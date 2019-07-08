Dorian LPG: Potential For Major Shareholder Returns Due To Surging Rates

I expect a huge shareholder returns initiative to be announced soon. I have raised my 'fair value estimate' to $13.00, 43% upside to last close.

LPG arbitrage windows appear open for at least the next few months, perhaps longer. Dorian is flush with cash and lender restrictions on shareholder returns expired 31 May.

These rates are possible due to the huge arbitrage window between dirt-cheap US LPG and comparatively higher Asian prices. Middle East disruption is an added bonus.

Nearly a month ago, I introduced the market to a Value Investor's Edge top position: Dorian LPG (LPG). They were benefiting from a recent surge in rates.

Note: This is a follow-up from my early-June report on Dorian LPG (LPG). I recommend reading that report as well to get the full picture and to see the continuing transition. The rates discussed in this report also directly benefit other LPG peers in the market, including BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) and Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), but I believe LPG has the best fleet, the best balance sheet, and the most liquid US-traded shares. They are my current favorite and I also expect they will be the first to begin rewarding shareholders with repurchases and dividends, perhaps as soon as late-July.

Company Review

Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Very Large Gas Carrier ("VLGC") pure-play with an ultramodern fleet of 22 vessels, 19 of which were built within the past 3-4 years. Dorian transports LPG across the world including on the surging US-Asia routes. The majority of Dorian's fleet is exposed to the spot market, this is great news since rates began surging about 3 months ago, placing Dorian in perfect position to capitalize. I've privately covered Dorian in several reports on Value Investor's Edge over the past couple years, but I first brought the idea public in early-June.

When discussing the stock with other investors recently, they are often dismissive because the stock is at 52-week highs. What these investors don't realize is that LPG came off wild lows and even after the recent move, it still trades at more than a 40% discount to NAV. Furthermore, with current rate levels, LPG is generating around 50 cents in cash flow per month.

Source: Google Finance, LPG Quote, 1y chart

LPG has approximately 55.2M shares outstanding, for a current market capitalization of just over $500M.

Review: Perfect Market Positioning

The vast majority (19 out of 22) of Dorian's fleet are modern eco-design with near full spot market exposure. They are benefiting from the full run-up of these rates. As discussed on their latest conference call lender restrictions on dividends and repurchases expired on 31 May. With rates remaining strong, I expect we'll see a substantial shareholder returns policy announced within the next few weeks.

Current spot rates are roughly $69k/day per Fearnley's 3 July report. These rates are supported by the current arbitrage spread between US and Asian LPG prices and are further helped by disruptions in the Middle East (US to Asia is roughly 2x the distance).

Review: US Displacing OPEC

The story here is similar to what we are witnessing with crude tankers as US exports are rapidly displacing exports out of the AG. This is shown in the slide below, keep in mind that USG-Asia is around twice the distance as AG-Asia.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 9, markings added

This means that even if demand growth out of Asia is fairly muted, ton-miles (i.e. demand for shipping) could rocket over the coming 1-3 years. Over the past five years, the US share of global LPG exports has surged from 15% to 34%, and I believe the United States could control at least 45-50% of the market by 2022. With Asia (including India) as the largest consumers, this continued displacement of the AG (51% down to 41%) is very good for shipping. I suspect AG will drop to 30% or less of global capacity by 2021, which could be accelerated if current crisis activity continues.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 10, markings added

Dorian is also expecting this growth, pointing to a growth from 31.7 mtpa in 2018 to 44.5 mtpa in 2021-2022 based on current projects alone. I suspect we might see additional sanctioned capacity even beyond these figures.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 13, markings added

China has been a major consumer, but India is where the hefty growth is at, recently surpassing Japan to become the world's 2nd largest importer. After an odd pause in 2018 due to less heating demand and slower growth in cooking conversions, their consumption growth is back to breakneck pace, up over 40% y/y. Their government is forecasting 11-12% growth consistently for the next five years.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 19

Review: Best Fuel Efficiency for IMO 2020 Landscape

Dorian LPG is set to dominate their peers as we move into 2020. The majority of their fleet are Korean Eco-Design vessels, with the best fuel consumption profiles in the world. Dorian expects their vessels to outperform competitors by up to $2-3M per ship per year depending on fuel prices - that's nearly $1/sh per year in just fuel surplus. This means that if peers are clocking rates in the mid-$60s, LPG could be earning lower-$70k/day.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 26

Still At a Huge Discount to Net Asset Value

Dorian is fairly easy to value, and they are US-listed with readily available 10-Q and 10-K filings available (latest annual report here). As of March 31, 2019, they have net debt (view page F-2) of approximately $570M.

This compares to current fleet valuations of $1.48B ($1,140M owned & $339M bareboat financed), according to the latest data from VesselsValue, the pre-eminent source for live fleet valuations:

LPG also has six vessels ($339M) financed under sale leaseback transactions:

Source: VesselsValue, LPG Fleet Profile, 7 July 2019

This means LPG has a rough net asset value ("NAV") of about $830M. With 55.2M shares outstanding, LPG's current estimated NAV is $16.48/sh, a 81% premium to current prices.

Surging Cash Flows: Nearly $0.50/Month

LPG is generating tremendous cash flows at these rates. I estimate their current operating cash breakeven is close to $17k/day. At $65k/day spot rates and 90% utilization, LPG is capable of generating nearly 50 cents a month.

Math: ($65k x 365 days x 90% x 19 spot vessels) + ($35k x 365 days x 95% x 4 TC vessels) - ($17k x 365 days x 23 total vessels) = $312M/yr $312M / 55.2M shares / 12 months = $0.47/sh per month

Even if these rates are short-lived, which I don't believe they are, LPG is still generating significant cash even just for a few months. Although the current level of nearly $70k/day (quoted at $2,070,000/month per 3 July Fearnley's report) seems super high compared to the past 2-3 years, these rates are still lower than some of the rates in 2013-2015 and the LPG arbitrage window seems to be medium/long-term structural.

The current spread in LPG futures between Asian LPG, priced in $/metric ton and US LPG priced in cents/gallon (note: about 521 gallons per metric ton) implies similar strength well into 2020. Even if the rates weren't here to stay, the stock is still super cheap. If we believe $50-$60k or better rates can last for a sizable duration, then the stock is wildly cheap.

Again, remember we trade at a discount of nearly 45% to the current P/NAV before including the expected April-June cash flows and before including the nearly 50 cents expected to be generated in July.

Upcoming Q2-19 Earnings ("Fiscal Q1-20") to Boost

Furthermore, the $16.48/sh figure is the NAV as of 31 March 2019. I expect LPG will earn a time-charter equivalent rate ("TCE") of around $35k/day for Q2-19 (remember that the rate surge started towards the back of the 2nd quarter, so Q3-19 will be the first 'moonshot' report). At $35k/day and around a 90% utilization, I expect we'll see earnings of about $0.30/sh (+/- a few cents depending on exact TCE). This compares to average analyst expectations which are way behind the curve on updates. Only the "High Estimate" for this quarter is in the right ballpark and "Next Quarter" estimates remain wildly off.

Source: MarketWatch, LPG Analyst Estimates, highlights & markings added

With EPS of around $0.30, net operating cash flow will be over $30M, adding another 50-60 cents to NAV, meaning that as of 1 July, LPG's estimated NAV is very likely to be over $17/sh. By 1 August, NAV could be nearly $17.50. If rates persist, we keep adding up to 50 cents each month.

Massive Shareholder Returns Coming? Dividends?

With LPG continuing to trade at insultingly low prices, the most efficient capital allocation program would be a massive share repurchase. As of 31 May, debt covenants no longer directly restrict shareholder returns. When I met with the CFO, Ted Young, at Marine Money in June, they confirmed they are looking into setting the most appropriate policy, one which will balance efficient capital allocation (i.e. hefty repurchases) with rewarding shareholders directly (i.e. big dividends). Such a program would need to be approved by the Board, and I expect such discussions are currently ongoing.

Dorian already missed a great opportunity to repurchase shares during June, but after years of lower rates, I understand their desire to build a bit of a cash buffer first. The buffer is now established, and I expect that as long as rates remain strong, we'll see a sizable shareholder return initiative announced alongside results in either late-July or early-August.

The most efficient allocation would be to buy huge amounts of stock back at 60-70 cents on the dollar, but I hope we'll also see a dividend. A variable payout which adjusts for shipping conditions would make the most sense. If LPG paid out 50% of their net operating cash flows in this environment ($65k/day, see calculations above for $312M OCF per year), they could afford an quarterly payout of about 70 cents a quarter ($2.80/yr). At a 10-15% yield range, that's mid-$18 to $28/sh. Clearly I think that's pretty wild, but its worth noting how enormous the cash flows are here.

Conclusion: Fair Value Estimate $13+

I believe Dorian remains an exceptional opportunity at these prices. Investors are likely looking at a 52-wk chart and they erroneously believe that LPG is "expensive," when it reality, the stock still trades at over a 40% discount to estimated NAV and is currently generating cashflow of nearly $0.50 per month. Since we don't know for sure how long this arbitrage window will remain open, I have set my 'fair value estimate' at $13.00, which is still a substantial discount from my estimated NAV (1 July) of nearly $17/sh.

If rates persist and Dorian announces a strong shareholder returns policy (I personally recommend a $100M repurchase program and a variable dividend of 30-50% free cash flow), there's little in the way of adjusting this 'fair value estimate' upwards to $15, $16, or higher.

