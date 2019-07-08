AutoZone Is A Pretty Good 'Sit And Wait' Stock

AutoZone should be quite resistant to both recessions and Amazon.

AutoZone does not pay a dividend, which means no taxes, reinvestment and decisions. You can "sit on your ass" and do nothing.

EPS has grown from 0.19 in 1990 to over 55 today. There is still a long runway left as the market is still quite fragmented.

Overview

Charlie Munger once said that the perfect stock is the one that makes you "sit on your ass" and do nothing. I believe AutoZone (AZO) is one such stock: there is no dividend that requires reinvestment; instead the management is buying back shares. The result is an 83% drop in outstanding shares since 1998. Coupled with organic growth, this has led to a massive increase in EPS from 0.19 in 1990 to over 55 today.

In this article, I give 16 reasons as to why I believe this is a good stock to own for the long-term. Regrettably, I decided to invest in another stock in 2017 when AutoZone fell 40% due to the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-effect. I expect to add AutoZone in my portfolio later.

Ranking is random, and not necessarily in importance:

Reason Number 1: The Business model

AutoZone is the leading seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories via about 6,200 stores. It has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil with 570 and 20 stores respectively. The parts are mainly meant for DIY mechanics.

AutoZone was founded by Pitt Hyde and went public in 1991, but has always aimed to be run like a family valued business. Its origins can be traced back to his grandfather who started out as a grocery wholesaler in 1907. The first AutoZone shop opened in 1979, and this business was spun off in 1986. In 2018 Mr. Hyde decided to step down from the board of directors. He already stepped down as CEO back in 1997, and this shows he has succeeded in passing on the corporate culture to his successors.

The business model is simple and easy to understand. The runway is still long, both in the US and abroad. It has scaled up the business well and it can continue for a long time: the auto parts market is still quite fragmented (see later). The four biggest players have obtained scale and increased barriers to entry.

Its success is a testimony to the business model (and management).

Reason Number 2: A Fragmented Market That Is Becoming Less Fragmented

Historically the car business was very fragmented. However, the four biggest chains (AutoZone, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), GPC (GPC) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)) are gaining market share. This gives it scale and leverage which are passed on to the customers. Small players have a hard time competing.

During the fiscal second-quarter presentation of 2019, management estimated it is gaining market share, but still only has a 3% market share (source: Auto Care Association Fact Book 2019). This means the runway is still long.

As the market becomes less fragmented, the biggest retailers grow and obtain scale and leverage. For example, inventory is mainly financed by vendors as accounts payable are consistently higher than the inventory (we can call this a "float" from the vendors/suppliers): AutoZone can sell a product to the customer before it pays the bill to the vendor. This is effectively cash the company can use to grow.

Reason Number 3: Historical Performance

AutoZone has outperformed the S&P 500 massively:

Source: Yahoo Finance! and my own calculations. Logarithmic scale.

$10,000 invested in January 1993 is worth $560,000 in AutoZone and only $109,000 in SPY.

If we look at the logarithmic performance and five-year rolling CAGR, we get this chart:

Source: Yahoo Finance! and my own calculations. Logarithmic scale.

The right axis shows the five-year rolling CAGR, and this has been mostly above 10%. Total CAGR since the IPO in 1991 has been a quite hefty 18%. The CAGR over the last 10 and 5 years are 22 and 17% respectively.

The reason for the outperformance is of course improvement in the fundamentals. This logarithmic chart shows the growth in EPS:

Source: Annual reports. Logarithmic chart.

EPS has grown from 0.19 in 1990 to over 55 today (TTM, not shown). That is a massive CAGR of 21%. The right axis shows the five-year rolling return CAGR of the EPS growth. As we can see, EPS is still growing at 10%.

The growth is due to massive buybacks (see later) and an increase in operational margins:

Source: Annual reports. Left axis is in %.

Growth is mainly organic via openings of new stores:

Source: Annual reports.

The pink line is five-year rolling growth in new stores (right axis).

Reason Number 4: Management

CEO William Rhodes has served as CEO since 2005, guiding the company very well through the biggest economic contraction in 2008/09 since the depression in the '30s. He has been employed in the company since 1994.

Most of the executive management is recruited internally and has a long career before being an executive. It understands the culture, the "customer satisfaction" (see below).

Management has chosen not give any financial guidance, which I believe is a good thing.

It is dedicated to build shareholder value. Return on invested capital is superb and cash is returned to shareholders via buybacks (more later).

Reason Number 5: Alignment Between Shareholders And Management

The directors and executives control and own about 2.8% of the shares (see page 13 of the proxy statement). In addition, the founder owns 1.8% of the shares (he is currently neither an executive nor board member).

The majority of executive remuneration is skewed away from base salary, which constituted less than 20% of CEO remuneration and about 25% of other executive compensation in fiscal 2018. The remainder is split between annual and long-term incentives paid in the form of shares, stock options, and cash awards.

Because of the massive buybacks, insiders are gaining market share (almost like an LBO).

Reason Number 6: AutoZone Puts The Customer First - Value For The Customer

I believe the only purpose of a company is to serve its customers and indirectly the community. Profits and shareholder value are the result of adding value to the customers, not a goal in itself.

Hence, one of the most important questions to ask before an investment is this: Does the business create any value for the customers? If so, then a competitive advantage is much more durable. I believe AutoZone does. Amazon offers cheaper prices, but still customers go to AutoZone. The reason is customers often need help in picking the right parts and making the correct diagnose (more about this later). This means AutoZone adds value to the customer.

The overriding principle throughout the organization is to put the customer first - always. The aim is to exceed customers' expectations, and it starts with everyone's title which includes "customer satisfaction".

There is a Pledge that drives the entire company, and which it shares at every meeting:

AutoZoners always put customers first! We know our parts and products. Our stores look great! We've got the best merchandise at the right price.

This is a strong commitment to customer service.

Reason Number 7: Buybacks/Capital Allocation

Charlie Munger said the perfect stock is the one that "lets you sit and wait". Why? Because value investing requires work. You spend time deciding and finding an attractive stock, and later you need to spend time deciding when to sell. The same thing goes for dividends: When you receive a dividend, you need to spend time to reinvest it. Because this requires many decisions over long periods of time, Charlie Munger prefers to find good stocks and just "sit on it". This requires only one decision.

AutoZone is close to a perfect "sit on your ass" stock. It does not pay a tax inefficient and inflexible dividend and has no intention to do so. Dividends are usually taxed and most likely reinvested at a premium to book value (but paid out from book value), making long-term compounding more difficult. Given a reasonable valuation multiple, buybacks are usually more efficient.

Instead of a dividend, AutoZone prefers to buy back shares. It started the buyback program in 1998, and since then, outstanding shares have declined from 154 million to 26 million as of today. That is a massive reduction of 83%:

Source: Annual reports. Logarithmic chart.

According to my calculations, it has spent 19.4 billion on buybacks from 1998 to 2019. In comparison, the market cap was about $3 billion back in 1998. From 2009 up to 2019, $13.1 billion is spent on buybacks. That is half of the current market cap of $26 billion.

Many companies slow down or suspend buybacks during economic contractions. AutoZone does not. From the end of 2007 until end of 2009, it bought back 20% of the shares when share prices fell a little. The same thing happened in 2017 when the share price fell 40%: AutoZone bought back 8% of the shares. I believe the stewardship is close to exemplary.

Furthermore, management has gradually increased the return on invested capital:

Data by YCharts

Reason Number 8: Resistant To Amazon

In 2017, Amazon decided to enter the lucrative after-sales market and subsequently sent AutoZone's share price down 40%. However, so far Amazon has had just a small effect on the DIY market.

AutoZone can deliver quicker than Amazon (delivery is guaranteed on the same day for many of its parts), and its employees can help them in picking the right parts. Furthermore, AutoZone offers free tools customers can use to diagnose what is wrong with the car. There are simply more important factors than price.

Reason Number 9: Aging Car Park And More Mileage

Management believes the two most important metrics that have the closest correlation to its market growth are miles driven and the number of seven-year old or older vehicles on the road. The more miles driven, the more likely the need to service and maintenance.

According to Morningstar, the average age of the vehicle park has increased from 10.6 years in 2010 to 11.7 in 2018.

Source: Business Insider

Clearly there has been a tailwind in the ageing car park. AutoZone expects the aging vehicle population to continue as consumers keep their cars longer in an effort to save money. In 2018 new car sales declined 1.5%, the first decrease since 2009.

At the same time, average mile driven has increased a few percentage points, although average mile driven per car has dropped slightly:

Source: Wolfstreet.com

Reason Number 10: Recession Proof

No stock is of course completely immune to an economic contraction, but AutoZone has the characteristics to do really well. In an economic contraction, new car sales go down and people keep their old cars. Thus, DIY should bolster sales.

During the crisis of 2008/09, AutoZone did really well: From the end of July 2008 until the bottom in March 2009, the share price increased from US$130 to US$145. The lowest price was US$84 in November 2008.

Revenue increased 5.7% in 2008 and 4.5% in 2009. Because of the buybacks, the EPS increased more: 17% in both years. That is pretty impressive considering most businesses really struggled.

During the turmoil in the fourth quarter of 2018, AutoZone didn't budge either: the share price went up.

Reason Number 11: Less Likely Ill-Managed M&A

Its growth is done slowly and funded organically. There is no history of big M&A, which personally I'm very skeptical about.

However, back in 2012 and 2014, AutoZone acquired AutoAnything and IMC. This did not end well, and both businesses are sold with losses. In 2018 goodwill was written off with $193 million because of these acquisitions. The management gained some valuable (an expensive) lessons, and it will most likely stick to organic growth.

Reason Number 12: The Employees

The employees are important for the success of AutoZone, and their "expertise" is a barrier to cheaper DIY competitors.

At Indeed, Autozone gets a 3.6 mark out of 5 (a ranking for employers). On Glassdoor, it gets a 3.9 out of 5, which is pretty good. As comparison, Costco (COST) gets 4, a company hailed for its good treatment of employees (see my article on Costco from June).

Reason number 13: Shareholders Are Increasingly Long-Term

Management has indicated it does not want to split its shares, just like Buffett in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Because of the high price and lower number of outstanding shares, the shareholders are increasingly becoming long term. Thus, it's easier for management to focus on long-term performance and less on short term.

For comparison, 0.15% of Berkshire B and 0.4% of Markel's (MKL) shares are traded daily. For AutoZone the number is 1.1% and falling.

Reason Number 14: Capital Light Business

History shows that capital light businesses over time mostly perform better than capital extensive. For every dollar in sales, $0.12 ends up in free cash flow. CAPEX to revenue is at 4.5%.

Because of constant new shop openings, the maintenance CAPEX is at 65%, while 35% comes from growth CAPEX.

Reason number 15: Inflation Hedged

Historically, AutoZone has had no problems in passing on increased prices. Management points out that car maintenance is not much of an option in most cases.

Reason Number 16: Valuation

AutoZone is trading at a fair to high multiple:

Data by YCharts

Forward PE is around 17 and the lowest among peers:

Data by YCharts

What About The Seemingly Weak Balance Sheet?

The stock is a cash flow play, not an asset play. Shareholders own no assets because of negative shareholder equity. Most stocks are valued primarily on earnings, not their assets or book value. Tangible book values are low in most blue-chip stocks because of intangibles. Tangibles are mostly relevant for just a few industries.

However, there is value in the balance sheet: Each store is generating about $354K in EBITDA, while it is valued at $680K in the balance sheet. A ratio of 1.92 indicates a lot of hidden value.

The reason for negative equity is of course the massive buybacks, which reduce equity, and they exceed what investors initially paid up for the business. The capital is simply returned back to shareholders, not via dividends, but via flexible buybacks (you can decide yourself to keep or sell your shares - a dividend leaves no options). Is this good or bad? I would say this is a good sign, not a bad one, and reflects the company's smart capital allocation that has created tremendous amounts of value for shareholders.

Furthermore, AutoZone has deliberately leveraged its balance sheet because it's cheaper to borrow than use equity. Current long-term debt is at $5 billion, which is 2.3x EBITDA. Interest expense is about $180 million a year. Net cash from operating operations was $2.08 billion for 2018, so there is very low risk of default.

Debt covenants are based on debt to EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based compensation expense) and are set at 2.5x. This ratio has been constant at least the last seven years.

The debt is mainly rated as Baa1 and above, which means rating agencies are not worried about negative equity.

Goodwill is just $300 million, or less than 3% of the total assets. About half the properties are owned and the rest leased, and valued at cost, which probably means some "hidden" value.

Risks

There is of course a slight chance for the business model being disrupted, but I believe this is not a big threat at the moment. In the future we can expect autonomous cars and more electric cars, but they all need to be repaired even though electric cars require less parts. But this is the same trend that has been for decades for fossil cars as well: cars are more complex and require more expensive repairs. This trend is something AutoZone has adapted to successfully before. After all, all cars need brakes, wipers, heaters, ball bearings, lights, paint, lens and interior parts, etc.

Conclusion

AutoZone is growing, opening new stores and buying back shares. Growth has slowed down a bit as the company matures, but still EPS grows at 10%. Management expects aging vehicle population to continue as consumers want to save money, and thus car parts should be in demand.

At today's valuation, the tailwind from multiple expansion seems a bit limited, and thus future growth will much likely move in tandem with the EPS growth: around 9-13%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence and investment research or consult a financial professional. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities.