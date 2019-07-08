EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System

With the deal, EPAM continues to selectively acquire the technologies and skills to expand its design, consulting, and delivery services offerings to enterprises.

EPAM Systems has announced the acquisition of Competentum for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

EPAM Systems (EPAM) announced it has acquired Competentum Group for an undisclosed amount.

Competentum operates as a full-stack educational content services company.

EPAM is acquiring companies to expand its offerings as it transitions to a broad consulting platform for companies moving to or growing their cloud operations.

Target Company

Moscow, Russia-based Competentum was founded in 1993 and operates ShareKnowledge, a Microsoft SharePoint-based enterprise learning management system while developing e-learning software solutions for school, high school, corporate and academic purposes.

Management is headed by President and CEO Natalia Soboleva, who has been with the firm since 2006 and was previously president and CEO of OpenTeach.

Below is an overview video of ShareKnowledge:

Source: ShareKnowledge

Company customers include:

National Science Teachers Association

Maps.com

EducationCity

Cambridge University Press

Source: Competentum

Investors in the company include Svarog Capital Advisors. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a market research report by Technavio, the global digital education content market was valued at nearly $23 billion in 2018 and is projected to

This represents a CAGR of more than 8% between 2019 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the rapid penetration of smartphones as well as growing demand for personalized individual learning, among others.

The Americas region held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market during the period due to rapid smartphone penetration and increasing emphasis on personalized education.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

EPAM didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the acquisition was for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, EPAM had $762.5 million in cash and equivalents and $493.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($13.6 million)

In the past 12 months, EPAM’s stock price has risen 38.8% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 6.3% and the U.S. IT industry’s growth of 24.3%:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Positive earnings surprises have occurred in eight of the last twelve quarters and earnings growth has been impressive:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated but most recently achieved approximate parity between positive and negative sentiment:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

EPAM acquired Competentum to add its full stack education content software and SharePoint integrated system for enterprises.

As Global Head of Business Information Solutions Oleg Vilchinski stated in the deal announcement,

We see enterprises moving towards lifelong and value-based relationships with their customers, requiring EPAM to engage across a full services and platform lifecycle – from content strategy and design, to creation, curation and full-scale digital, physical and virtual experiences. By integrating our consulting, design and delivery practices with Competentum's deep content expertise, we can help our customers create new value models underpinned by better experiences and delivered through new educational technologies and digital learning platforms.

The deal for Competentum is part of a larger strategy by EPAM to transition to offering a broader array of software and services, similar to a large consultancy like Accenture (ACN).

While we don’t know the price EPAM paid for the deal, assuming it didn’t overpay, the acquisition will serve to bolster its learning platform offerings to enterprises.

I’m bullish on EPAM’s prospects as it widens its reach to serve the continued and multi-decade transition of the enterprise to the cloud.

