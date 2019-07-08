MPLX: An 8% Yield MLP With Growth Potential

Getting into high yield investing

I don't usually write much or invest in MLPs as I usually have no interest in pure dividend/distribution type plays. However sometimes when running my stock screeners, an MLP would catch my eye, and it would warrant a little bit of further research. One such case is MPLX (MPLX), which is currently yielding a nice fat 8% yield. The next step is to check the stability and safety of such distribution and evaluate if there is any upside in terms of capital appreciation. In my view, based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow, MLPs are similar to debt instruments (in this case a lower subordinated). Taking this approach, we can compare the yield of MPLX to bonds of equivalent ratings. I will be using Moody's Methodology for evaluating Midstream Energy companies

About MPLX

MPLX is diversified, large-cap MLP formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuel distribution services. The company operates in two key segments, Logistics and Storage ("L&S"), and Gathering and Processing ("G&P"). In May 2019, MPLX announced its agreement to acquire Andeavor (ANDX), another MPC MLP. (Note that the deal was stated to accretive to distributable cash flow, so the 8% yield doesn't even take this into consideration).

The company's L&S assets are primarily located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions while its G&P assets are primarily located in the Northeast and Southwest. The company also plans to expand its operations to the highly lucrative Permian Basin.

MPLX has economies of scale

Scale is the first factor evaluated in Moody's methodology, and it is deemed to be important as the size of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of the distributions paid.

Size typically plays an important role in gauging the credit strength of a midstream company, because it influences many of the core attributes that drive its resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, operational and financial flexibility, economies of scale, and the breadth of a company's product and service offerings, customers and market reach. Operations of larger midstream companies tend to weather temporary disruptions better, owing to a generally broader mix of product and service offerings, geographical spread and exposure to producing basins - Source: Moody's Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, tools and analysis for the global capital markets (Registration required)

Moody's evaluates Scale in two ways: 1) Based on Net PPE, and 2) based on EBITDA. At a post-merger Net PPE and EBITDA of 21.4 billion and 4.7 billion respectively, MPLX is around A to a Baa with regard to this factor.

MPLX has a diversified business

According to the Moody's methodology, the business profile of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of its distributions. Along the Midstream Energy value chain, certain types of businesses (those that have significant exposure to commodity prices) carry higher risks. Different types of business operations within the midstream sector are affected by varying degrees of business risk.

Source: Moody's Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, tools and analysis for the global capital markets (Registration required)

Given that MPLX is primarily engaged in gas gathering and processing (which made up 1.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2018 compared to the total MPLX EBITDA of 3.5), it bears some level of direct commodity price risk.

MPLX has decent financial leverage ratios

In the MLP space when evaluating distributions, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the EBITDA/Interest Expense and Debt/EBITDA ratios. Using the available company data, we can see these ratios are 5.7 and 3.9 respectively, giving it a Baa rating on both factors.

MPLX has great management

The fourth factor evaluated by Moody's is Financial Policy of the MLP; however, this isn't really that interesting of a factor from an MLP investor perspective. A more interesting approach would be to evaluate management's growth plans for the future. In this, MPLX is a clear winner. Management has moved to diversify the businesses exposure both functionally (by capturing more points along the Midstream Energy value chain) as well as geographically (including the high growth Permian region). The company also has a healthy pipeline of organic growth projects as well as other greenfield partnerships and JVs. Furthermore, as the company grows and expands, it will only start to improve on its Moody's credit rating allowing cheaper access to financing. The fact that Moody's factors in scale and diversity in its credit rating show that the MPLX and Andeavor made sense from a financial perspective.

MPLX plans to invest $2.2 billion this year and $2 billion next year on organic growth projects. Some of the keys to that plan include Permian long-haul crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines, and export facilities that would enhance the value of its logistics and storage segment. The company also expects to add 800 MMcf/d of gas processing capacity and 100,000 b/d of fractionation capacity this year to its gathering and processing segment in both the Northeast and Southwest. - Source: MPLX Developing Permian "Super System," Gulf Coast Export Projects

Conclusion

Going through each of Moody's factors, we can see that Moody's Baa rating on MPLX debt is pretty well deserved. Taking the view that investing in MPLX directly is like investing in subordinated debt due to the structure of an MLP we can take two notches down from that Baa rating giving us a B rating. Comparing that to the average yields for B rated corporate bonds of 6%, we can see that MPLX is ahead yield wise making it a Buy.

As I alluded to earlier in my intro, I don't usually research or invest in MLPs. However, in my opinion, MPLX is trading at a good value with its 8% dividend yield and with decent potential for capital appreciation via new investment projects or a re-rating by Moody's. I'm looking forward to hearing comments and feedback on this pick (especially from veteran SA authors with more MLP experience).

Additional disclosure: Additional author's note on MPLX: After researching and writing this article, I discovered the unfavorable tax treatment of US MLP for Canadian investors (40% withholding tax!), therefore I will not be investing in MPLX. This does not though invalidate the article's original conclusion and recommendation.



