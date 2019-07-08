BT Group Should Cut Its Dividend

Though many years ago now, one of my earliest memories from when I started working in the City of London was attending one of the first investor presentations given by Sir Christopher Bland who was appointed chairman of BT Group (BT) in May 2001. The mighty BT was sinking fast as the Internet bubble imploded and over the course of 2001/2002 BT was forced into some actions thought unimaginable only a short while before. It conducted the UK’s largest-ever rights issue, sold interests in Yell, Airtel, Japan Telecom and J-Phone, demerged its mobile arm mmO2, appointed a new CEO and unwound Concert its joint venture with AT&T (T). In addition to the cooling sentiment towards the telecommunications sector, Sir Christopher pointed in particular to the high cost of acquiring 3G mobile licences as tipping BT’s debt levels over the danger point. Fast-forward nearly 20 years and the current themes of high levels of fixed and mobile investment, rising liabilities and unfavorable regulatory and competitive pressures remain all too familiar. BT would probably not attract too much interest if it did not currently boast a dividend yield north of 7% but is it worth the risk?

Fiscal year 2019 results and 2019/20 financial outlook

BT’s new CEO Philip Jansen, formerly at Worldpay (WP), provided an upbeat assessment of its prospects highlighting how BT contributes to society and creates value for a large and diverse group of stakeholders. Which may be true but at least for shareholders that has not been the case for the last few years. Key themes were increasing investment in fiber (reaching 3 to 4 million homes by March 2021 and 15 million by mid-2020’s) and 5G programs (plans to launch 5G in 16 UK cities in 2019), delivering a differentiated customer experience (e.g converged products) and working with the UK Government and Ofcom to help shape a clear and predictable regulatory environment. However, challenges remain including highly competitive markets, cost inflation, legacy product declines and regulatory pressure in both fixed and mobile markets.

Source: Company FY2018/19 results presentation (Note: BDUK is Broadband Delivery UK)

Looking at the guidance for 2019/20 the overall picture is stagnancy. Adjusted revenues are forecast to fall by c.2% and adjusted EBITDA, capex, normalised free cash flow and dividend per share are flattish when compared with the year before. This sums up BT pretty well. Looking at its financials over 12 years its CAGRs over this period are: Revenue (+1%), EBITDA (+2%) and operating profit (+3%). These numbers include the GBP12.5 billion acquisition of EE that was completed early 2016 otherwise particularly revenues would be in long-term decline. One of the main accounting line items that has grown impressively over this period is unfortunately a liability, the retirement benefit obligations standing at GBP7.2 billion (excluding deferred tax) at the end of March 2019.

Regulation is BT’s main issue which in turn aggravates its net debt and pension liability levels

Source: Company FY2018/19 results presentation

So how does a business with such a dominant domestic market position fail to generate enough growth to even outpace inflation? The answer is probably more complex than my suggestion, but I think one of the primary reasons is regulation. Though BT was initially privatised in 1984, in the UK government’s eyes it really remains a national utility whose returns are constantly redistributed to other stakeholders. On the list of potential beneficiaries shareholders are near the bottom. Regulation comes in many forms including price caps, increased competition and license auctions (e.g. mmO2 before the November 2001 demerger and now again with EE). An example is shown in the slide above. Even the fear of additional and unpredictable Ofcom regulation diminishes shareholder returns.

Why BT should cut its dividend

I calculate that BT’s average annual unlevered free cash flow over a 12 year period to the end of March 2019 is about GBP2 billion and its average annual levered free cash flow for the same period is just above GBP1.3 billion. Though varying each year these cash flow levels have been remarkably stable over this period. These cash flow numbers include pension deficit payments and net cash flows from specific items which, though the amounts change each year, have been constant annual cash outflows. This implies BT’s current cash dividend payout of GBP1.5 billion is unsustainable particularly in an economic downturn. BT forecasts that it will generate an average normalised free cash flow of GBP2.0 billion in the year to ended March 2020. Subtracting the nearly decade long average annual pension and specific items cash cost per year of GBP1.1 billion implies levered free cash flow of around GBP0.9 billion. This does not cover the current dividend payout of GBP1.5 billion and a portion will need to be funded from debt. It is worth noting that there is another 5G spectrum auction happening in Spring 2020 and BT plans to participate.

Source: Yahoo Finance

BT’s net debt levels and retirement benefit obligations which for the year ended March 2019 stood at GBP11 billion (or GBP16.6 billion to GBP17.6 billion post IFRS 16) and GBP7.2 billion (gross) respectively. BT’s net debt last peaked at GBP10.4 billion in 2008/09 when BT cut its annual dividend from 15.8 pence to 6.5 pence. Though the dividend progressively increased each year since the cut, there was still sufficient excess cash generated to pay net debt down to GBP5.1 billion by the end of March 2015 (note: this includes a GBP1.2 billion equity raise in anticipation of the EE acquisition). Its share price responded in kind rising steadily over this period as shown in the share price graph above. The turning point for both the net debt reduction and share price rise came with the acquisition of EE for GBP12.5 billion which was completed on January 29, 2016. This added GBP4.7 billion to BT’s net debt net of underlying company positive cash flows. With BT’s net debt now locked in an upward spiral again, the dividend should be cut to restore confidence in its balance sheet and, though there will probably be an initial negative reaction, ultimately its share price as well.

Concluding thoughts

Though a defensive stock, the high debt/pension liability levels, ongoing heavy investment in fiber and 5G, regulatory and competitive pressures, low free cash flow dividend coverage (even on a normalised basis) and 2008/09 precedent all point to a potential dividend cut particularly in a downside scenario (e.g. hard Brexit/recessionary). For holders with a 10 year plus timeframe, a dividend cut at this stage should be beneficial in the long run as the excess cash can be used to restore BT’s balance sheet which in turn promotes share price stability and appreciation. Taking the 2008/09 dividend cut as an instructive precedent, I calculate that the average dividend per share since then to 2018/19 is 11 pence which at current share price levels still implies a 5-6% average dividend yield which may be a more sustainable long-term level.

