BioLife Solutions: Updates To Thesis, Management Executing On 'Roll-Up' Strategy

Management continues to execute on its roll-up M&A strategy, as observed with the acquisition of Astero Bio and increasing ownership stake in SAVSU Technologies.

Shares of BioLife Solutions (BLFS) have risen by over 150% since my November 2017 article suggested readers establish a pilot position and accumulate dips in light of impressive Q3 results.

Long time readers know I have a special place reserved for "picks and shovels"¨ ideas, companies that are supplying key materials or assets to a particular niche of biotech without facing so much of the binary risk usually involved with clinical stage firms. Such past picks and shovels ideas such as REGENXBIO (RGNX), Zymeworks (ZYME) and even my recent write-up on Xencor (XNCR) show these can exist across various themes in biotech (gene therapy, bispecifics, etc.).

With shares of BioLife Solutions bouncing around in the $15 to $20 range for the past five months or so, I'm looking forward to revisiting to determine if current consolidation is offering a near-term opportunity to profit.

Chart

Figure 1: BLFS daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe very weak performance in Q4 2018 despite solid earnings growth reported in November. A step-wise rebound took place in the first quarter of 2018, with shares currently resting on support above the $15 level. Further investigation is necessary to gain an initial impression of whether presently we are being offered a buying opportunity.

Overview

In my initial article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The small firm certainly appeared to be delivering on its mission of providing preservation technologies to keep cell-based therapies viable until they are administered to patients. I noted that the company provided best-in-class tools for storage and distribution in the form of CryoStor Freeze Media and HypoThermosol Storage Media. Management had portrayed business operations as growing in a stable manner due to lack of significant commercial competition, well-defended intellectual property and solid relationships with clients by inserting themselves into the manufacturing distribution process.

I stated that if we were to believe, of over 250 potential applications, each one that is approved represents between $0.5 million and $2 million in potential revenue and growth should continue at an over 30% clip (meaning the growth could keep coming for quite some time).

As for catalysts, I pointed to a series of approvals which foretold of a new wave of revenue growth on the horizon. These included approval of Kolon Life Science's Invossa-K Inj (world's first cell and gene therapy for degenerative arthritis) in Korea, FDA approval for CAR-T cell therapy Yescart and a ten-year supply agreement with TissueGene for which the company believed $5 million in revenue was theoretically possible.

Q3 3017 results were encouraging, with gross margins bumping up to 63% (from 57%) and net loss decreasing by 50% to $425,000. Operational expenses decreased 19% to $1.9 million and a $4 million senior credit facility was converted to Series A redeemable preferred stock by the company's largest shareholder, WAVI. Management's guidance was encouraging, with revenue growth in the range of 41% to 34% ($10.8 million to $12 million), up from 20% to 25% prior predicted growth. Management even felt confident enough to issue 2018 guidance, with biopreservation media revenue expected to total $13.6 million to $14.7 million as well as achieve full-year GAAP operating profit. I also noted that other wins for the quarter included 100% year-over-year growth in revenue generated from the regenerative medicine segment ($1.6 million) along with 23 new direct customer wins and initial orders from 14 regenerative medicine companies.

Lastly, I cited valuation stated that if 2018 revenue totaled $14 million, the stock would be trading at five times forward revenue (quite cheap for a growth stock with the kind of prospects the company is potentially looking at). When these types of names are picked up by mainstream investment media and talking heads (IBD for example), momentum tends to pick up and again investors were being offered a unique way to profit in the biotechnology sector without associated drug development risk.

Figure 2: Increasingly BioLife's products are becoming embedded in customer manufacturing and distribution process, leading to sticky revenue growth (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to recent events.

Select Recent Developments

On August 8th last year, BioLife Solutions announced that Casdin Capital agreed to invest $20 million in the firm via private purchase of an additional 1,428,571 shares of common stock at $14 per share (with restriction on resale of shares for 12 months). The objective here was to support management's "roll-up" strategy of acquiring other companies with cell and gene therapy manufacturing tools and services or technologies that could prove synergistic with BioLife's own offerings.

From there, management continued to execute on this roll-up strategy via increasing its ownership of SAVSU Technologies from 31% to 44% with a $5 million investment (retaining 18-month purchase option to acquire the rest of shares not already owned for the greater of 1 million shares of BioLife common stock or $23 million of BioLife common stock). In the event of such a deal, 75% of these shares would be issued at closing with the remaining 25% contingent on achievement of certain revenue milestones.

Flash forward to mid-March this year, and management again followed through on this strategic direction with the acquisition of privately held Astero Bio Corporation, an innovator in the design, development and commercialization of novel automated thawing devices. The price tag for this deal was $8 million in cash, adding Astero's ThawSTAR product line to BioLife's bioproduction tools portfolio and increasing its footprint in customers' cell and gene therapy manufacturing workflow. Keep in mind that BioLife Solutions remains on the hook for a potential $4.5 million in cash based on product development milestones and $8 million in cash over the next three years depending on revenue targets that are met.

IP is an underappreciated part of the transaction, with BioLife receiving 20 pending patents related to thawing and other cold chain technologies. BioLife CEO Mike Rice rightfully pointed out that as the company continues to be more and more embedded in its clients' logistics and manufacturing, revenues become sticky as biopreservation media products essentially serve as insurance to mitigate risk of administering of non-viable doses of cell and gene therapies. Another important aspect of the deal is financial impact, with near-term revenue contribution expected to be modest but by 2021 accounting for up to 15% of BioLife's total revenue.

In late May, the company made headlines when SAVSU Technologies was selected by Novartis (NVS) to supply advanced cold chain management technologies for ZOLGENSMA (one-time-only gene therapy for the treatment of children less than two years old with spinal muscular atrophy). Such deals with high profile pharmaceutical giants and game-changing therapies continue to lend credibility to the bullish thesis of sticky revenues and increasingly being embedded in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and logistics processes.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $31.8 million with net income of $427,000. Gross margin continued to rise, coming in at 71.5% versus 64.2% in Q1 2018 due to achieving manufacturing economies of scale and higher average selling prices. Operating profit more than tripled to $491,000, while operating expenses rose to $3.6 million. Cash provided by operations also rose to $1.1 million.

Revenue from biopreservation media product sales rose 51% to $5.8 million (driven primarily by sales of CryoStor cell freeze media and HypoThermosol biopreservation storage and shipping media). 25 new direct customers were gained during the quarter, with management noting that order volume from a large direct regenerative medicine customer was down significantly in Q1 but rebounded strongly in Q2 (expects strong demand throughout rest of year). For the company's Regenerative Medicine segment, product revenue grew 4% to $2.2 million and represented 38% of total revenue (gained 19 new direct customers).

Importantly, management reiterated 2019 financial guidance including total revenue of $27 million to $30 million (growth of 37% to 52%). Gross margins are forecasted of 69% to 70%, with operating expenses rising to between $15.5 million to $16.5 million.

On the conference call, CEO Mike Rice hinted at the probability of additional opportunities to take advantage of in the company's roll-up strategy, adding novel technologies and enterprising firms to its current portfolio. I believe this alone continues to be an underappreciated catalyst for upside in the medium term.

As for institutional investors of note, Casdin Capital continues to be a top shareholder with over 2.4 million shares. WAVI Holding continues to own a large stake as well (27.5%). History of insider selling is not encouraging to my eyes.

Figure 3: Number of insider shares traded (Source: Nasdaq website)

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the thesis continues to progress nicely for this picks and shovels idea as reflected in sales growth, new customer wins and execution with management's roll-up strategy. If revenue comes in at the top end of management's guidance for 2019 ($30 million), the stock is trading at about 10 times sales.

Given the lucrative nature of the niche in which the company is operating along with potential growth prospects over a multi-year time frame, the present still seems to be an ideal time to patiently accumulate a position.

BioLife Solutions is a Buy. For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position in the near term and patiently accumulate dips over the next quarter or two.

For those who've done well here since my initial recommendation (especially if sitting on a double or more), it could make sense to take partial profits while holding the remainder of shares for continued upside over the long term.

Risks include slowing sales growth, dilution via additional secondary offering, failure to execute on gaining and retaining new clients and significant competition (Cryoport comes to mind). Consider that in Q1 2019, 34% of product revenue came from just two customers (concentration risk).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the double bottom at $10 in late 2018 shows where we could end up in the event of slowing sales or other operational hiccups. Current revenue growth combined with the sticky nature of the business seem to provide a significant cushion at this point.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd be more interested if the stock pulled back more or the thesis continued to strengthen significantly without a corresponding rise in share price. Thus, it'll remain on my personal watch list for the present.

I should mention that ROTY member HopeAlpha submitted this one to Idea Lab (catalogue of high conviction ideas) at the beginning of the year, citing rapid revenue growth, sticky customer relationships and M&A strategy's potential to accelerate revenue growth.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Join our 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Take your investing/trading to the next level through being part of a group known for its pursuit of profits, continuous improvement and generous sharing of due diligence & knowledge. My primary focus is on biotech stocks with high % upside potential within the next twelve months (Runners of the Year or ROTY). These picks typically have multiple green flags, elements of derisking or downside cushion, and other criteria I look for. Membership includes access to our market beating model account, Active Live Chat, Idea Lab and much more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.