Why Wix Is A Buy While It Trades Close To All-Time High

Wix (WIX) is a SAAS company that helps bloggers, influencers, and companies build, host, and manage their websites. Wix has helped simplify a process that used to take hours to develop and reduced it to less than an hour. The company’s growth strategy is that of creating an ecosystem of tools to empower their customers in various ways. The CRM tools help them communicate with their customers while Ascend helps them in marketing and promoting their products.

Investment Thesis

This year, the company’s stock has gained by 57% and in the past three years, it has gained by more than 400%. For a stock that has been on a sustained upward trend, investors might be worried about whether it can gain some more. From a distance, they are right. Furthermore, the loss-making company with revenues of below $1 billion is currently valued at more than $7 billion. It has a pricey forward price to sales ratio of 7.50. This article will explain why the company’s stock could continue moving upwards. The bullish argument is that the fears of competition and valuation are unwarranted.

Why Wix Stock Has Been Rising

There are a number of reasons why the company’s stock has been on an upward trend. First, in general, technology stocks have outperformed the overall market. In the first six months of the year, the Nasdaq index gained by more than 22%, which was better than the Dow Jones’ 14%. This is because technology companies are seeing impressive growth.

Second, among the technology companies, those that offer SAAS services have made more gains. Examples are companies like Hubspot (HUBS), Shopify (SHOP), Twilio (TWLO), Okta (OKTA) and Zoom Video (ZM) have gained by 36%, 115%, 52%, 93%, and 43% respectively.

Third, Wix has been adding more users to its platform. The company has more than 148 million registered users. This number has grown from just 46 million in the first quarter of 2014. The number of paying customers has increased from below 1 million in Q1’14 to more than 4.1 million in Q1’19. This is an impressive growth. For a SAAS company, success is also measured on the average revenue per user. For Wix, the ARPU has increased from $137 in Q4’16 to $168 in Q1’19.

Fourth, Wix user growth has led to increase in revenues as well. The company’s annual revenues have grown from $43 million in 2012 to more than $603 million in 2018. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, the company is expected to generate revenues of $762 million, $954 million, and $1.15 billion. At the same time, the company has continued to make losses as the management invest in growth. This is something that is so common among tech and growth companies.

Reason to Buy: Competition Not an Issue

Wix operates in an industry that is crowded where there are few proprietary things. The biggest company in the industry is Wordpress, which has a more than 60% market share in the content management industry. Wix has a small market share as shown below.

Obviously, the fact that Wix has a smaller market cap is not a good thing. In SAAS, this is not usually a good thing because the company has limited options for raising prices. When it does, it might turn-off new customers, who will opt for lower-priced alternatives. However, Wix does not need to be the market leader in the industry to succeed because of the size of the market. In fact, most of the companies that it competes with were founded way before it. While Wix was founded in 2006, SquareSpace, Wordpress, and Joomla were founded in 2003, 2003, and 2005 respectively. As such, the company has continued to grow its market share in spite of the increased competition.

This competition will remain. What the company needs to do is to maintain the current premium customers and convert more free customers to paid ones. The company is doing this by creating an ecosystem that can keep the customers on its platform.

The entry product for Wix customers is the website design platform. In this, customers pay a monthly fee of between $4 to $24 a month and are then able to build and host their websites. In recent years, the company has increased its suite of product from just basic products to e-commerce platform. The e-commerce platform is now competing directly with Shopify.

After a business user creates their website, they will need additional tools such as customer service, chats, sales and marketing, forms, and comments among others. When these products are bought, Wix takes a 30% cut. The company has also developed its own verticals like Wix Hotels, Wix Bookings, and Wix Music as it tries to improve its own ecosystem. An evidence of this increased spending per customer is shown on the average revenue per user data, which has been increasing. As the company continues to increase more capabilities, there is a likelihood that the ARPU will continue.

Therefore, Wix is a company in transition and the historic growth might not last. In fact, as shown in figure 1 above, the number of premium user growth is not growing as fast as it used to. Still, the company will continue to generate returns by continuing to monetize the existing customers while still adding more customers. An evidence of this is in the growth of free cash flow as shown on the chart below.

Reason to Buy: Valuation Not Stretched

From a distance, Wix appears overvalued. Furthermore, this is a loss-making company with annual revenues of below $1 billion and one that is valued at more than $7.1 billion. The company will also not be profitable any time soon. However, a closer look show that its valuation is just fine, when you consider that it has a YoY revenue growth of more than 40%. Since the company is still making losses, it is impossible to compare it using the PE ratios. Therefore, the most ideal metric is the EV to revenue and price to sales multiples.

Using the past twelve months, the company’s EV to revenue multiple is at 10.44. As shown below, this is lower than those of its closest peers like Shopify, Adobe, Okta, and Hubspot.

Since investors are forward oriented, when the revenue estimates are used, the company is still undervalued compared to its rivals as shown below.

The same trend emerges when you compare it with the other companies using the forward price to sales information. This is shown in the chart below.

Therefore, using the PS and EV to EBITDA metrics, Wix is not entirely an overvalued company when compared with its peers. Another way to look at it is to use the recent Tableau (DATA) acquisition by Salesforce (CRM). At the acquisition price, DATA had an EV to Revenue ratio of 12, which is higher than that of WIX which is at 10.

The big question is whether the company can continue to improve its profitability. A good way to think about this is to see whether the company will ever be profitable. As mentioned, the company is expected to generate more than $760 million. If the company can have the same EBITDA margin of 15%, the same as that of GoDaddy (GDDY), the company would have an EBITDA of $114 million. Using today’s market valuation of $7 billion, it means that – in this hypothetical example – it is trading at ~61x 2021 EBITDA. This is a similar valuation to that of fellow SAAS companies, Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe, which have a ratio of 52 and 59 respectively.

Finally, there is the issue of the company’s private offering in 2018. In it, the company raised more than $385 million from several qualified institutional investors. At the time, the stock price was priced at $105. The funds raised were convertible senior notes that were supposed to expire in 2023 and the conversion price was $142. Having reached this level and to avoid dilution of shareholders, the company extended the price to $211 - ~47% premium from the current level. In the most recent earnings call, the company’s CFO said the following:

The purchasers in the issue are less interested in the interest rate - they're more interested in a future rise in the share price. On the one hand, they have protection for the principal; on the other hand, the share's performance is excellent and the company believes in itself, so the company took out a kind of insurance that de facto raises the conversion premium to 100%. Actually, it's like a future offering at $211 a share.

While the debt holders might be wrong on Wix, there is a likelihood that they expect the company to perform well in the next few years.

Conclusion

The short interest in Wix has risen to more than 1.5 million shares as investors are concerned about the growth of the company. While there are valid reasons to be cautious about the company, this article has explained reasons why investors should not be worried about investing in the company. While the industry is competitive, Wix has proven that it can grow by adding more customers and increasing the average revenue per user by adding more capabilities. In addition, while Wix is not as cheap as it was a few years ago, the company’s valuation is not as ridiculous, especially for a company that has an annual revenue growth of more than 40%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.