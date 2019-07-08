Critical Commentary On Closed End Fund - Nuveen Energy MLP

Introduction

When I was in the military, I would tell sea-pups, or trainees that it is more important to understand why than it is to understand what. I carried over that attitude into civil service and still find it applicable in the field of investments and finance. And so, I believe that it is inappropriate to purchase an investment that you do not understand both the "what"and the "why".

The "What"of an investment: Quite simply, this speaks to the purpose of the investment. Is it to meet a particular allocation in your portfolio like value or income? Is it supposed to provide some specialized purpose like tax deferral? Is it supposed to increase diversification and reduce risk?

The "Why"of an investment: Just because an investment is supposed to do something for you, like provide income or a tax advantage, does not mean that it actually will. This particular question speaks to the actual mechanics of the investment. Why is it that a particular investment performs the "What"above?

Of course, what logically follows the "Why"is the "How". For example: You state, "I believe that Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return closed end fund will provide diversified, low risk, tax advantaged income to my portfolio (the What) because it is a fund that invests in multiple Master Limited Partnerships, has a 10% yield, and passes through income received to holders of the fund (the Why).

Great! But does it really do that? This article takes a look at Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) closed end fund from the critical perspective. We will look at the objective and past performance of the fund, examine some theoretical scenarios of the portfolio model based on ideal conditions, and provide long term outlook for both Net Asset Value and market value of the shares.

If you don't understand it you shouldn't buy it

It bears repeating, but people never listen. Just like when I say you should never buy shares of stock in a company that has less money in the bank than you do, every day people are buying up shares of worthless penny stocks and bankrupt companies trying to hitch their wagon to a star. If you do not understand what you are investing in, that star you just hitched your wagon to might just be a falling star: a massive hunk of rock screaming downward to drag you into a fiery financial impact crater, burying you deeper than you were when you first started.

Source: Meteor Impact by Comfreak from Pixabay.com

But, most people don't think that way. And, most people don't buy their investments based on what, why and how. They do it because someone else tells them it's a good idea or because of popularity; they know other people who have the same investment.

So, what attracts investors?

Lots of things actually. Most of the time it is a compelling story. For a relatively small segment of the population it is fundamental data; things like yield, percent discount, payout ratios. For others, it could be certain features like tax advantages or simplification. And, for most everyone, it is a name that can be trusted; a well-known brand.

So, that's why this article is picking on Nuveen, and specifically Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund. There's a compelling story here - energy infrastructure and the building out of America's shale oil and natural gas distribution network. Shares of the closed end fund, or CEF trade at a discount and yield more than 10% based on current market prices, very attractive to the fundamental screener. It invests in energy sector Master Limited Partnerships or MLP that provided the fund with tax advantaged income. The fund then passes that income through to shareholders as a return of capital. That is attractive to most everyone that hates taxes. And finally, Nuveen is a big company with decent brand awareness and reputation, so people trust them.

Now, to be clear, I am not going to claim that Nuveen is doing anything wrong with this fund. On the contrary, one of the reasons I chose this fund to illustrate the structure of MLP CEF's is that Nuveen has done an excellent job managing this particular fund. They operate above board, report and file on time, and have worked hard to meet objective of return of capital distributions. So, I'm not trying to pick on them specifically.

The Fund

So, what is Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund? According to the initial prospectus:

"The Fund's investment objective is to provide tax-advantaged total return."however, they include a disclaimer that, "The Fund cannot assure you that it will achieve its investment objective."

Fair enough. No one has a crystal ball, and so none of us can accurately predict the future or be certain that we will achieve our goals, especially when outside influences have so much effect.

The fund's structure is equity with a goal of 80% MLP assets and to use leverage through borrowing or the use of commercial paper or notes to support the investment objective. According to the latest holding report (Form N-Q) from April 2019, the fund had 24 holdings plus cash and equivalents. Of those, only 4 were non MLP equity holdings that comprised only 11% of the portfolio.

The big objective of the fund is to provide tax deferral on income. The company states:

The distributions the Fund receives from such an MLP would be treated as a tax-deferred return of capital that would reduce the Fund's tax basis in the MLP and as capital gain to the extent the distributions exceed that basis. As a result, even though the Fund itself will be a taxable entity for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the Fund's distributions to Common Shareholders are expected to include high levels of tax-deferred return of capital. The cash distributed to Common Shareholders in excess of the Fund's earnings and profits (as computed for tax purposes) would be treated as a tax-deferred return of capital, reducing a Common Shareholder's tax basis in the Fund's Common Shares and generating capital gain to the extent the distributions exceed that basis.

Until recently this fund has been extremely successful in fulfilling the goal of 100% return of capital distributions.

Source: JMF Distributions from SEC Form N-CSR, page 28

For the calendar year 2018, distributions were split almost 50/50 between qualified dividends and return of capital. However, as we will see below, this has little impact overall on the tax advantage received by the owner. Both qualified dividends and long term capital gains have tax rates of 15% for the mass affluent, so the only the only thing taken away from the shareholders is the decision of when to pay the 15% tax. By design, the structure of the fund guarantees successful tax advantage.

The "Fundamentals "- When 10% is not 10%

Source: Wormwood Motors from the movie Miltilda by Sony Pictures, 1996 from carbuzz.com

Go to your broker's website and pull up a detailed quote for JMF. There, since it is a closed end fund, you should find information about the premium/discount that the fund is trading at, and the yield. First think you need to know is that those numbers are misleading.

First, return of capital exaggerates yield. For example, a $10 per share fund that distributes $1.00 per year will be shown as having a yield of 10%. However, if $0.50 of that cash distribution is a return of capital, then the return on your investment is actually much less.

Scenario 1 - 50% Return of Capital

Quarters Owned Market Price Cost Basis Distribution Qualified Dividend Return of Capital Broker's Yield Return on Investment 0 $ 10.00 $ 10.00 $ - $ - $ - 0% 0.00% 1 $ 10.00 $ 10.00 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.00% 2 $ 10.00 $ 9.88 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.06% 3 $ 10.00 $ 9.75 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.13% 4 $ 10.00 $ 9.63 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.19% 5 $ 10.00 $ 9.50 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.26% 6 $ 10.00 $ 9.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.33% 7 $ 10.00 $ 9.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.41% 8 $ 10.00 $ 9.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.48% 9 $ 10.00 $ 9.00 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.56% 10 $ 10.00 $ 8.88 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.63% 11 $ 10.00 $ 8.75 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.71% 12 $ 10.00 $ 8.63 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.80% 13 $ 10.00 $ 8.50 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.88% 14 $ 10.00 $ 8.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 5.97% 15 $ 10.00 $ 8.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 6.06% 16 $ 10.00 $ 8.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 6.15% 17 $ 10.00 $ 8.00 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 6.25% 18 $ 10.00 $ 7.88 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 6.35% 19 $ 10.00 $ 7.75 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 6.45% 20 $ 10.00 $ 7.63 $ 0.25 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 10% 6.56%

However, if the entire cash distribution is a return of capital then the return on your investment is not captured until the final sale, and the yield is virtually meaningless.

Scenario 1 - 100% Return of Capital

Quarters Owned Market Price Cost Basis Distribution Qualified Dividend Return of Capital Broker's Yield Return on Investment 0 $ 10.00 $ 10.00 $ - $ - $ - 0% 0% 1 $ 10.00 $ 10.00 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 2 $ 10.00 $ 9.75 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 3 $ 10.00 $ 9.50 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 4 $ 10.00 $ 9.25 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 5 $ 10.00 $ 9.00 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 6 $ 10.00 $ 8.75 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 7 $ 10.00 $ 8.50 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 8 $ 10.00 $ 8.25 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 9 $ 10.00 $ 8.00 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 10 $ 10.00 $ 7.75 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 11 $ 10.00 $ 7.50 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 12 $ 10.00 $ 7.25 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 13 $ 10.00 $ 7.00 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 14 $ 10.00 $ 6.75 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 15 $ 10.00 $ 6.50 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 16 $ 10.00 $ 6.25 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 17 $ 10.00 $ 6.00 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 18 $ 10.00 $ 5.75 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 19 $ 10.00 $ 5.50 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0% 20 $ 10.00 $ 5.25 $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 10% 0%

In both cases, the total return is less than the claimed 10%

Scenario 1 - 50% Return of Capital

Market price has been steady at $10 per share. Investor has reduced the cost basis by the total of the return of capital distributions ($2.50) to $7.50. The investor has paid taxes on the $2.50 qualified distributions at a 15% rate for a total of $0.375. Upon sale, the investor has a tax liability of 15% or $0.375 on the $2.50 long term capital gain. Therefore, total return is the difference of $2.50 gain minus $0.75 in taxes divided by $7.50 cost basis or 42.5%. That is an annualized rate of 7.34%

Scenario 2 - 100% Return of Capital

Again, market price has been steady at $10 per share. Investor has reduced the cost basis by the total of the return of capital distributions ($5.00) to $5.00. Upon sale, the investor has a tax liability of 15% or $0.75 on the $5.00 long term capital gain. Therefore, total return is the difference of $5.00 gain minus $0.75 in taxes divided by $5.00 cost basis or 42.5%. That is an annualized rate of 7.34%

Academics will tell us that of course after tax yield will be lower than the broker advertised 10% because of taxes. After tax yields are calculated:

After Tax Yield = Pre Tax Yield x (1 - Tax Rate)

However, that would imply that the return should be 8.5% annualized, not 7.34%

Problems Inherent to the Model

Closed end funds are unique creations. Truth is, they are created with a dual purpose. First is to meet a perceived need in the investment community. In the case of JMF, it is to provide what is perceived as tax advantage income from a popular product, Master Limited Partnerships, which is diversified and very liquid.

The second is for the investment firm and advisor to make money. And, let me tell you, Nuveen makes some good money off of this product.

Now, I'm not saying that is a bad thing. These people have bills to pay and families with needs to be met. They are doing their best to provide good service to investors. They follow all the rules and have been very successful in doing what they have said they were going to do. And, above all, they have been honest about it.

Here is their disclosure on conflict of interest:

"Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC ("NFALLC"), the Fund's investment adviser, is responsible for determining the Fund's overall investment strategy and its implementation, including the use of leverage and hedging. Advisory Research, Inc. ("ARI"), the Fund's sub-adviser, oversees the day-to-day operations of the Fund. ARI's MLP & Energy Infrastructure Team (hereinafter referred to as the "MLP Team") will be responsible for investing the Fund's Managed Assets. The Fund pays NFALLC a management fee (which in turn pays ARI a portion of its fee) based on a percentage of Managed Assets, which includes the proceeds realized from the fund's use of leverage. As a result, NFALLC may have a conflict of interest in determining whether to use or increase leverage.

Overall, the management fee is expensive - 1.12%. It is tiered and based upon both assets under management and complexity. Details on how it is calculated are disclosed in the annual filing. However, relative to other managed funds, expenses of 1.12% is pretty reasonable, so no one can say that Nuveen is overcharging for their services as investment advisor.

The firm is also honest in disclosing that leverage works both ways. From the latest annual report, interest costs are rising and were 2.7% at the end of the reporting year. It's not known to what extent reliance on leverage has been responsible for the fund achieving 100% return of capital distributions in the past, but the advisor and sub-advisor have obviously not abused leverage just to goose fees. On an available credit line of $230MM the fund had borrowed only $170MM.

Nevertheless, no matter how good the management firm is, how much leverage is or is not used, and how often they meet their stated goal of providing 100% tax deferred return of capital distributions, the real bottom line for investors is ... well the bottom line.

Fact doesn't always follow theory - Historical Return

Source: Toast + Cat = Antigravity by Rayyzo from MemeCenter.com

In theory, the fund takes investor monies and invests in master limited partnerships. When the fund received distributions from the MLP's they account for it as a return of capital and pass the funds through to the investor. This in turn reduces the investor cost basis, allowing them to defer taxes until sale.

Were things to work perfectly, the fund (since it is closed) would continually mark down NAV as distributions are passed through until reaching a point where all further distributions are immediately taxable as long term capital gains.

In a perfect world, NAV would trend toward zero while market price remained steady at an ever increasing premium based upon steady interest rates and stable inflation expectations.

In real life, this has not been the case. To repeat, here is a graphic from above for convenience sake.

Source: JMF Distributions from SEC Form N-CSR, page 28

At issue, the fund had a NAV o of $20.22. Since then, the fund has distributed a total of $6.92, including two $0.25 per share distributions in 2019. Of that amount, $6.10 has been a return of capital (ROC). Latest NAV f was approximately $10.46. Total return can be calculated by adding net distributions to current NAV, subtracting beginning NAV, and deciding the total by remaining cost basis.

(NAV f + Distributions - NAV o ) / (NAV o - ROC) (10.45 + 6.92 - 20.22) / (20.22 - 6.1) (-2.84) / 14.12 -0.2011 or -20.11%

Annualized, that has been a 4.4% loss.

If we want to look at market prices, at issued the fund opened at $20.89. Since then, the fund has distributed a total of $6.92, including two $0.25 per share distributions in 2019. Of that amount, $6.10 has been a return of capital. Current price was approximately $9.27. Total return can be calculated by adding net distributions to current price, subtracting beginning price, and deciding the total by remaining cost basis.

(P f + Distributions - P o ) / (P o - ROC) (9.27 + 6.92 - 20.89) / (20.89 - 6.1) (-4.70) / 14.79 -0.3178 or -31.78%

Annualized, that has been a 7.4% loss.

Conclusion

When this fund hit the street, Nuveen's goal was to provide investors with a 6% yield that would be tax deferred over time. Because there are more variables in the market that anyone can control, what Nuveen has accomplished is creating an unrealized loss of 4.4% annually. And investors that bought this fund when issued have unrealized losses of 7.4% annually.

So, with a better understanding of what the fund is how the fund works, Why would you buy it? Very Similar conclusions can be made to the sister fund Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP), but that's for another time.

Source: Water vortex image by AnTech LTD from Twitter.com

Outlook

I'm still not convinced that interest rates are going to be cut in the coming months. And even if they are, borrowing costs have already risen. So I do not see costs associated with the fund leverage going down. As a result, I believe that the distribution will continue to be cut over time. However, by doing so, I think Nuveen will be able to continue providing tax deferred return of capital to its investors.

I am very convinced that NAV will continue to decrease. As I explained, this is a nature of the beast. As long as Nuveen treats cash distributions from the underlying investments as a return of capital, NAV must go down.

I am also convinced that the discount to NAV will remain. I won't make predictions of secondary offerings, although I am sure there are some corporate actions in the midterm future of this fund. Whether it is additional shares, reverse split, or merger with another fund, no one knows. But I do know that market price will seek towards zero over time.

That said, I see no reason to buy this fund. However, don't take that as a suggestion to short it either. Even if your broker allows you to sell short closed end funds, you would be on the hook for all the cash distributions while short. Combining that liability with borrow fees really limits potential profits from going short.

Finally, if you already own this fund, now might be a good time to re-evaluate why. Take a look at some of the underlying MLP's Nuveen has the fund invested in. Might one of those be a better fit? Are there other income generating funds out there with better outlooks? REITs? BDC's?

Maybe now is the time to start looking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.