BlackBerry: Not A Value Stock

BlackBerry is not as cheap as it first appears to be.

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (BB) is a very interesting company. Its stock has many of the trademarks of a value stock, such as being out of favor and highly shorted. But when it boils down to it, there is simply not enough at play to make it a compelling investment.

What Is Value Investing?

Value investing is a broad school. And even its disciples don't fully agree on what defines them. Without getting too caught up in the weeds, value investing is attempting to buy a stock for less than it's worth; buying with a large margin of safety.

Consequently, herein lies the problem for BlackBerry's shareholder. I contend that BlackBerry ultimately does not have this critically necessary margin of safety incorporated in its share price.

Going All Out In Cylance

During its recent past, BlackBerry shareholders were staunch defenders of its stock, arguing that its balance sheet was rock solid and that no rational mind could argue that it was not a value stock, because it simply had so much cash.

As of today, a markedly different picture emerges as BlackBerry deployed its coffer to acquire Cylance for $1.4 billion. This tactic has left BlackBerry with approximately $400 million of net cash.

Further confounding the issue at hand, is that Cylance's growth rates which were hitting close to triple digits growth rates during fiscal 2019 are now being guided for fiscal 2020 to be in the 25% to 30% growth rate range.

The level of deceleration is unsettling - there is no question about that. Further complicating issues is that it transpires that at the time of the Cylance acquisition, a virus was responsible for the abnormal uptick in revenue in Cylance.

So here we are left with two further questions, which go largely unanswered. What are Cylance's actual sustainable growth rates? And what is the likely impact of CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) on BlackBerry?

To both of these questions, CEO John Chen passionately defends BlackBerry's move into this space, arguing that he could not foresee a scenario where CrowdStrike could maintain that elevated pace of growth and that BlackBerry would do all it could to get Cylance's growth rates to be towards the top end of the 25% to 30% guided growth rate.

Valuation - Still An Unclear Path To Victory

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

As a value investor, when I'm presented with the above table, my first impulse was that BlackBerry is very cheap, particularly when compared with the competition.

But at the same time, we must consider a few different aspects. Firstly, that BlackBerry is a more mature company which attracts a very different sort of shareholder than that which would get involved with a recently IPO'd stock.

The next question and more relevant question is, whether BlackBerry is indeed a value stock? Congruent with the rest of this piece, I find it difficult to come out with a clear cut answer.

On the one hand, on the face of it, there appears to be enough despondent sentiment reflected in the share price to at least make one consider that BlackBerry might be a value stock.

On the other hand, we should be mindful that despite BlackBerry trading with a 4x multiple to revenues, which is debatably cheap for a software company, we ultimately just don't know when BlackBerry will be posting GAAP profitability and with what sort of margins.

Furthermore, BlackBerry is guiding for the year ahead to post close to 20% GAAP top line growth, which when taken together with significant GAAP losses, might work well for newly IPO'd stocks at the end of a bull market, but unlikely to be as well-received for a more mature stock like BlackBerry.

Finally, more discerning investors, which might be attracted to fallen angels, looking for heavily discounted stocks are unlikely to be attracted to BlackBerry, given that for fiscal 2019, BlackBerry's free cash flow amounted to just $50 million, putting its stock trading at 80x free cash flow.

Thus, here we are once again, face to face with the cold hard fact that BlackBerry trading for close to 80x free cash flow and arguably even worse on forward metrics, which is likely to keep many but the bravest investors at bay.

Takeaway

The stock market is a no-called-strike game. You don't have to swing at everything - you can wait for your pitch. - Warren Buffett

The greatest advantage of being a value investor, at least the way I see it, is that you can let many investments go by the wayside. You don't have to jump into every position.

The game is one where it pays to be selective. To wait until the right opportunity shows up. Here, I argue that the clear-cut investment opportunity is still not present in BlackBerry.

