Yunji: A Fasting Growing E-Commerce Platform In China

Yunji: Fasting Growing E-commerce Platform in China

When talking about China's E-commerce market, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are the two big names that always jumped up first. The situation was changed though, by another quickly rising e-commerce platform IPOed in 2018, pinduoduo.com (NASDAQ: PDD). Established in 2015, PDD went IPO in just 3 years, with its market cap exceeding JD earlier this year. The success of PDD shows that there is still great potential in the already crowded e-commerce market in China.

Today we are talking about another fast-growing e-commerce platform, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) who went IPO in May 2019. Similar as PDD, YJ is also a social e-commerce platform that pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. What's different though, is that PDD generates the bulk of its revenues from advertising fees collected from merchants. This is akin to Alibaba's marketplace play of connecting buyers and third-party sellers. YJ, however, focuses on direct sales like Alibaba's arch-foe JD.com, derived 88 percent of its fourth-quarter revenues from selling to users.

The company has experienced exponential growth since its inception. The total revenues grew more than 10x in just 3 years to over RMB 13 Billion in 2018.

Source: YJ's Prospectus

In Q1 2019, YJ's GMV increased by 93.7% year-over-year to RMB6.8 billion from RMB3.5 billion during the period of 2018, and revenues increased by 53.2% year-over-year to RMB3.4 billion.

One thing that drew our attention when looking at the growth trajectory of YJ is that, given the similar level of generated revenue between YJ and PDD, YJ shows a much better profitability:

Source: TechCrunch

In Q1 2019, YJ reported a net income of RMB16.9 million compared to a net loss of RMB81.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. It's considered very remarkable for a fast-growing e-commerce platform to turn into profitability so quickly. PDD, during the same period, reported an expanding net loss of RMB1.9 billion compared with net loss of RMB281.5 million in the same quarter last year.

A Unique Membership-based Business Model

YJ operates on a unique business model compared to other e-commerce platforms. From inception, YJ has boasted of its "innovative" membership-based e-commerce model. To join, people typically pay a fee, upon which they gain access to a variety of benefits and discounts as well as the permission to open their own micro-stores. Members then get compensated for successfully selling to others and recruiting new members.

As of 2018, Yunji had 7.4 million members who contributed 11.9 percent of its annual revenues and 66.4 percent of annual transactions. In Q1 2019, YJ reported to add 1.6 million new members leading the total number of its members over 9 million.

We think the membership-based business model presents a very unique opportunity for YJ to succeed in the crowded e-commerce market in China:

The large membership volume creates a good close-end commerce community for YJ. Most of the goods on YJ right now are reported to be produced by YJ's own brands. With the growing number of members, YJ is creating its own territory for commerce that has a very high bar for external players to break into. Consider Costco for a similar example. As long as people can get reasonable price and good quality shopping with Costco, they will become so loyal to the brand. What YJ is moving towards, is the Chinese (online) version of Costco;

More than just a membership for shopping activities, YJ is also a social-network based e-commerce platform. People came to YJ not just to purchase, but also build up their own business. Initially based on Wechat App from Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY), YJ attracted people to join their eco-system because they can share the profit from sales through their own network, which helps to boost YJ's member growth.

Right now, YJ is trading at 0.6 Price to sales, while PDD at 7.6. Given the fact that YJ is in a very similar (if not better) business and growth trajectory, we consider YJ to be highly under-valued compared to PDD:

Source: SeekingAlpha

Note to Investors

YJ is a fasting growing e-commerce company that operates on a unique business model. We are highly optimistic about YJ's future and regards it to be under-valued now. The current price presents a good entry point.

Potential Risk Factors

YJ was once categorized as a pyramid/Ponzi scheme, which is banned in China. In 2017, the local government slapped Yunji with a $1.4 million fine for this. The company is facing potential regulatory risk due to this structure. However, as the company has put down significant effort in legalize the business model, we don't expect major setback from regulation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.