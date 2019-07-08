Francesca's Holdings: Less May Be Theme But More Is Imperative

But, data integrity issues and processing inaccuracies continue to plague the retailer's website. More focus on QA is necessary.

The struggling retailer has identified its e-commerce business has the best potential for a quick turn-around. It already has plans to drive more traffic and has refreshed its website look.

"Less" seems to be the 2019 theme at Francesca's. Sometimes less is simply less. Sometimes less is more. But, there's one area where "more" is imperative.

“Less” seems to be the theme at Francesca's Holdings (FRAN), a retailer struggling to operate boutiques offering a treasure hunt experience.

Less revenue. Less boutiques. Less stagnant inventory. Less legacy executives. Less outstanding shares.

Sometimes less is simply less. Sometimes less is more. And, sometimes, “more” truly needs to be the theme.

When Less Is Simply Less

It is not news anymore when Francesca's comparable store sales for a quarter are less than the year prior. In the past 25 quarters, declining or flat CSS have been the result in 19.

Thus, the market barely reacted when the company reported fiscal 2019 first quarter results on June 13th. This time, however, both total sales and comparable store sales declined 13% year-over-year. Even management was unshaken.

“Our first quarter results were largely in line with our expectations.”

When Less Could Be More

The theme continued. Alongside the predictable results came what could be considered a long overdue response. For the first time in a decade, the retailer forecast it would close more locations in a year than it plans to open. In the first quarter, it opened three while closing eight. For the remainder of the year, only one more is expected to open.

“We now expect to close at least 30 boutiques in 2019 with a focus on negative contribution margin boutiques that are at kick-out period or lease end.”

Source: Author-created from company data

Earlier in the decade, Francesca's goal was to have 900 locations by 2020. In a 2018 presentation, the retailer boosted the goal to as many as 1,000 locations. The target certainly seemed to fueled the frenzy that led to the retailer's struggles.

For many years, the temporary success of newly-opened boutiques masked the under-performance of established stores. Many lauded the retailer's growth and potential. Few looked far enough down the path to see the ensuing demise. As the location count grew, Francesca's would be unable to open new locations quickly enough to conceal its recurring problems.

When More Meant Less

It didn't help the retailer also struggled with that “treasure hunt” merchandising strategy. Quality was often an issue. As well, considering its desired identity as a “boutique”, the retailer struggled to provide treasure, to deliver on “unique”. It too often resorted to offerings akin to its competitors or simply missed the mark altogether.

Yet, all the while, for some odd reason, its average unit retail price climbed.

In the 2015 fourth quarter earnings call, then-CEO Michael Barnes noted a $44 to $48 ticket price was on the higher end of the retailer's AUR (average unit retail).

“If you look at some of our best-selling merchandise, our dress category is generally $44 and $48 on its own. And, that certainly tends to be higher up in the AUR category.” (emphasis added)

Under CEO Steve Lawrence in 2017 and 2018, that “higher end” range became the norm. Prices of $44 to $48 were standard for separates while the majority of dress prices crept over the $50 mark. Very few apparel items could be found for less than $25 as Francesca's offered t-shirts, camisoles and tank tops at $24 apiece.

However, of late, under interim CEO Michael Prendergast, a Senior Director in Alvarez & Marsal’s Private Equity Performance Improvement Retail practice, AUR seems to be on the decline. Of the 244 items in the dress category option on the website on July 7th, two-thirds were priced under $50. Fourteen were even priced under $40 - at $38. The $24 t-shirts, camisoles and tank tops remain. Only one item is priced lower – a $20 crop top available in two colors. Source

On the first quarter earnings call, the retailer validated the intent is purposed.

“The product was offered at more historically appropriate price tickets in the $38 to $44 retail range and the sell-throughs were amazing. New + Now sold on average four times to six times as fast as legacy product, with higher than chain average merchandise margins as well.” (emphasis added)

When Less Is Harmful

Though it may seem awkward to the flow of this article, it would be irresponsible to not report on the ongoing lack of quality assurance (QA) on Francesca's website. As well, it will be very pertinent to the analysis shortly.

In seven years of coverage, I've yet to visit the website and not find glaring and frustrating errors within just a few minutes.

The following are classic. Source Source

It is no wonder the company's online business showed weakness in the 2019 first quarter.

“Our e-commerce business under-performed expectations. This under-performance was driven by higher than expected markdowns taken to clear through poor-performing legacy products and lower than expected sales and inventory levels in regular price merchandise.” (emphasis added)

The retailer expects its legacy inventory to hamper results through the second quarter.

“We will need to take aggressive steps to liquidate old product and get new product fully in place by the end of July. Some of the more legacy products sold through well after first markdown. But, there was still a substantial amount where we needed to take to a deeper markdown to move it.”

Thus, a perusal of the Sale category certainly seemed mandatory, albeit exasperating and illuminating yet again. Since Francesca's places an emphasis on dresses, it seemed logical to start there. Source Source

And, relative to QA, neither dress in the first image was even available online.

Furthermore, the “Find It In A Boutique” link led to an illogical error message as there was no entry box for quantity. Source

At one point, each dress was recommended as something I might like – but at a different and higher price point. As I've already stated, it's both exasperating and illuminating.

As a reminder, the retailer's core guest is a fashion conscious woman between the ages of 18 and 35, college educated with moderate to high disposable income. With that in mind and on the subject of poorly performing products, some continue to be simply baffling. Though, the retailer's fascination with the nose is not new. In 2017, it was “Pick your nose” party cups.

Then snot?

Source

When Less May Be Better

It could be the prior challenges with lack of quality and poor selection will resolve eventually - simply because there are fewer and fewer of Francesca's former leaders.

As mentioned already, Francesca's is now operating under temporary leadership. At the end of January, CEO Steve Lawrence resigned. The retailer also announced it was reviewing strategic and financial alternatives. Thus, Mr. Lawrence's departure was not to be a singular occurrence.

In its annual report, the retailer disclosed Ivy Spargo was also gone after only a little more than a year. She had joined the retailer in November 2017 to much acclaim from her former position as general merchandise manager for the Sephora brand at J.C. Penney (JCP),

“Also, in February 2019, our Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer departed the Company.”

In April, Francesca's attempted to dam the surge, offering its CFO, Kelly Dilts, a retention agreement. Then, before the end of the month, the retailer's General Counsel was also gone.

“Mr. Schuback served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary until April 20, 2019.

In mid-June, the Chairman of the Board at Francesca's, Richard Kunes, announced his days would be numbered. He would retire January 31, 2020. The reason given was a desire to decrease “board of directors commitments”. However, his biography in the latest Proxy statement yielded no other board of directors positions.

For years, I've questioned the suitability of the appointments made by the Board to the CEO position. In theory, as Chairman, Mr. Kunes should be where that buck ultimately stopped. Assuming Francesca's finds a strategic path to some form of recovery, it will be quite interesting to see what transpires between now and January 2020 regarding again filling the CEO position.

Less than two weeks later, on June 26th, Ms. Dilts announced her resignation - despite the aforementioned retention agreement. The retailer immediately promoted Cynthia Thomasee to the position. Ms. Thomasee, at Francesca's since 2007, has filled the position on an interim basis multiple times.

Some may declare all of these exits offer a clean slate. Others may decide such scampering to the exit actually points to an inevitable end to Francesca's. Then, there are those who will question, quite legitimately, the impact of so much turnover.

It could be perceived empty seats will at least save the retailer on expenses. But, it should not be forgotten the agreement with Alvarez & Marsal costs approximately $1.2 million annually. And, as part of that strategic and financial alternatives exploration, the retailer also retained advisors, including Rothschild & Company, for assistance.

When Less Shouldn't Matter

The share price has reflected the turmoil and uncertainty. In the first half of 2019, Francesca's shares consistently traded under $1.

“On February 1, 2019, we received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of Nasdaq notifying us that, based upon the closing bid price of our common stock for the last 30 consecutive trading days, we were not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(NYSE:A)(1), as the minimum bid price for the Company’s common stock was less than $1 per share for the previous 30 consecutive trading days. We were granted a 180 calendar day grace period, or until July 31, 2019, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.”

On July 1st, Francesca's executed a reverse split of its outstanding shares at a ratio of 12 for 1. The reverse split was intended to enable a continued listing on the Nasdaq.

On paper, a reverse split should be a neutral event. However, a reverse split is often perceived negatively. This ultimately proved true for Francesca's.

In theory, after the reverse split, the value of the 1 remaining share should have equaled the value of the original 12 shares. But, negative perceptions prevailed. When the market closed on July 1st, shares were valued at $0.44 each. When the market closed on July 2nd, the share price was but $4.73, equal to less than $0.40 per each original share.

There was also a hope the reverse split would result in a share price more attractive to institutional investors. Though trading days have been fewer due to the Fourth of July holiday, volume was above average on July 3rd and July 5th. So, at times, more may well matter.

When Less May Well Matter

I admit I have consistently critiqued the retailer's website - typically, to no avail. Thus, it may come as a surprise to some that I do feel equally obliged to give the company credit when earned.

Some may have noticed, in the images above, what could prove to be a game-changing development. Francesca's is now offering its online customers the opportunity to pay for qualified purchases with Afterpay. Afterpay is a service allowing certain purchases to be paid in four equal payments. Payments are required every 2 weeks and do not accrue interest.

According to Afterpay CEO and co-founder, Nick Molnar, this payment flexibility is appealing to millennial shoppers.

“They are showing how important it is to them to be able to manage their budgets responsibly and never be caught off guard by surprise interest payments or fees.”

This decision could not only drive revenue but it should drive more revenue. Afterpay's track record in Australia and New Zealand, its countries of origin, indicates engagement metrics improve.

“Clients pay a fraction of the cost up front, which makes them more inclined to spend more. Afterpay users see an increase in total sale value up to 20% more*. “Afterpay has over 2 million customers and nearly 90% of transactions are from repeat clients.”

When More Definitely Matters

Improving e-commerce activity and increasing revenue is certainly not a foreign concept. Francesca's is already on task.

“We believe that the e-commerce channel represents the quickest opportunity for turnaround.”

For Afterpay to benefit Francesca's, the retailer must figure out how to drive more traffic to its website. In that regard, interim management hinted it may well be on track.

“We have reinvigorated our ambassador programs and will be implementing traffic-driving initiatives in boutiques throughout the second half of the year.”

Already, in a move that should appeal to document-your-life-online millennials, the retailer is enticing its customers to share photos of themselves in Francesca's attire on Instagram for the chance of exposure on the website. It reminds me of the opening clip in just the second episode of Last Man Standing where father Mike Baxter, portrayed by Tim Allen, encourages his fashion conscious middle daughter Mandy, then played by Molly Ephraim, to consider getting a job. She interjects, “Get my own reality show? Dad, I'm trying!”

However, before that traffic arrives, it is imperative the company address the data inconsistencies and processing errors on its website. And, in regard to this second imperative, the retailer seems focused first, and perhaps only, on aesthetics.

“We have restructured the internal team with e-commerce and digital marketing, working together to drive success. This month, we relaunched a completely refreshed customer user interface on the e-commerce site and it looks amazing. Initial performance metrics show that the customers are responding to the new look evidenced by improved traffic and conversion performance.” (emphasis added)

This is one case where less is definitely not more. Imagine the potential if Francesca's placed more focus on its data integrity and process accuracy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.