PSLV Is A Particularly Attractive Swing Trade

Intro

As gold continues to surge, silver’s price has followed as it has increased over 7% since its localized low point on May 28th. Even with this increase, the gold to silver ratio is at 96, which is 20% higher than its 12-month average of 80. I’m neutral on the long-term potential of silver but with the gold-to-silver ratio approaching all-time highs, I believe silver is well-positioned for a short-term price increase.

Why PSLV

Like the SLV ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) is a trust that backs the price of their ETF with physical silver. They both allow investors to trade their shares for physical silver, but PSLV’s minimum share requirement allows every-day investors to take advantage of this service. With SLV, an investor must purchase 50,000 shares to have it redeemable for actual silver which would cost around $700,000. PSLV deals in a much smaller increment as one would only have to purchase a London Good Delivery silver bar, which costs about $15,000.

This feature isn’t particularly relevant to a swing trade, but it is one advantage over the SLV trust that long-term investors should be cognizant of.

More pertinent to swing trading is that PSLV currently trades at a discount to it net asset value. As of July 5th, the trust traded at 0.36% below its tangible book value. This means that if Sprott decided to liquidate the fund on the open market, investors would instantly make 0.36%. This deviation from the net asset value has allowed PSLV to increase over 10% from May 28th, while SLV has only increased by about 7%.

Source: Sprott

As seen in the early 2010s, this trust traded at a significant premium to its net asset value as silver was on a price surge. This chart can be used as a sentiment gauge for silver which shows that investors are becoming less bearish on silver.

Gold to Silver Ratio

As stated earlier, the gold to silver ratio is at 96, which has been steadily increasing over the last 8 years. For this ratio to decrease, gold has to decrease relative to silver or silver has to increase relative to gold. Personally, I believe that gold is currently a prudent investment and will continue to increase in price as long as stocks continue to become more expensive and bond yields lower.

So, if gold continues to increase, this means that silver must increase relative to gold.

Source: MacroTrends

As seen in this graph, compared to gold, silver is the cheapest it has been since 1990. It is around 3% away from that all-time high which could act as a technical barrier that drives the price of silver higher. On top of the technical barrier, the 1990 high couldn’t break the psychological barrier of 100 and topped out at 99.47.

Both of these could cause silver to increase in price and drive down the ratio closer to its 12-month high of 80. This would almost certainly foster a bullish sentiment towards silver and introduce more investors into the PSLV trust. An influx of investors would allow PSLV to trade at a premium to its net asset value which would cause the trust to further increase in price.

Risks

Although silver is approaching a historic level of relative cheapness, commodities like gold and silver have a very high negative correlation to movements in the dollar. As the dollar strengthens, gold and silver tend to decrease, and the opposite is true if the dollar decreases in value.

Recently, the price surge in both commodities can be partially attributed to a decreasing dollar with clear evidence on July 5th. When the June jobs report came in stronger than expected, investors believed the report would weaken the case for an interest rate cut. This mode of thinking strengthened the dollar and both gold and silver saw a drop.

Although this is only one report, the prospect of having fewer than two rate cuts this year scares investors and could lead to lower commodity prices if these fears come true.

Paired with the risk of no quantitative easing, silver really has no long-term catalysts to push the price higher. A significant portion of silver’s use comes from solar panels, but recent technological advancements have allowed producers to use less and less silver in the panels.

According to an article on silver usage in solar panels, researchers forecast that the amount of silver used for this purpose will be cut in half by 2028. Although there is a strong push towards sustainable energy, the ability to more efficiently use silver lessens the bull case for this commodity.

Conclusion

On a relatively short-term basis, I expect silver to regain some ground on gold and increase in price. There is not a major long-term catalyst, but at levels approaching historical cheapness compared to gold, now may be the time to purchase PSLV. For this swing trade, I would keep a close eye on the gold to silver ratio and slowly leg into a position as silver approaches that technical and psychological barrier of 100.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.