, but against the company’s own historical PE ratios, which were in the high-teens or better before the you-know-what hit the proverbial fan a few quarters ago. I’m not suggesting Kraft Heinz should trade in the high-teens anytime soon, but I am highlighting just how far down the stock has come.

Putting all of this together, I think investors interested in owning this stock should strongly consider it today. The valuation is as low as it has ever been, the yield is in excess of 5%, and the company’s strategic initiatives seem well-founded. Importantly, management has clearly recognized the issues the company has and is working to remediate those problems. The share price doesn’t reflect the potential in the company’s earnings because no progress has been shown just yet. However, I think as we move closer to calendar 2020, we’ll see revenue and margin improvements, which should drive better earnings and a higher PE ratio. In short, Kraft Heinz is a buy for income and value investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.