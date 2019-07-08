Risk Managed Portfolio: Seeking Income And Safety

Two hypothetical million-dollar portfolios are created using Portfolio Visualizer that have returned 7.5% over the past 12 months with yields of 4.2%.

Introduction

Each month, I do a portfolio check-up to see if there are small changes that I want to make to my portfolio. For this article, I build two hypothetical million dollar portfolios based on funds that have a high dividend yield for the amount of risk taken as measured by the Ulcer Index from Mutual Fund Observer. I use two great funds, Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (90%) and Dodge & Cox Income Fund (10%), as the baseline portfolio to outperform over the past five years for total return with higher yield while matching the baseline portfolio for risk (Sortino Ratio) and maximum drawdown.

RULE #7 Don't Fight The Fed: The Federal Reserve controls the cost of cash. During periods of rising interest rates, there has traditionally been no place to hide. Yet when the Fed has begun cutting interest rates, the equity markets have usually soared... Learn to identify which sectors are traditional leaders and laggards during these periods of interest-rate adjustments. - The Seven Rules of Wall Street, Sam Stovall

To Mr. Stovall's point, in Table #1, I summarized the annualized compound growth rate of selected funds from 83 Lipper Categories based on the investment cycle and when the Federal Funds rate was rising or falling. The dark green zones are the best-performing categories by the investment cycle (i.e., rising or falling Federal funds rate). The light green zones are funds that do well during transition periods. The yellow zones are funds that one may want to own in times of uncertainty. The orange zone shows the performance of income funds. The blue line represents a rotation strategy from the bottom of the market through expansion, late stage and finally to a bear market. In the current investing environment, I am seeking income and safety without being bearish.

Table #1: Fund Performance By Investment Cycle Stage

Source: Created by the Author from Mutual Fund Observer

Full Cycle Performance

Table #2 shows the full cycle risk (Ulcer Index and Maximum Draw Down), risk-adjusted return (Martin Ratio) and yield of bond and equity Lipper Categories from November 2007 to May 2019. All funds in the Mutual Fund Observer database were used to create the table. I divided the Yield by the Ulcer Index to approximate the risk of drawdown that an investor is accepting for the dividends received. The table is sorted from best risk-adjusted dividends at the top to the least at the bottom.

Table #2: Full Cycle Income Fund Performance (2007-2019)

Lipper Category APR%/yr MAX DD% Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield Yield /Ulcer U.S. Mortgage 4.0 -5.7 1.3 3.1 3.3 2.6 U.S. Gov Short 1.5 -2.6 0.9 3.7 2.0 2.1 Core Plus Bond 4.7 -11.1 2.5 2.1 2.9 1.2 Multi-Sector Income 4.9 -16.7 3.7 1.4 3.9 1.0 Global High Yield 6.0 -30.1 6.5 0.9 5.7 0.9 High Yield 5.9 -29.6 6.2 0.9 5.3 0.9 Global Income 3.8 -14.3 4.2 1.4 3.1 0.7 Loan Participation 4.0 -40.9 9.4 0.4 5.5 0.6 Inc & Prfrd Stock 6.9 -51.1 13.8 0.6 7.2 0.5 Flexible Income 4.8 -35.5 8.2 0.6 4.2 0.5 Convert Securities 5.4 -43.8 12.0 0.4 5.0 0.4 Mxd-Asst Consv 4.0 -24.3 6.0 0.7 2.3 0.4 Mxd-Asst Moderate 4.4 -35.3 9.3 0.5 2.1 0.2 Equity Income 5.8 -48.0 14.0 0.4 2.3 0.2 Real Estate 5.3 -65.1 19.4 0.3 2.9 0.2 Large-Cap Value 5.3 -52.0 16.3 0.3 1.7 0.1

Source: Created by the Author from Mutual Fund Observer

I selected one fund per Lipper Category as shown in Table #4 based on these five-year metrics. The selection favors open funds accessible to small investors. The table is sorted from best risk-adjusted dividends at the top to the least at the bottom. The Vanguard Short Term Federal Fund (VSGBX) was added for safety in addition to its yield. As I understand the metrics, Mutual Fund Observer uses the net asset value when estimating the Ulcer Index. It seems that it will be most useful when comparing one closed-end fund to another.

Table #3: July Income Portfolio Funds

Draw Down Metrics (Five Years) 1 Year 5 Year 2007 Bear 2000 Bear APR %/yr Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield Yield /Ulcer PONAX Income -0.2 -1.6 -10.8 5.4 0.1 34.8 5.2 52.0 HWDIX World Bond -0.3 -1.3 5.6 0.1 35.2 4.4 44.0 TSI Strategic Income -0.4 -0.5 -22.2 -49.2 5.6 0.2 20.5 6.0 30.0 VSGBX Short-Term Fed -0.2 -1.1 -1.1 -0.8 3.8 0.1 20.4 2.2 22.0 BOND Active Bond -1.3 -2.9 6.8 0.5 9.8 3.5 7.0 FMSFX Mort Sec -1.1 -2.0 -2.5 -1.3 5.6 0.4 9.3 2.6 6.5 PRFRX Floating Rate -3.0 -3.0 3.7 0.9 1.7 5.6 5.6 FHIFX Fcsd High Inc -3.7 -7.4 -25.2 6.6 1.3 3.4 4.8 3.7 FRIFX Real Estate Inc -3.7 -4.2 -35.0 10.0 1.2 6.4 4.3 3.6 FPE Prfrd Sec&Inc -4.6 -4.7 5.6 1.7 2.0 5.8 3.4 FGHNX Glbl Hi Inc -4.4 -8.2 3.8 1.7 0.9 5.2 3.1 ALAAX Inc Alloc -4.2 -4.6 -26.1 4.7 1.6 1.6 4.1 2.6 INKM Inc Alloc -4.7 -8.6 4.1 1.9 1.0 4.3 2.3 PCEF CEF Inc Composite -9.9 -9.9 2.5 3.8 0.1 7.6 2.0 SPHD S&P 500 High Div Low Vol -7.6 -7.6 3.3 2.9 0.4 4.2 1.4 CWB Convert Sec -10.1 -11.1 0.8 4.1 -0.4 5.5 1.3 FSDIX Strat Div&Inc -8.4 -8.4 -54.8 5.8 3.0 1.2 3.0 1.0

Source: Created by the Author from Mutual Fund Observer

Efficient Frontier

The Efficient Frontier is shown in Chart #1 for the funds over the past five and half years. The lower left bucket of funds has had lower volatility while the upper right bucket contains higher volatility funds. The funds between the "safe bucket" and "higher return for higher risk bucket" are of particular interest as a potential way of increasing dividends and returns without the high risk.

Chart #1: Efficient Frontier (Five Years)

Source: Created by the Author from Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #2 contrasts how the performance has shifted during the past 12 months as the stock and bond markets became more volatile. It is noteworthy that the TCW Strategic Income (TSI) has maintained its five-year volatility while significantly increasing one-year returns.

Chart #2: Efficient Frontier (18 Months)

Source: Created by the Author from Portfolio Visualizer

Asset Allocation

The funds and allocations were determined using Portfolio Visualizer and the link is provided at Portfolio Optimization. Interested readers can change constraints and change or reduce funds. I follow Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never having less than 25% nor more than 75% in stocks. One portfolio was created with 35% stock and another with 45% stock and the link is provided to Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation for interested readers or they may view the output here. Both have yields of 4.2% compared to 2.9% for the 90% Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWIAX) and 10% Dodge & Cox Income Fund (DODIX) portfolio. The drawdowns and Sortino Ratio show that the risk over the past five years is similar to the baseline portfolio. The portfolios below include a fixed withdrawal of $3,500 per month.

Table #4: July Income Portfolio Metrics (Five Years)

ALLOCATIONS Ticker 35% Stock 45% Stock VWIAX & DODIX TCW Strategic Income Fund TSI 5% 5% PIMCO Income A PONAX 5% 5% Hartford World Bond I HWDIX 10% 5% T. Rowe Price Floating Rate PRFRX 5% 5% First Trust Preferred Sec&Inc FPE 2% 5% Vanguard Short-Term Federal VSGBX 5% 5% Fidelity Mortgage Securities FMSFX 2% 3% PIMCO Active Bond ETF BOND 9% 5% Fidelity Real Estate Income FRIFX 15% 6% Invesco Income Allocation ALAAX 2% 2% Invesco CEF Inc Composite PCEF 2% 2% Fidelity Focused High Income FHIFX 2% 2% Fidelity Global High Income FGHNX 2% 2% Invesco S&P 500 Hi Div Lo Vol SPHD 15% 20% SPDR Convertible Securities CWB 2% 6% SPDR SSgA Income Allocation INKM 2% 2% Fidelity Strategic Div & Inc FSDIX 15% 20% Vanguard Wellesley Income VWIAX 90% Dodge&Cox Income DODIX 10% METRICS Yield (from Morningstar) 4.2 4.2 2.9 Income (Average Monthly) $ 3,482 $ 3,472 $ 2,453 Return (CAGR) 2.5% 3.1% 2.0% Return (without withdrawal) 6.6% 7.2% 6.2% Standard Deviation 4.6% 5.4% 4.3% Max. Drawdown -5.7% -6.4% -6.2% Max. Drawdown (excluding cash flows) -3.5% -4.6% -3.2% Sortino Ratio 2.3 2.1 2.3 EXPOSURE Large-cap Value 20% 26% 24% Large-cap Growth 5% 6% 4% Mid-cap Value 7% 8% 0% Global ex-US Developed Markets 4% 5% 6% Corporate Bonds 16% 12% 17% Long-Term Treasuries 2% 1% 3% Intermediate-Term Treasuries 26% 34% 25% Short-Term Treasuries 20% 9% 21%

Source: Created by the Author from Portfolio Visualizer with Yield from Morningstar

Chart #3 shows how the July Model Portfolios perform compared to the baseline portfolio over the past five and a half years. Chart #4 covers the past 18 months which has been more volatile.

Chart #3: Five Year Portfolio Performance

Source: Created by the Author from Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #4: 18 Month Portfolio Performance

Source: Created by the Author from Portfolio Visualizer

Tax Efficiency

Table #5 shows the 12-month trailing yield and the tax cost ratio which represents the tax efficiency of the funds, meaning higher ratios should be owned in tax advantaged accounts while those with low ratios are more suitable for taxable accounts.

Table #5: Tax Efficiency

Ticker Return YTD Return 12 Mon Yield TTM Tax Cost Ratio 3 Yr Rating Analyst Rating PCEF 16.8 7.6 7.3 2.4 5 TSI 10.3 11.0 6.3 2.3 3 FPE 11.8 8.4 5.7 2.0 5 Neutral CWB 15.2 6.9 5.3 1.9 4 PONAX 5.5 6.6 5.1 2.1 5 Silver FGHNX 9.7 7.2 5.1 2.0 4 PRFRX 5.7 4.3 5.0 1.8 4 HWDIX 3.7 6.1 4.7 0.7 5 Bronze INKM 12.1 8.7 4.7 1.5 3 Neutral FHIFX 11.3 9.8 4.7 1.8 3 FRIFX 12.5 10.6 4.3 2.0 3 Bronze ALAAX 10.9 8.1 4.1 1.5 4 Neutral SPHD 14.2 8.7 4.1 1.0 4 Bronze BOND 6.6 8.5 3.4 1.4 4 Silver FSDIX 15.9 10.7 2.8 1.7 5 Bronze FMSFX 4.6 6.5 2.6 1.0 3 Silver VSGBX 3.0 4.4 2.3 0.7 4 Silver Portfolio 10.0 7.8 4.2 1.5

Source: Created by the Author from Morningstar

Fund Performance

Chart #5 shows the performance of the 17 funds for the past five years. The five funds with the highest total returns over the past five years are First Trust Preferred Sec&Inc ETF, Fidelity Real Estate Income, Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Vol ETF, SPDR Blmbg Barclays Convert Secs ETF, and Fidelity Strategic Dividend&Income. The best-performing funds over the past year and half since the markets began rotating into late cycle assets are TCW Strategic Income Fund, Hartford World Bond I, Fidelity Real Estate Income, Fidelity Focused High Income, SPDR Blmbg Barclays Convert Secs ETF, and Fidelity Strategic Dividend&Income.

Chart #5: July Portfolio Fund Performance (five years)

Source: Created by the Author from Portfolio Visualizer

Fund Spotlight: TCW Strategic Income

TSI represents a rare closed-end fund that offers up a very safe 5% yield (potentially higher) in the current low-return environment. Today we see countless investors taking on excessive risks to get a high-single-digit, low-double-digit return... TSI offers up some much safer ballast to portfolios. We hold this as part of our "safe bucket" allocation to reduce overall volatility that stems from our Core Portfolio... Alpha Gen Capital

"TCW Strategic Income Offers Downside Protection And A Safe 5% Yield" by Alpha Gen Capital is a good article. They describe it as suitable for a buy and hold investment because of seasoned management. The fund invests according to the business cycle and has been reducing risk.

The fund is run by a top team at TCW - the same that runs the MetropolitanWest Total Return Fund (MWTIX). This is one of the largest fixed income funds in the world with approximately $80 billion in assets. Tad Rivelle is the Chief Investment Officer overseeing more than $180 billion in fixed income assets. He was also a former PIMCO portfolio manager.

TCW is a global asset management firm founded in 1971 and based in Las Angeles. The TCW Strategic Income was formed in 1987 and has $275 million in assets under management. The fund objective is:

Its investment objective is to seek total investment returns comprised of current income and capital appreciation. TSI has the ability to invest in a mix of fixed income and equity investments including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, value and growth equities, convertible securities, high yield bonds, and equity investments in collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). TSI will shift and reallocate its investments on an opportunistic basis and may invest in additional asset classes other than those identified above. TSI may also employ leverage up to 33% of its total assets (including assets purchased with borrowings).

Chart #6: TSI Portfolio Composition

Source: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc.

According to CEFConnect, TCW Strategic Income is a closed end multisector bond fund with low expense ratio of 0.81%. It has an average daily volume of 94,000 shares. Dividends (taxable) are being paid from income (with a small amount from capital gains) and increasing for the past year. The discount has been decreasing from 5% a year ago to about 3% currently.

Chart #7 contains the price, net asset value and yield of TCW Strategic Income.

Chart #7: Price, NAV and Yields (Five Years)

Data by YCharts

I think TCW Strategic Income is a great fund, but I purchased my first closed-end fund, MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) instead, because it is "generally exempt from Federal taxes". Table #6 compares the performance of CXE to TSI over the last 20 years. Of particular importance to me is the lower risk (Ulcer Index). Typical of closed-end funds, TSI and CXE are volatile, but have strong, long-term performance and high yield.

Table #6: TSI vs CXE

Symbol CXE TSI Name MFS High Inc Muni Trust TCW Strategic Income Lipper Category Muni Hi Yield Debt Inc & Prfrd Stock APR %/yr 4.6 6.8 MAXDD % -43.4 -49.2 Date MAXDD Dec-08 Sep-02 STDEV %/yr 8.3 12.6 Ulcer Index 8.5 20.6 Sharpe Ratio 0.3 0.4 Martin Ratio 0.3 0.3 Peer Count 26.0 7.0 APR vs Peer -0.3 0.3 MFO Risk 3.0 4.0 Age yr 30.3 32.3 Yield %/yr 5.1 6.0 AUM $M 168 278

Conclusion

Investing for income over total return may take a different mindset for those who have mostly invested in a limited number of funds in employer sponsored retirement accounts and are now preparing for retirement. There are many factors that impact how much risk an investor is will to accept for yield such as external income (pensions, rent), savings level, and so on. I own many, but not all of the Lipper Categories in the July Income Portfolio in moderation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWIAX, FSDIX, FRIFX, PONAX, FMSFX, FHIFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.