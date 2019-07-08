Domtar Corporation: A Solid Income And Capital Appreciation Play

The Paper Segment of the business is currently hot, with margin expansion in the business. This is supporting solid earnings for the firm in 2019 and 2020.

Investment Thesis

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is a solid investment for an income investor with a 4.25% dividend yield at current prices. There is also capital appreciation of at least 26% expected. The firm is benefiting from its largest segment the 'Paper Segment' having very favourable market conditions and a strong balance sheet that allows the firm to be flexible around growth and return money back to shareholders.

Catalysts

Paper Segment

Paper is one of the largest segments for the firm, along with Pulp representing 83% of total revenue. The paper segment is facing positive market conditions at the moment, which are bullish for UFS in at least the medium term. The market doesn't seem to be accounting for these with its current P/E ratio (as discussed in the valuation section). The solid conditions have meant that the firm has run of fully of paper operations capacity. There are several paper operations operating at record production levels. The solid cost performance has also meant a margin expansion by 2.5%. The paper division earnings are higher from the firm being able to charge higher prices as well. This is a positive for earnings moving forward and will lead to an increase in the EPS. The average paper price is a $30 per ton higher, with a $60 per ton increase in March for 2 million tons in quarter 2. The positive market and the ability to increase prices support higher earnings and EPS for UFS, which will sustain the share price moving forward. There are huge backlogs in the paper business, and the supply is limited due to competitors having to shut capacity. This positions UFS well to take the increased demand from customers.

In the quarter, EBITDA improved by $205 million as a result of a solid 2018 backlog and these paper increases starting to show in the earnings. These strong earnings highlight the additional volume momentum, accelerating price realisations, and strong results in the paper division with margin expansion.

Dividends

UFS is most attractive for an income investor with the 4.25% yield that it currently offers. In 2018, this full dividend was $1.72 per share, while the EPS was $4.50. This year and the next, the EPS is set to be over $5. If we calculate the Dividend Payout Ratio conservatively with the $4.50 figure, then we get a solid dividend payout ratio of 38%. This shows how safe the dividend is, which is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

Solid Balance Sheet

UFS has a solid balance sheet which allows it to chase after numerous opportunities for growth, including in North America and Europe. These will be positive for EPS moving forward. The firm is committed to having a flexible growth strategy from smart investments in the best assets as well as returning money to shareholders. This is with a flexible growth strategy. UFS has a low level of debt with a Debt/Equity ratio of 0.33. Along with this, the firm has a Current Ratio of 2.2, which highlights a secure liquidity position that ensures the firm will stay in business.

Valuation

As well as being a solid income investment, the firm also has capital appreciation ahead of it. The firm is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 8.76, while the average P/E over the last 10 years has been around 13.26. This indicates an upside of 51% from current levels, for the firm to be fairly valued at its average. The average industry multiple is around 12 by contrast. This indicates an upside of 37% from current levels.

The firm is expected to record EPS of $5.49 in 2019 and $5.07 in 2020. Taking the lower EPS in 2020, you are left with a P/E of 8.45, which is highly undervalued. The forward P/E for the full year 2019 is a shockingly low 7.8.

If we look at the firm from a technical analysis perspective, then we can see that the firm has tested the $54 two times in the previous year, which highlights a 'double top' technical analysis pattern. It's fair to assume that the stock will at least test this level again with its current undervaluation. This represents an upside of 26% from current levels.

We believe that UFS in the short term will deliver over a 4.25% yield from current levels, while offering 26% market-beating upside in the next year while you wait for the capital appreciation.

Risks

The firm faces intense competition from US, Canadian, and European producers for many of its product lines. Some of them have greater financial resources and lower production costs than the company, which could allow them to compete with UFS and take market share, although we could argue UFS has a solid balance sheet and the reputation to compete with them. The firm is vulnerable to long-term declines in its Paper products business, which is losing out to competing technologies or materials. The firm is looking to diversify its earnings to offset this secular decline in the North American paper business. This should potentially make the firm even more attractive to investors in the long term. The pulp and paper businesses are also highly cyclical by nature, so although the paper industry is doing so well now, it may not do as well in a couple of years. This can cause a variance in earnings, which a long-term investor should take note of. The firm's largest customer represents 10% of its business in 2018. This company is Staples. It's a very uncertain business environment out there, where even a company like Toys“R”Us can go out of business. A more diversified customer base would be more positive for earnings moving forward.

Conclusion

UFS offers a solid dividend yield of 4.25% at current levels and should return at least 26% in the upcoming year. This is at least a 30% return. The firm is undervalued and has the balance sheet to navigate any potential issues it may have in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.