Whitecap Resources: 8% Fully Covered Yield With 100% Upside Potential

The current dividend yield is 8% and consumes just 22% of cash flow at current strip prices.

Whitecap resources is stuck near its all-time lows as investors move away from oil and gas sector.

Note: All Amounts disclosed are in Canadian dollars unless indicated as USD

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) is an intermediate oil and gas producer that has shown spectacular growth over the last decade.

Even though oil prices are significantly below levels seen in 2014, Whitecap's cash flow in 2018 was 40% higher than what it achieved in 2014. This has been managed through a steady focus on low operational costs and early acquisition of high quality acreage. The market however has decided to look the other way and the stock is hovering near is 52 week lows.

We take a deeper dive to see if this one merits an investment and whether its massive dividend yield of 8% is sustainable.

Company Profile

Whitecap has grown to a midcap tier size while focusing on producing high netback liquids and staying (mostly) out of low netback natural gas.

In May of this year it raised its dividend and now the dividend yield is 8.0%. Unlike many other energy companies, Whitecap pays its dividends monthly.

Current metrics

For 2019 Whitecap forecasts $1.56 in funds flow per share at $55 WTI USD oil prices.

The dividend will consume just about 22% of total funds flow. Investors in the REIT space might equate this funds flow with the funds from operation (FFO) measure that REITs present. While there are some similarities funds flow is not exactly comparable. Real Estate does require maintenance to keep it producing the same amount of cash flow but the bulk of that amount is passed on to tenants and the amounts are mostly modest in relation to incoming cash flow. In the case of oil and gas the amounts required to keep production flat are substantially larger. You can see in the above slide that Whitecap will be spending $450 million on development capital for a total payout ratio of 91% (dividends plus development capital). It is important to note that Whitecap will deliver 5-8% growth in production using this number.

While there are many different variables here including the Canadian dollar exchange rate and relative differentials, we can extrapolate that at approximately $45/barrel of WTI USD, Whitecap can keep production flat and fully fund the dividend.

Reasons to love this stock over here

Whitecap's valuation is incredibly compressed relative to its history. At these prices it is hard to see how things don't work out from a total return perspective.

Whitecap has also gotten relatively cheap versus the large cap companies in the space. Below we show a chart plotting the difference between Whitecap's price to cash flow and Canadian Natural Resources' (CNQ) price to cash flow.

The company sees value here and renewed its buyback program. In addition, four different insiders bought the stock in the market.

In fact they have been at all different time points throughout the year.

The company's debt is long dated and there are no near term maturities.

Whitecap also has a large pool of undrilled locations and most of these payout in under 1 year at current strip prices.

Why you need some energy in your portfolio

Energy is hated. There is no question about that. Outside of a the supermajors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), the returns have been abysmal. The reason these two stocks have done well is because they are part of a lot more dividend oriented ETFs that get passive inflow of money. But the bulk of the sector is hated and Canadian oil plays even more so. We can see below the weight of the energy sector in the S&P 500 approaching the lows seen at the height of the dotcom bust.

Commodities in general are also showing capitulation extremes.

These are points from where we have had historic outperformance of commodities versus regular equities.

While there are many arguments against investing in energy, we think these have been overhyped. Electric Vehicle sales have been often cited as a reason for avoiding oil and gas, but even exceptionally strong growth rates would allow these vehicles to start reducing the internal combustion engine or ICE fleetno earlier than 2034!

We had also previously shown that Saudi Arabia will have a balanced budget at $93 WTI USD oil.

Since Saudi Arabia's Riyal is pegged to the US dollar, any weakness in the US dollar will jump its import prices and further increase the breakeven price. While we don't Saudi Arabia will get its $93 USD breakeven price, we think the path for oil prices over the medium term is higher as US dollar weakens over time.

Conclusion & price target

Whitecap is incredibly cheap and the heavy insider buying alongside the 8% dividend yield makes this one of the more compelling energy plays. The company can withstand $45-$50 USD without cutting its dividend but we don't think oil will average anywhere close to that as both the middle east and Permian oil supplies are very vulnerable to sub $50 USD oil.

We think $65 USD oil is far more likely over the medium term and with an expected funds flow of $1.81, we don't think it is unreasonable to expect a 5X multiple on that. That gives us a price target of $9.00, which is about 100% higher from here. Another way to look at it is that the company will generate $750 million of funds flow at that price of oil. About $350 million of that is what is required to keep production flat. That leaves $400 million in free cash flow. If we insist on a 10% free cash flow yield then the market cap should be $4.0 billion, which also works out to a $9.50 price target.

Tax note: The dividends will have 15% tax withholding for US citizens, but you are given a tax credit for those amounts. Also, to the best of our knowledge, no taxes are withheld inside IRAs or Roth IRAs.

