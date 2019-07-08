Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020

Introduction

For a comprehensive but concise analysis of Marathon’s business, here is a recent Seeking Alpha article. (No need for me to reinvent the wheel.) However, it did not even mention the potential impact of IMO 2020, and that is the focus of this article.

I have written articles about Valero and Phillips 66 in relation to IMO 2020, so there is no need for me to repeat any of that information, which provides some discussion of the regulation and expected impacts on U.S. refining.

First Signs of IMO 2020 Impact

The transition to low sulfur fuel oil has already begun. Refiners have begun building inventories of low sulfur fuel in the U.S. As of the week ending June 28, 2019, stocks were 9 % higher than a year ago.

It was postulated that the value of high sulfur residual fuel would become nearly worthless as the transition of marine fuels to low sulfur fuel oil. However, straight run fuel oil with 0.5% sulfur is now more expensive than Brent crude in northwest Europe for the first time in five years.

Refiners operating complex plants with hydrocrackers and hydrotreaters can remove the high sulfur to produce IMO-compliant marine fuels. ExxonMobil recently announced it is ready to supply a new range of low-sulfur Engineered Marine Fuels to help ship operators comply with the rule.

Well-Positioned Among U.S. Refiners

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Chief Executive Gary Heminger said the switch to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel for ships would not be a shock to the global oil refining industry. On a conference call, Heminger said, “Our Garyville coker match project remains on schedule to complete the first phase in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the second phase in the first quarter of 2020 to take advantage of the new IMO bunker fuel requirements.”

He also said, “The LARIC project at our Los Angeles refinery remains on track to be completed in early 2020 and will increase our ability to produce higher value distillates.”

Marathon Galveston Bay claims to be the second largest refinery in the U.S. with a Nelson Complexity index ranking above 15. It is type of facility Platts expects will ramp up distillate output after IMO 2020.

In its corporate presentation, MPC claims to be well-positioned for the new regs. It has more Resid Upgrading and Distillate Hydrotreating Capacity than its peers.

Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co (TPH) said in a March report that demand for low-sulfur fuels could double earnings in 2020 from 2017 levels for complex refiners like Marathon and Valero Energy Corp, (VLO).

However, MPC has diversified away from refining. In the June presentation, it shows that 50% of EBITDA. This implies that the benefit of a refining gain due to IMO 2020 will be more limited on its share price.

In addition, many of its refineries are inland. This limits supplying and exporting the marine-compliant fuel as well.

Conclusions

MPC is well-positioned to profit from IMO 2020, as they claim. However, though the diversification of the business may be very positive overall, it will limit the Company’s EBIDA impact from refining. And its refining capacity at seaports is somewhat limited. I will compare the refiners I analyze at the end of this series of reports.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.