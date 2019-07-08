Johnson & Johnson: 8-9% Annual Total Return Potential Makes This Dividend Aristocrat A Hold

Between the 2.7% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 0.4% valuation multiple contraction, Johnson & Johnson will likely deliver annual total returns of 8.3-9.3% over the next decade.

Unfortunately, the company is trading at a 9% premium to my estimated fair value and at a 4% premium to my target price.

In addition, the company is likely to benefit from increased healthcare spending as the world grows wealthier, larger, and older. Johnson & Johnson also possesses a proven management team.

Despite the risks of being a scapegoat of the opioid crisis and the ongoing talc-based product lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson boasts the distinction of an AAA credit rating.

Having raised its dividend every year since the Kennedy administration, Johnson & Johnson is on the prestigious Dividend Kings list.

With the S&P 500 soaring 19.1% year to date, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find companies that are trading at a reasonable valuation.

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking to add to my positions in the tried and true dividend growth companies operating in necessary and growing industries. Unfortunately, most of those companies are overpriced at this point, and one such name that I believe is a bit too overpriced is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

I'll be discussing Johnson & Johnson's dividend safety and growth profile, fundamentals, and valuation. I'll also offer my predictions for annual total returns at the current price for the next decade. I'll then conclude by offering the target price Johnson & Johnson shares would need to drop to before I would consider adding to my position.

Johnson & Johnson Offers A Fantastic Blend Of Dividend Growth And Dividend Safety

I tend to prefer companies that offer a mix of dividend growth and dividend safety. After all, while dividend safety is great, it's utterly worthless if it comes with no dividend growth because inflation will slowly eat away at the purchasing power of the dividends you receive. But at the same time, a company growing its dividend at a much faster rate than it's growing its earnings signals that the dividend may eventually be at risk of a cut if the company encounters difficult times and has an elevated payout ratio.

I'll examine Johnson & Johnson's dividend safety using both the EPS payout ratio and the FCF payout ratio for its last fiscal year.

During FY 2018, the company generated $8.18 in adjusted EPS against dividends per share of $3.54 during that same time period, for an EPS payout ratio of 43.3%.

According to page 15 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K, the company generated operating cash flow of $22.201 billion against capital expenditures of $3.670 billion, for total FCF of $18.531 billion. When we factor in that the company paid $9.494 billion in dividends last fiscal year, this equates to a very safe 51.2% FCF payout ratio.

Overall, we can see that both the company's EPS and FCF payout ratios are very safe.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Unsurprisingly, Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Johnson & Johnson's dividend is as safe as they come.

The next logical consideration for us is the dividend growth potential of the company's dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that Johnson & Johnson maintains a very safe payout ratio, I believe the company will likely maintain that payout ratio over the long-term, which means that dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever earnings growth the company can deliver over the long-term.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 6.5% and 6.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, it seems reasonable to conclude that Johnson & Johnson's dividend will continue to grow around 7% a year.

Next, we'll delve into why Johnson & Johnson is likely to continue to deliver upon the above growth estimates.

Long-Term Growth Catalysts, Proven Management, And A Flawless Credit Rating

Johnson & Johnson is the largest medical conglomerate in the world. The company is comprised 260 subsidiaries in over 60 countries and is made up of the following three business segments:

Consumer: The Consumer segment includes a number of products used in the baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets. Major brands include Aveeno, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Motrin, Band-Aid, and Neosporin. The segment accounted for 12.0% of sales in 2018.

Pharmaceutical: The Pharmaceutical segment is comprised of six therapeutic areas, which include Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Notable drugs include Remicade, Stelara, Tremfya, Imbruvica, Xarelto, and Invokana. The segment accounted for 65.2% of sales in 2018.

Medical Devices: The Medical Devices segment includes a broad range of products used in the orthopaedic, surgery, interventional solutions (cardiovascular and neurovascular), and eye health fields. The company's products are distributed to wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers, and used primarily in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, and eye care professionals and clinics. Products include electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease, sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection, and vision products such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The segment accounted for the remaining 22.8% of sales in 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of the company's segments, we'll delve into the major long-term growth catalyst for the company.

Image Source: Evaluate Pharma

As I have pointed out in numerous articles, such as my article on Pfizer a few months back, the prescription drug industry is sure to boast impressive growth in the years ahead.

Not only will Johnson & Johnson benefit from increased prescription demand, but across the board, US healthcare spending is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027, expanding from 17.9% of the US economy to 19.4% during that time. This will inevitably benefit the company's Medical Devices segment as well.

Digging deeper, Johnson & Johnson possesses a promising drug pipeline within its largest segment, Pharmaceuticals.

Since 2011, 18 drugs in Johnson & Johnson's product lineup have earned approval, and the company is set to maintain a similar pace in the next several years.

Take for instance the fact that the company has over 10 possible new drugs in its late-stage pipeline that could be launched between now and 2023, and that the company also expects over 40 new indications for its existing drugs in the future. 10 of these new indications could also boost revenue in a significant way, with $500+ million boosts in revenue.

Not only does the company have a variety of drugs in its late-stage pipeline across numerous therapeutic areas, but two of the company's immunology drugs appear to be primed to continue their ascension.

The company's largest immunology drug, Stelara saw its Q1 sales increase by over 32% YOY, from a base of over $1 billion in quarterly sales in Q1 2018 to over $1.4 billion in Q1 2019. This more than offset the 20.6% YOY decline in Remicade sales, and contributed mightily to the 6.9% YOY growth for the Immunology therapeutic area.

With Stelara recently showing positive Phase 3 results in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and the company's subsidiary, Janssen submitting its application to the US FDA last December, there is reason to believe the indication for ulcerative colitis will be approved in the near future, which would considerably increase the market for Stelara.

Another promising immunology drug is Tremfya, which recently beat out Novartis' blockbuster drug, Cosentyx in a psoriasis study. 85% of those taking Tremfya achieved at least a 90% improvement in their baseline Psoriasis Area Severity Index scores compared to 70% of those in the Cosentyx arm. Given this data, Tremfya seems well positioned to steal market share from the $3.2 billion annualized Cosentyx.

Oncology continues to be a great source of strength for Johnson & Johnson, with 9% YOY growth in the therapeutic area.

Imbruvica and Darzalex posted impressive 45.5% and 33.5% YOY growth rates, respectively.

With Darzalex recently picking up a new indication, combined with Celgene's Revlimid and dexamethasone in the treatment of multiple myeloma, this adds even more momentum to a drug that is already growing like a weed.

In the case of Imbruvica, the drug has been approved for 10 indications across six diseases, but the company expects to potentially file eight new drug applications in the near future.

Not only are there long-term trends in US healthcare spending that will benefit Johnson & Johnson and its deep drug pipeline, but the company also boasts a highly experienced management team.

Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky has been with the company since 1988, where he started his career with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and advanced into positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, and management. Mr. Gorsky has served in his current role since 2012.

Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels joined the company in 2002. Prior to Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Virco and Tibotec in 2002, Paul was Chairman and CEO at Virco and Tibotec, where he led the development of breakthrough products for the treatment of HIV.

Finally, CFO Joseph Wolk has been with Johnson & Johnson for over 20 years and assumed his current role in July 2018.

Johnson & Johnson is loaded with top management that have remained loyal to the company and proven themselves capable of running a company as legendary as Johnson & Johnson.

Adding to the case for an investment in Johnson & Johnson at the right price is the fact that along with Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson is the only other US company to maintain an AAA credit rating. In an era of record buybacks in corporate America that have mostly been funded by taking on additional debt, Johnson & Johnson's level of fiscal conservatism really speaks for itself.

When we factor in the long-term trend of increased healthcare spending that will benefit Johnson & Johnson, the company's robust drug pipeline, excellent management team, and flawless credit rating, I believe it's reasonable to conclude there is a high likelihood that Johnson & Johnson will continue to steadily enrich its shareholders over the long-term.

Risks To Consider

While Johnson & Johnson is one of very few companies I would put my entire net worth into if I had to pick only one company, this doesn't mean the company is immune to risk.

The first risk facing Johnson & Johnson is that as a company deriving 88.0% of its EBIT (according to page 25 of the company's most recent 10-K) from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices segments, the company is exposed to the risk of increased pricing pressures and healthcare reform (page 5 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Any meaningful price controls imposed or significant healthcare reform enacted in the United States or other major markets could have a detrimental impact on the company's margins, thereby harming its financial results.

Additionally, the company is regularly involved in legal proceedings (i.e. patent disputes, allegations of consumer protection law violations) that cost the company significant sums to defend its reputation, and in the event the company loses any of these legal proceedings, this could mean multi billion dollar settlements (page 5 of the company's most recent 10-K).

As most are aware, Johnson & Johnson is facing a number of lawsuits stemming from allegations that its talc-based products cause cancer. In fact, there are over 13,000 talc-related lawsuits against the company. While the company has been able to avoid large legal settlements to this point by appealing, it has cost the company a great deal of money to defend itself. Although it seems likely Johnson & Johnson will escape this situation relatively unscathed in terms of legal settlements, the legal fees have been significant, and pose a short to medium-term headwind.

Expanding upon the risk to Johnson & Johnson is the fact that the state of Oklahoma has filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the company. One expert witness even stated, "I think it's fair to characterize Johnson & Johnson as a kingpin in our opioid crisis." With over 130 people dying of opioid overdoses every single day, the opioid crisis is one that can't be taken lightly. While the opioid crisis is a serious issue, the lawsuit in Oklahoma seems to assign a disproportionate blame to Johnson & Johnson, and even in a worst-case scenario, an unfavorable conclusion to this lawsuit likely wouldn't affect the safety of the company's dividend given that Johnson & Johnson is a cash flow machine and has tons of cash on its balance sheet. However, unfavorable outcomes in the talc-based product lawsuits or Oklahoma opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson could set a legal precedent and weigh on the company's growth prospects going forward.

While the Pharmaceutical segment is the most lucrative for Johnson & Johnson, it is also the one most fraught with risk (page 6 of the company's most recent 10-K). Between the threat of regulatory oversight, patent expirations, and intense competition, Johnson & Johnson's largest segment is far from a sure thing. Any number of events could result in detrimental developments to this segment, which could hamper the company's long-term growth outlook.

Although the risks above are certainly not the only risks, I believe they are the most relevant. I would refer interested readers to pages 5-10 of Johnson & Johnson's most recent 10-K for a more complete listing of the risks facing the company.

Valuation Is The Only Reason Johnson & Johnson Is A Hold Rather Than A Buy

As we're well aware, the price we pay matters drastically for a stock. It can explain how one investor purchasing a company's stock at one price can have drastically different results than another investor that paid a different price.

The first valuation metric I'll use to arrive at a fair value for shares of Johnson & Johnson is the 13 year median TTM dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, Johnson & Johnson's TTM yield of 2.60% is below its 13 year median of 2.85%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 2.85% or a fair value of $130.36 a share, Johnson & Johnson is trading at a 7.7% premium to fair value and poses 7.1% downside from its current price of $140.34 a share (as of July 5, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use to arrive at a fair value for Johnson & Johnson is the 13 year median price to free cash flow ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Johnson & Johnson's price to FCF ratio of 20.71 is well above its 13 year median of 18.60.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value price to FCF ratio of 19 or a fair value of $128.75 a share, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at a 9.0% premium to fair value and pose 8.3% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The third and final valuation method I'll use to estimate Johnson & Johnson's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM formula is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Johnson & Johnson, the current annualized dividend per share is $3.80.

The next input into the DDM formula is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required rate of return. I prefer to use a 10% rate of return because that has historically outperformed the broader market over the long-term.

The final input and most difficult input into the DDM formula is the dividend growth rate. This is because in order to reasonably estimate a company's future dividend growth rate, we must make assumptions about a company's payout ratio (and whether it will remain stable, contract, or expand), long-term earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and company fundamentals.

Taking these factors into account, I believe Johnson & Johnson's dividend growth will mirror earnings growth over the long-term.

It is for that reason I have assigned a 7% dividend growth rate to Johnson & Johnson, which gives us a fair value of $126.67 a share. This would imply that shares of the company are trading at a 10.8% premium to fair value and pose 9.7% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $128.59 a share. From the current price, this would indicate that shares of Johnson & Johnson are trading at a 9.1% premium to fair value and pose 8.4% downside.

It is worthwhile for me to mention that although I have assigned a fair value of $128.59 a share, I would be willing to pay a 5% premium for Johnson & Johnson simply because the company is legendary and rarely trades precisely at fair value, so I would be willing to pay $135 a share to add to my position. I believe $135 is the company's realistic fair value, while below $130 is my absolutely ideal buy price.

Summary: A Dividend King That's Just A Bit Outside My Price Target

Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King, having raised its dividend every year since the Kennedy administration. The company has proven its tremendous resiliency over the past half century and counting, raising its dividend through multiple recessions and military conflicts.

While Johnson & Johnson faces risks from the uncertainty of how the asbestos claim and opioid crisis will play out, the company possesses a strong business model, proven management, and an AAA credit rating.

Unfortunately, the company is above my absolute price limit of $135 a share, so it would take a 4% pullback before I would once again rate the company a buy.

At its current price, Johnson & Johnson offers a 2.7% starting yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 0.4% valuation multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 8.3-9.3% over the next decade.

At my target price of $135 a share, Johnson & Johnson would offer a 2.8% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 8.8-9.8% over the next decade, which is close enough to my required rate of return of 10% to once again rate Johnson & Johnson a buy rather than a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.