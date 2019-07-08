Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Stellar Management And Prudent Strategy Outweigh An Incorrectly Perceived Broken Model

I am skeptical about the relevance of the outlet model going forward, especially in well out-of-town locations. Still, at current valuations, I am willing to take a punt and I view SKT as a speculative buy.

The value proposition for customers is clear; consistent value and significant savings for the latest and most popular retail brands in a quality experiential shopping environment.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is a niche/specialized retail REIT, which owns 40 outlet centers (totalling 14.4M square feet) across the USA (20 states) and Canada. Tanger outlets offer customers significant savings for the latest and most popular retail brands. SKT is the only public pure-play outlet REIT, was founded in 1981 by Stanley K. Tanger (who pioneered the outlet model), was listed on the NYSE in 1993, and is currently led by Steven Tanger (CEO as of 2009), who joined forces with his father in 1986 as the company’s 4th employee. Steven Tanger is a disciplined and shareholder friendly CEO (great capital allocation prowess), and a key reason why I recently initiated a position in SKT.

However, I have some concerns about the outlet model going forward, especially outlet centers in well out-of-town locations with limited alternative use potential. Regarding SKT in particular, I believe the positives outweigh the negatives, especially at current valuations. That said, I consider SKT a speculative buy since I still prefer companies such as Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Taubman (TCO) since their properties are situated in prime and densely populated locations, which integrate well with their local communities. In particular, I like their strategy of transforming the traditional mall into mixed-use lifestyle/entertainment-oriented town centers. My recent article on PEI addresses this matter in more detail. Going back to SKT, let's take a look at the positives and negatives in more detail.

SKT Positives

1. Strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet, with manageable maturities

Interest coverage 5.1x (versus covenant requirement > 1.5x) Secured debt to adjusted total assets: 3% ( versus covenant requirement < 40%) Total debt to adjusted total assets: 49% ( versus covenant requirement < 60%) Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt: 196% (versus covenant requirement > 150%) Rating S&P: BBB, stable outlook (rating revised on February 15, 2019) Rating Moody’s: Baa1, negative outlook (outlook revised on March 12, 2019)

SKT's strong and conservative balance sheet provides a high margin of safety. It is fair to argue that the company can withstand periods of high turbulence, including additional retail bankruptcies.

2. SKT is a constituent of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index

well-covered dividend (56% FFO payout ratio for 2018; one of the lowest in the sector)

(56% FFO payout ratio for 2018; one of the lowest in the sector) attractive dividend yield (almost 9%) due to depressed share price

10% 5-year CAGR dividend growth

Tanger has a stellar dividend track record. It has never reduced its dividend, not even during the financial crisis. In fact, Tanger has increased its dividend each year since its IPO. The dividend increased by 1.4% in 2019, to $1.42 per share annually from $1.40, and the expectation is for additional increases going forward, albeit at a low rate until the dust settles.

3. Sales per square foot have remained fairly stable since 2015, suggesting that outlet centers are still relevant despite the internet/retail apocalypse era. In fact, tenant sales per square foot are up $7 from the prior year, to $391 psf in March 2019 from $384 psf in March 2018. Surpassing $400 psf is clearly the next milestone. Overall, not the best trend since 2015, but stability is key in today's market.

Source: SKT June NAREIT presentation, slide 16

4. Occupancy has always exceed 95% for more than 25 years. However, we are at the lowest point as indicated in the graph below. Certainly not the best trend lately. Reversing this is key. Still, 95% is not bad.

Source: SKT June NAREIT presentation, slide 17

5) Attractive tenant occupant cost; the tenant occupancy cost ratio is lower than mall REITs, which suggests that outlets remain a highly profitable channel for retailers and arguably an important element of the omni-channel strategy.

Source: June NAREIT presentation, slide 19

6. Proven record of value creation through disciplined capital allocation. SKT has not grown for the sake of growth. In fact, SKT has rigorous greenfield development guidelines, e.g. at least 60% pre-leasing commitments with visibility to 75%, etc. Importantly, excess cash is returned to shareholders via buybacks, something which I like.

7. Positive releasing spreads (+4.7%). Just like A-mall companies such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), TCO, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and PEI, SKT enjoys positive releasing spreads, a healthy sign that their properties are highly sought-after, and another sign that outlets are an important element of the omni-channel strategy.

8. The Tanger Club has 1.4 million members, and members pay to be in the club. That's significant! Also, YTD membership growth has been a robust 18%, certainly not something one would have expected in the doom and gloom era of the 'retail apocalypse'.

SKT Negatives

1. Negative same-center NOI trend (-0.5% Q1 2019, -1.3% FY 2018); demonstrates that SKT is not immune to retail headwinds. Add into the mix Dress Barn, etc. In contrast, most A malls are demonstrating positive NOI growth, e.g. MAC, TCO, etc., despite similar headwinds. Are A malls proving to be more resilient than outlets?

2. The majority (75%) of SKT shoppers are females, spending an average of $243 per shopping trip, and with a shopping frequency of 8.2 times per year. 8.2 trips per year is impressive, but how high can this go, especially since the outlet experience is not part of our regular/everyday lives? What if the average shopper makes less trips per year, e.g. falls to 7 or 5 times per year, from 8.2 currently? On the other hand, an enclosed mall or strip mall is part of our everyday lives (groceries, dry cleaner, etc.) as well as our regular entertainment habits (cinema, dining, bowling, shopping or even window shopping, etc.).

3. Outlets are typically situated in less densely populated locations, in many instances well out-of-town. Whilst traditional malls are becoming more and more internet-resistant, by focusing on lifestyle/entertainment tenants (in other words less focus on traditional retail), outlets arguably have less alternative use potential, especially given the less prime locations. That's the scariest part. For example, some outlets are on the highway. What is the alternative use potential value and equally important how quickly can it be realized?

There are some bright spots regarding SKT. What makes me feel more comfortable about SKT's properties is that 59% of square footage is located in tourism destinations and 91% of square footage is in a top 50 MSA or leading tourism destination (a slowdown in US tourism is an additional risk one must consider, e.g. less Chinese tourists due to the trade war, etc.).

Also, some SKT properties are densifying. SKT notes:

The area around many of our centers has been densifying, which brings more customers to this area, without Tanger having to make the investment.

This is evident in locations such as Charleston, Savannah and Phoenix (Westgate). Brad Thomas recently wrote a nice article on SKT, which is a must read, and gives credit to SKT for creating value around the peripheral land. I also appreciate there is value, but I am more skeptical about the alternative use potential across the portfolio. In my view, it seems that SKT is taking a piece of the mall playbook. I am not sure SKT's densification strategy is comparable to, for example, the one PEI is currently implementing. PEI's properties are in much more densely populated areas, and has identified opportunities to add over 5,000 multifamily units and over 2,000 hotel rooms to its properties, aiming to raise up to $300M, which is a large amount for a company the size of PEI.

In general, A mall properties are in many instances within close proximity to the city centre. For example, Philadelphia Fashion District (JV between PEI and MAC) is right in the heart of downtown Philadelphia. As a result, alternative use potential is easier to assess and realize, e.g. residential, office & co-working, gyms, restaurants, cinemas, etc. There is a reason for the common saying in real estate: location, location, location.

In any case, I hope densification can play a more important role for SKT going forward, but properties could arguably be labelled less prime versus an average A mall property. Even if a handful (let say the 4 properties SKT identifies as "SUBURBAN MARKETS" in the map below) of SKT properties face severe trouble because of a declining outlet model, this may put strain on the company's balance sheet (higher redevelopment capex, etc., or asset sales at high cap rates). Maybe I am stretching it, who knows? To be fair, SKT has divested a large number of its rural outlets and now focuses on "TOURISM DESTINATIONS" and "TOP 50 MSA", as per the map below.

Source: June NAREIT presentation, slide 11

Let's take for example suburban market property number 36 which is Tanger Outlets Terrell, TX. Below is an image from Google maps. I believe the alternative use potential is difficult to assess, as they are pretty much in the middle of nowhere.

Source: Google Maps

Also let's take a look at suburban market property number 23 which is Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville, OH. Again, like the example above, I believe the alternative use potential is difficult to assess.

Source: Google Maps

To be fair, the suburban market properties are amongst the worst in SKT's portfolio.

Valuation: SKT is cheap

Acknowledging the risks, SKT is cheap based on most metrics, including:

Well-covered dividend/low payout ratio: 56% FFO payout ratio, one of the lowest in the sector.

Attractive dividend yield versus peers: almost 9% due to depressed share price.

Consistent dividend increases: 10% 5-year CAGR dividend growth; SKT has increased its dividend each year since its IPO, with plenty of room for additional increases.

Midpoint guidance FFO $2.25/share, implying 7.25x P/FFO multiple well below peers; exceptionally low especially since SKT pays out just a bit more than half of FFO in dividends.

Self-funded model: low payout ratio results in plenty of FCF after dividend payments to fund strategic priorities and withstand additional headwinds such as unexpected tenant bankruptcies (margin of safety).

Tenant sales per square foot up from the prior year (approaching the record-breaking $400 range) coupled with attractive tenant occupancy cost (10%); well positioned for increases in rent psf and NOI growth, and eventually multiple expansion.

Trading close to 52-week (around multi-year low) at a fraction of NAV (excludes brand equity value of more than 1.4 million of Tanger Club members).

Recession-resilient business model: "in good times people love a bargain, and in tough times, people need a bargain".

Excellent track record (38+ years) with best-in-class capital allocation, including buybacks.

Quality debt ratios: strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet, with manageable maturities.

Conclusion

I believe that the positives (excellent management team, strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation that includes buybacks, low dividend payout ratio, etc.) outweigh the negatives (outlet model as it relates to less prime locations, etc.). The current dividend yield is attractive, almost 9% (due to the depressed share price), and the company recently raised the dividend (dividend payout ratio is low with plenty of FCF after dividends to self-fund redevelopments, etc.). The stock is trading close to an all-time low whilst operating metrics are stable and the P/FFO multiple is well below peers. As such, I am a buyer of SKT despite some negatives, in particular relating to alternative use potential of several outlet assets. I believe that quality outlets will remain an important element of the omni-channel strategy (note SPG also owns many outlets), but SKT may need to evolve, and this may require more capex going forward, something which many mall companies have already witnessed. Perhaps A mall companies are one step ahead given the pain they have already endured? SKT's densification opportunities are also positive, albeit not as a big as the ones A malls are enjoying due to their more prime locations. I also like that SKT is focusing on tourism markets and several properties are located close to airports. I consider SKT a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.